Tuesday. January 6th. It’s day 214.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Filmore: On Goodenough Rd, B St, and 4th St, around 6:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area kidnapping at least one person.
- Ventura: At the Government Center on 855 Partridge Dr, around 7:10 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man after being released from detention.
- Montclair: On 52821 Holt Blvd., ICE agents kidnapped at least two people, multiple were stated to have been taken.
- La Habra: On La Habra Blvd and Walnut St, around 9:00 a.m., HSI agents kidnapped a married couple at the intersection. Legal observers stood by documenting the scene. A Border Patrol agent was then seen chasing after a man and subsequently dropped his weapon.
- Santa Ana: On Pembrooke Ln and Chalet Ave, around 9:40 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area. No kidnappings were reported or confirmed.
- Santa Ana: On Harbor Blvd and Segerstrom Ave, around 10:06 a.m. Legal observers stated that Border Patrol agents were seen at the intersection attempting to take a man, but was later released after being thrown on the ground.
- Santa Ana: On Fairview St and Warner Ave, around 10:15 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seen questioning a man on his lawn and apprehending him. Rapid responders on scene stated that the man was let go after.
- Costa Mesa: On 3050 Bristol St. At least one person was seen being taken away after Border Patrol tackled the individual onto the ground. A Border Patrol agent is seen pushing the man as they walk towards the vehicle, and slamming the man into their car. Agents are heard speaking profanities to the man, one can be heard stating, “don’t try to run motherf*cker.”
- Santa Ana: At the Dollar Tree on Bishop St and Main St, around 10:20 a.m., Border Patrol agents stopped at the intersection and were seen questioning a man in front of the store.
- Fountain Valley: At a plaza on 11940 W Edinger Ave, around 10:47 a.m. Border Patrol agents stopped and questioned a vendor who was at the intersection near a 7 Leaves Cafe. The man was handcuffed and according to witnesses, was injured. The man later verified that he was documented, and Border Patrol was unable to remove the handcuffs on the man. An ambulance soon arrived to remove the handcuffs alongside local law enforcement. The handcuffs were so tight they had to be broken off with boltcutters. The man was shortly released, but taken to a hospital for injuries sustained from the pressure of the handcuffs.
- Santa Ana: At the Home Depot on Edinger Ave and Ritchey St, around 11:05 a.m. According to Rapid Responders, Border Patrol agents slowly showed up at the parking lot of the Home Depot looking for day laborers. They stated that nobody was taken.
- Santa Ana: At the Highway Patrol Office on Santa Clara Ave and Tustin Ave, around 11:45 a.m., Border Patrol agents made their way to the parking lot after legal observers were seen alerting the community of their presence.
- Santa Ana: On Main St and St. Andrew Pl, around 1:10 p.m. Border Patrol agents were recorded forcing a man to their vehicle in a parking lot. Rapid responders confirmed that Border Patrol took roughly eight people during their cluster raids in Orange County.
- Poway: On Metate Ln near Valley Elementary, around 11:10 a.m., ICE agents were seen near an intersection by the school.
- Poway: On Hidden Knoll Dr and Poway Rd., ICE agents were seen taking a man from his work vehicle.
- Lemon Grove: At the Home Depot on 7530 Broadway. ICE agents were seen questioning people in the parking lot of the store.
- Chula Vista: On 23 Naples St, around 1:39 p.m., ICE agents were seen at a small water store questioning people around the vicinity.
- Spring Valley: Community watchers noted that a person was taken in the city. A time and location were not provided.
