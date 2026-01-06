Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Memo Torres will be on vacation until the new year. Izzy Ramirez will be compiling and sharing information in The Daily Memo until then.
Monday. January 5th. It’s day 213.
TODAY’S RAIDS
Saturday. January 3rd
- San Bernardino: On Mountain View Drive and Baseline Road, around 8:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen at a parking lot.
- San Bernardino: On Baseline Road and Wall Street, around 10:00 a.m. An ICE agent was seen scouting in a neighborhood.
- San Bernardino: Near a Wienerschnitzel on 11th Street and Waterman Avenue. Rapid responders confirmed that ICE agents took a man. Five pick-up trucks and eight agents were seen with several wearing “Police-ICE” vests.
- Oceanside: Near Frazee Road and College Boulevard, around 10:00 a.m. Masked and unmasked Federal agents stopped a black Ford Silverado on the road and took the driver. The truck was later seen on Patina Court and Gallery Drive around 3:00 p.m.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd. around 12:00 p.m. A grey Dodge Charger and Caravan ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot.
- Newbury Park: At a Chipotle on 935 Broadbeck Dr. around 10:55 a.m. Masked ICE agents were seen parked in front of the Chipotle.
[Sunday. January 4th.]
- El Monte: In front of Gentle Carmen Auto on Garvey Avenue and Seaman Avenue, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents took a man in front of the auto shop.
- El Monte: At the Dollar Tree on Valley Boulevard and Garvey Avenue, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man from the parking lot. Rapid responders could only confirm two kidnappings in El Monte, with a possible third at a bus stop.
- Anaheim: At the Home Depot on Brookhurst Street and Gramercy Avenue, around 9:20 a.m. Masked federal agents, including a man with a FBI vest, kidnapped a man from his truck at the parking lot across the street where day laborers meet. Community watchers stated that the agents ignored other day laborers and went straight to the man in his truck, indicating a possible targeted operation. A female agent was seen walking around with pepper spray already in hand.
- San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave. around 9:50 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot of the jail.
- San Diego: In North County. A community watcher received an alert of a kidnapping. They arrived at the abandoned vehicle to help find the family to get the car towed somewhere safe.
- Indio: At WinCo on Jackson Street, around 2:27 p.m. Border Patrol was seen with their emergency warning lights on at a gas station.
[Monday. January 5th.]
- Oxnard: In Cuesta Del Mar, around 5:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one person from their vehicle. They broke the owner’s window to force them out.
- Bloomington: On Santa Ana, between Spruce Street and Cactus Avenue, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the intersection with their emergency warning lights on.
- Bloomington: On Cedar Avenue and Valley Boulevard, around 1:20 p.m. Two ICE agents were seen driving around a shopping center.
- San Bernardino: On University Parkway and Northpark Boulevard, around 7:20 a.m. HSI and ICE agents were seen stopping vehicles at the intersection.
- San Bernardino: On 2nd Street and Arrowhead Avenue, around 10:00 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot of an SEIU center.
- Palm Springs: Near the Gene Autry Trail, around 7:20 a.m. Two Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving into Palm Springs.
- Lemon Grove: Near a PetCo on North Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. HSI and ICE agents trapped a man with their vehicles and took him away.
