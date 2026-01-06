Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday. January 5th. It’s day 213.

TODAY’S RAIDS

Saturday. January 3rd

[Sunday. January 4th.]

[Monday. January 5th.]

Oxnard: ICE agents kidnapped at least one person from their vehicle. They broke the owner’s window to force them out. In Cuesta Del Mar, around 5:00 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one person from their vehicle. They broke the owner’s window to force them out.

Bloomington: On Santa Ana, between Spruce Street and Cactus Avenue, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen at the intersection with their emergency warning lights on.

Bloomington: On Cedar Avenue and Valley Boulevard, around 1:20 p.m. Two ICE agents were seen driving around a shopping center.

San Bernardino: On University Parkway and Northpark Boulevard, around 7:20 a.m. HSI and ICE agents were seen stopping vehicles at the intersection.

San Bernardino: On 2nd Street and Arrowhead Avenue, around 10:00 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot of an SEIU center.

Palm Springs: Near the Gene Autry Trail, around 7:20 a.m. Two Border Patrol vehicles were seen driving into Palm Springs.

Lemon Grove: Near a PetCo on North Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. HSI and ICE agents trapped a man with their vehicles and took him away.

