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L.A.’s 17 Best Fries from Santa Clarita to South L.A., Ranked

The best fries have personality. Some are hand-cut and fluffy. Some are duck-fat-fried and decadent. Some are covered in enough seasoning to scald your tongue. These are our the best we found around L.A. to get you started on your own path to find the best French fry in L.A.

12:57 PM PDT on July 6, 2026

a plate of thin fries next to a plate of thick fries

Thick and thin fries at Belle’s Delicatessen & Bar. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

I ate so many fries in one day that I had to take my wedding ring off because my hands had swollen from the salt. A real “woe is me” moment from what was otherwise a nearly perfect day on the job.

Los Angeles isn't exactly hurting for good side dishes, but in a world where Sysco is quietly becoming the number one provider to restaurants, the French fry is one of the last places you can tell whether a spot is creating something or just opening a bag. Don't get me wrong—a Sysco fry, seasoned correctly, maybe even double-fried, can be great. A fry is still a fry at the end of the day. But there is a difference, and you can taste it. 

The best fries have personality. Some are hand-cut and fluffy. Some are duck-fat-fried and decadent. Some are covered in enough seasoning to make your tongue feel nonexistent. 

After several days of eating fries, I've decided I never want to eat another potato product again. But if I did, these are the ones I'd come back for.

If you cannot see the guide, click here.

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Lauren Bethke

Blending her time in the kitchen as a line cook with her passion for storytelling, Lauren Bethke writes about community, inclusivity and the city she loves the most—Los Angeles.

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