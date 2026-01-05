Horses opened on Sunset Boulevard in October 2021, taking over the space once inhabited by British restaurant The Pikey and before that, beloved rocker dive, former Hollywood haunt, and alleged Bukowski local, 73-year-old Ye Coach & Horses.

On December 24, Horses closed for service and has not opened since. A sign on the door states, “Closed this evening due to necessary repairs."

At its peak, Horses was doing upwards of 370 covers a night. Reservations were nearly impossible to snag. People flipped their Resy bookings secondhand to those desperately seeking them.

Then came the first and most devastating blow to the restaurant's image, after raves and accolades from national critics.

The husband-and-wife team who owned and operated the restaurant went through a messy, highly public divorce. This was shortly followed by a 2023 story in Grub Street, “The Cat That Could Kill Horses,” sending shock-waves through the dining industry with its allegations of animal abuse and murder, casting real doubt on the restaurant’s future.

When those original owners ultimately exited, it seemed like the end for a restaurant just after it hit the mid-stride of its first victory lap.

The Horses dining area. Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

Announced with buzz via an article in the Los Angeles Times and anchored by a chef-heavy kitchen, the space was quickly transformed into a destination for rich, unapologetic cooking that refused to play it safe. Almost overnight, Horses became iconic, known for its burgers, off-menu pasta, and Tijuana's darling: the endive Caesar salad.

The staff who had fallen in love with Horses refused to let it disappear. A steadfast attitude they still cling to despite the latest setback.

Chef Brittany Ha, who had been there since opening day, briefly stepped away in the wake of the scandal before finding her way back. She became a pillar of the restaurant’s survival, a steady, grounding force who helped keep Horses alive long after many people assumed its days were numbered.

Line cook Mikey Panneton echoed that sentiment.

“I loved this place. It was amazing,” Panneton tells L.A. TACO. “My previous kitchen was chaotic and disorganized. Coming to Horses felt like the grass really was greener. I got along with everyone. Expectations were clear, everyone worked hard, and the menu was focused. We all learned together."

Panneton added that the bond between front and back of house was rare, seeing it as having, "no divide, just a team that cared.”

The culture was so strong that he even encouraged his sister to come work there.

“I hope this isn’t the end and that we can all come back,” Paennton says about the current closure.

Photo by Lauren Bethke for L.A. TACO.

L.A. TACO reached out to Ha for comment. She said the decision to cease operations was “due to protect staff from further damage.”

Anonymous sources have mentioned there are allegations of bounced checks dating back to the summer that continue through the temporary closure.

L.A. TACO reached out to the general manager Steve LaFoutain for comment. "It’s always been about the team and the community that Brittany and I have built. The culture of Horses is the glue that makes the experience so special. Bridging the gap between FOH and BOH is so crucial to a healthy work environment and is the reason that we have such an amazing following of regulars. The outpouring love that has been received is a testament of what we do. It’s also a note that I’ve been there since day one and have pushed through."

The staff of Horses is currently out of work while operations are at this standstill. If you want to support them, a GoFundMe will be created sometime this week.

For now, and until later: Goodbye, Horses.

Disclosure: Lauren Bethke worked at Horses from last February through October 2025.