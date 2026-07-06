I ate so many fries in one day that I had to take my wedding ring off because my hands had swollen from the salt. A real “woe is me” moment from what was otherwise a nearly perfect day on the job.

Los Angeles isn't exactly hurting for good side dishes, but in a world where Sysco is quietly becoming the number one provider to restaurants, the French fry is one of the last places you can tell whether a spot is creating something or just opening a bag. Don't get me wrong—a Sysco fry, seasoned correctly, maybe even double-fried, can be great. A fry is still a fry at the end of the day. But there is a difference, and you can taste it.

The best fries have personality. Some are hand-cut and fluffy. Some are duck-fat-fried and decadent. Some are covered in enough seasoning to make your tongue feel nonexistent.

After several days of eating fries, I've decided I never want to eat another potato product again. But if I did, these are the ones I'd come back for.

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