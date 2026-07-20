In the days I worked at a bagel shop, the early-morning walk from my car to the front door was always a little unsettling. The streets were empty, the city still dark.

What helped was the glowing light of the neighborhood donut shop. The bakers had already been there for hours, quietly working while the rest of the city slept. Knowing someone else was awake made the darkness feel a little less lonely.

That feeling of an early morning sanctuary is why donut shops endure.

They're unpretentious; built on the simple idea that everyone deserves a little treat, whether you're grabbing a dozen for your kid's teachers, stumbling in after a long night, or sitting in the parking lot eating an apple fritter because home can wait a few more minutes.

When I started asking around for recommendations, they all came with a story. There was the former Winchell's turned mom-and-pop where the hours are more of a suggestion (if the owners don't feel like opening, they don't).

There was the friend who said, "I've been going to my spot since the 90s, and they've only gotten better." Memories of childhood trips with your parents, drunken nights with your friends, or solo trips to take yourself when you needed a pick-me-up.

Many of these shops have been owned by the same families for 30 years or more, surviving trends, recessions, and an ever-changing Los Angeles, without losing the things that made them special.

In a city constantly reinventing itself, neighborhood donut shops have remained one of its most dependable comforts.

These are the best donut shops in L.A.

Colorado Donuts. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

COLORADO DONUTS ~ EAGLE ROCK

At Colorado Donuts, the man behind the counter took one look at me and handed over four donuts he thought matched my vibe: strawberry and cream, Biscoff, American World Cup, and strawberry shortcake. The gesture felt oddly intimate, but in a positive way. To the point where I couldn’t find the heart to tell him I didn’t like fruit.

Colorado Donuts is known for serving a huge variety of flavors—from vegan cake donuts with flavors like crème brûlée (long before that became widely accessible) to twists on the classics, like a flaky, crunchy, just-sweet-enough, cinnamon-sugar croissant donut.

Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

The shop has been family-owned and operated for 32 years. Photos of the family line the walls, including snapshots from the Dodgers' World Series run alongside custom blue-and-white donuts they made to celebrate.

Colorado Donuts is the unofficial living room of Eagle Rock, people come for a treat and stay awhile to connect with one another. At 5 p.m. on a recent Thursday, every table was occupied. Not by people working on laptops or rushing through their errands, but by pairs of people simply talking over coffee and donuts.

Colorado Donuts ~ 1578 Colorado Blvd. #14 Eagle Rock, CA 90041

An assortment from King's Donuts. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

KING’S DONUTS ~ ALHAMBRA

"People say it's good because we put love in it."

That's how Sophia, who works the counter, describes King's Donuts.

The baker arrives every morning at 3 a.m., continuing a family operation that has quietly served the neighborhood for years. They're famous for their cream puffs—which were already sold out when I arrived. But there’s plenty of additional charm on the menu itself.

The elaborate donuts aren't labeled "specialty." They're simply called "fancies," sharing space with muffins, slices of yellow cake, and giant cinnamon rolls.

Sophia’s favorite? “The classic glazed,” she says, describing it as “not too sweet and fluffy”, an easy, celebratory bite to end a shift.

Sometimes those who know donuts best don't need anything fancy.

King's Donuts ~ 2140 S. Fremont Ave. Alhambra, CA 91803

Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

MONTEREY DONUTS ~ HERMON

The first time I attempted to go to Monterey Donuts, the lights were off and there was a handwritten sign on the door stating “shop closed, we are on vacation.” It doesn’t get more mom-and-pop than the entire business being closed for the owners to take a much needed break.

Monterey Donuts has been open since 1994 and it's a real Hermon institution, offering donuts, danishes, banana-nut muffins, buttermilk bars, and other pastries, tucked near Fresco Neighborhood Market.

Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

The cash-only spot has some of the best donuts in the city. The cake donuts are firm without being dense; the sprinkles stay glued to the frosting without losing their shape. The yeasted donuts are airy and sweet—and it's clear a lot of care goes into each one, since they all come out looking remarkably consistent.

The neighborhood clearly loves this place. It came back after a fire that shut it down for years and reopened to a line of loyal regulars. While we were there, four different people came in grabbing a lottery ticket for here, and a donut to go, making this a great ‘lil treat spot for adults.

Monterey Donuts ~ 5930 Monterey Rd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Donuts from California Donuts in Koreatown. Photo by Jake Bowman for L.A. TACO.

CALIFORNIA DONUTS ~ KOREATOWN

California Donuts has become one of Los Angeles' most recognizable donut shops, constantly going viral for its creative, cute donut designs. But underneath the colorful, cereal-topped creations and Instagram fame, it's still a family business.

The shop was purchased by the owners' immigrant parents in 1982 and has remained family-run ever since. Sitting on the corner of 3rd Street and New Hampshire Avenue in the heart of Koreatown, it's one of those rare places that manages to appeal to tourists chasing viral donuts and neighborhood regulars grabbing a box before work.

They provide more fun flavors than your average shop, including taro, rose water with edible rose petals, and horchata donuts. They're best known for adorable donuts like their signature panda donut, which has a white chocolate face with Oreos as ears.

The donuts are always made fresh and tend to be on the sweeter side, with a stronger vanilla taste than the average plain donut. They are open 24 hours, ready to feed the late-night K-Town wanderers.

California Donuts ~ 3540 W. 3rd St. Los Angeles, CA 90020

Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

RANDY’S DONUTS ~ INGLEWOOD

The giant rooftop donut has been an L.A. landmark since 1952, but Randy's reputation isn't built on the sign alone, it's built on the dough. Outside, there’s a photo of their classic glazed donut hanging on the wall with the caption: "The donut that made the rooftop famous."

It's a reminder that underneath one of Los Angeles' most recognizable roadside attractions is a bakery obsessed with getting the basics right.

You’ll see vans full of tourists making their way to the famous sign and locals grabbing a dozen before or after work, all ending up in the same line, encouraged by the fact that Randy's never closes or runs out of donuts.

The real magic happens in the separate bakery building next door. Peek through the windows and you'll catch the staff hand-stretching dough, proofing trays, glazing fresh batches, and keeping the line moving through the night. Under the glow of the giant donut, watching people quietly make thousands of donuts while the rest of Los Angeles sleeps feels strangely romantic.

Randy's Donuts ~ 805 W. Manchester Blvd. Inglewood, CA 90301

Bob's Coffee and Doughnuts interior. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

BOB’S COFFEE & DOUGHNUTS ~ FAIRFAX

Bob's has been serving donuts at The Original Farmers Market since 1947. Weathered gray shingles frame the little pickup stand, and an old-school cash register still sits on the long counter. Stop by between 8 and 9:30 a.m. for the legendary early bird special: coffee and any donut for $3.50.

Bob has always been serious about freshness, once saying, "We have never and will never sell a day-old donut. We make donuts the way your grandma would make them . . . if your grandma knew how to make a donut."

Bob's donut display. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

While I was waiting in line, I overheard someone confidently tell their friend that Bob's was "the Lamborghini of donuts." The donuts do live up the hype, rich in flavor without being overbearing, and fluffy without being flimsy.

An older couple told me they'd been coming to Bob's for more than 40 years. They laughed about how, when they first started dating, a donut cost just 25 cents. They've watched Los Angeles change around them, but somehow this little stand has remained exactly where they left it.

Bob's Coffee & Doughnuts ~ 6333 W. 3rd St #450, Los Angeles, CA 90036

A tiger tail donut from The Donut Man. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

THE DONUT MAN ~ GLENDORA/DOWNTOWN

One of the worst Tinder dates I ever went on ended at The Donut Man. I don't remember the guy's name, what we talked about, or even how the date ended. But I remember the tiger tail donut I had on that date, back in 2015.

The Donut Man has been a Glendora institution since 1972, when Jim and Miyoko Nakano took a chance and opened what was then a Foster's Donuts franchise. Jim went out on his own in the mid-1980s.

Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

According to local lore, after dinner one night a little girl pointed at him and yelled, "Look, it's the donut man!" It was too perfect to ignore. The name stuck.

More than 50 years later, the family-run, 24-hour shop is best known for its seasonal fruit donuts. Every spring and summer, people line up at all hours for pillowy, glazed donuts overflowing with fresh strawberries or peaches spooned over in a light, sweet syrup. I would sit in traffic for this donut any day of the week.

The Donut Man ~ 915 E. Rte. 66, Glendora, CA 91741; 317 S. Broadway A-1, Los Angeles. CA 90013

The display case at DK's Donuts in Santa Monica. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

DK’S DONUTS ~ SANTA MONICA

When you arrive at DK’s Donuts, you may be greeted by a Coco delivery robot stuck between a tree and a parking meter as it attempts to deliver someone's Taco Bell order from next door. A fitting welcome to Santa Monica.

DK's has been serving donuts 24 hours a day since 1981. The shop was started by Lee and Kong, two Khmer refugees who immigrated to America in search of a new life. Today, their daughter, Mayly, and son, Sean, carry on the family business from the little corner spot. The shop is so iconic there was even a documentary made about it, The Donut King. Fair warning: it will make you emotional.

Their signature double decker o-nut, a croissant-donut hybrid, has all the buttery layers of a croissant wrapped in the crackly glaze of a donut. It's impossibly light, shattering with every bite. Your shirt will be covered with little speaks of croissant heaven but you’ll be thankful you did it.

DK’s Donuts ~ 1614 Santa Monica Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90404

An assortment from Donut Hut in Burbank. Photo by Emilio Valdez for L.A. TACO (@emi.likes.bugs/Instagram).

DONUT HUT ~ BURBANK

Donut Hut is a Valley institution and one of the few places in Burbank that never seems to close. Open 24 hours a day, the smell will hit you before you can even reach the window. It's the kind of aroma that makes you feel like a cartoon bear floating through the air after catching the scent of a fresh pie cooling on a windowsill.

The display case is packed with everything from buttermilk bars and old-fashioned cake donuts to French crullers and perfectly raised-and-glazed classics. They also have plenty of playful flavors, like pistachio-almond and strawberry with a chocolate drizzle.

The donuts are light and airy, the glaze crumbling at the touch and melting in your mouth. I came hoping for one of their famous blueberry donuts, but they'd already sold out, a disappointment that reminds you just how good they are.

Donut Hut ~ 2025 Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

A glazed maple donut from Daily Donuts. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

DAILY DONUTS ~ LOS FELIZ

Daily Donuts is the kind of neighborhood shop that reminds you to appreciate simplicity.

Family-owned and operated, there was a teenager working behind the counter, almost certainly the owner's kid or grandkid, giving the whole place the feeling of a family business in the truest sense. Think of Krispy Kreme’s glazing on a traditional donut that’s baked perfectly. That's where Daily Donut falls, in a beautiful intersection.

The vibe is relaxed. There's no trendy branding, just fresh, hot donuts made for the people who live nearby. The coffee has its own loyal following, too. It’s constantly made fresh and feels soft and well-rounded, leaving a pleasant lingering aftertaste that complements sugary treats rather than overpowering them. Some locals swear it's good enough to rival the carefully sourced pours from Los Feliz's trendier cafés.

Daily Donuts ~ 1908 Hillhurst Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027

Photo via @sidecardoughnuts/Instagram.

SIDECAR DOUGHNUTS ~ TORRANCE/PASADENA/BEVERLY GROVE/CULVER CITY

Sidecar Doughnuts began in a warehouse test kitchen in Costa Mesa, where the founders developed their recipes and sold doughnuts from a restored 1959 Helm's Bakery truck.

One of the things that makes Sidecar so unique is that instead of doing large batches every morning, they serve small batches of donuts fried every hour to ensure everyone gets a fresh batch. They use high-quality, preservative-free ingredients, and avoid overly sugary glazes, which creates a better balance of sweet and savory flavors.

The salt and butter donut will live in the back of your mind for weeks to come and if you’re feeling ambitious and want to try something new, get the basil and eggs benedict donut. This malasada-style doughnut comes filled with poached egg, Benton’s country ham, and a house made basil hollandaise sauce. Imagine a sexier version of a hot pocket. We should feel lucky to live in the same timeline as Sidecar.

Rolling Hills Plaza ~ 2549 Pacific Coast Hwy. B, Torrance, CA 90505

Pasadena ~ 812 S Arroyo Pkwy. Pasadena, CA 91106

Beverly Grove ~ 175 S Fairfax Ave. Unit D, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Culver City ~ 10705 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232

Knead Donuts' guava, banana cream, and lemon poppy donuts. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

KNEAD DONUTS ~ LONG BEACH/SIGNAL HILL

Knead Donuts & Tea has become an instant Long Beach staple, with lines out the door when you arrive. The family behind it previously ran Siem Reap, a Cambodian restaurant on Anaheim Street, before taking over a donut shop and making it their own.

"We make things sweet, but Asian sweet, so it's not too sweet," the woman behind the counter divulges as the secret to their success.

Instead of overly sugary defaults, the shop leans into balance and texture, rotating seasonal flavors like the guava cream (their signature) alongside returning favorites like the summer-only lemon poppy seed old-fashioned. This is a bright, citrusy donut with poppy seeds scattered throughout, supplying little pops of texture in every bite and a lemon glaze sticky enough to melt in your hand.

Customers in line said “the guava cream cheese is the reason I make my way down here in the morning”, noting how the unique bite lives rent free in the back of their mind. The guava is rich and more cream cheese-forward than guava-y, but still balanced and very memorable.

Don't skimp on the coffee either. The classic Vietnamese coffee is smooth and fresh, even offering a variety of add-ons, like coffee gelatin cubes, similar to boba but with a deep coffee flavor. It's the kind of drink that had people in line asking what I’d ordered, creating a game of telephone coffee orders. Be advised: the coffee is strong, so be prepared to feel as amped as the Road Runner from Looney Tunes cartoon after drinking one.

Second-generation-owned now, this second act for the family is still finding new ways to surprise people. Just get there early, since they close by mid-afternoon.

Knead Donuts & Tea ~ 3490 E. 7th St. Long Beach, CA 90804; 5105 Pacific Coast Hwy. Long Beach, CA 90804; 2160 E. Willow St. Signal Hill, CA 90755

A framed photo of Terry Crews and the owner of Mr Goods Donuts in Pasadena hangs next to the donut counter. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

MR GOODS DONUTS ~ PASADENA

A portrait of the actor Terry Crews smiling wide next to Mr Goods owner Minh Su-Luu, set against the hot pink wall of this community gem in East Pasadena, marks the spot for some of the best donuts in the area. Instead of only making donuts early in the morning, this old-school shop makes donuts throughout the day, so you have multiple chances to reach that joy that can only be unlocked by biting into perfectly fried dough that is still warm from the fryer.

One of their best-sellers is their glazed blueberry cake donut. It's moist, tender cake base ensures real blueberry flavor in each bite, finished with a thin sweet glaze. It's the kind of donut that is 100% nostalgic and a great way to justify eating a donut cuz it may or may not contain antioxidants from those blueberries somewhere in there.

Bonus points: It's right next to Top Restaurant, which is a take-out-only Hawaiian grill masquerading as one of the best Indonesian restaurants in Los Angeles. It's a locals-only secret that Su-Luu is totally cool with Top's customers using the few tables in her donut parlor to eat the clamshells full of mi goreng and Indonesian fried chicken. During the Rose Parade, Mr Goods pulls a 24-hour-shift, so you can warm up if you're brave enough to camp out on the sidewalk to claim your spot.

Mr (sic) Goods Donuts ~ 1840 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107