In the past 12 months, L.A. TACO published investigations that other media outlets ignored or overlooked. About people experiencing the worst food poisoning of their lives at a swanky food event, the alarming increase in people legally carrying guns in Los Angeles, hardworking restaurant workers struggling to get paid, cops watching a $1 million bus burn to the ground, and an attorney general who says he wants to free innocent people from prison but has yet to review a single case.

We either broke every story on this list or we were the only publication covering it.



Here are L.A. TACO’s seven most-read investigations of 2024:

Oysters at an L.A. seafood festival.

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

When our Editor-In-Chief, Javier Cabral, experienced the worst food poisoning of his life after attending the L.A. Times’ 101 Best Restaurants food event earlier this month, we began asking questions. We weren’t the only newsroom that was aware of this story but we were the first one to publish something about it.

A chainlink fence blocks a Metro bus shelter on 1st Street between Spring Street and Broadway.

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

This is like that Spiderman meme when they’re all pointing at each other.

Man with concealed carry permit application and pistol. via Shutterstock

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

Before the Supreme Court made it easier for people to legally carry guns in public in 2022, there were only four active concealed carry permits given out to people in the city of Los Angeles. Today, there are more than 1,700 active permits, a more than 42,000% increase. What could go wrong?

A view from the patio of Mezcalero's Downtown Long Beach location. Mezcalero/Facebook

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

More than eight employees of restaurateur Jay Krymis (Padre, Schmitty’s) told L.A. TACO that Krymis struggled for months to pay his workers and vendors on time, before closing his DTLA location of Mezcalero in March. Krymis apologized when we reached out for comment for our story. Then months later, LB Watchdog reported that the same problems still persisted at his other business.

Photo via Mike Feuer Facebook

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

Safe to say former City Attorney Mike Feuer being hired by a Skid Row non-profit “fighting to end homelessness” was not on our bingo cards this year.

A Los Angeles firefighter extinguishing a fire that started on a Metro bus after someone lit off a firework inside of the vehicle. Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

After a million-dollar Metro bus was torched after the Dodgers World Series victory, people on social media quickly pointed the finger at the rowdy fans who took to the streets to celebrate their boys in blue. Many news outlets reported on this. However, no other publication went through hours of footage to piece together a timeline of what happened and question why the city’s $3-billion-a-year police department waited so long to gain control of the situation.

Attorney General Rob Bonta sits at his desk with his arms folded and his feet up on his desk. Illustration by CJ Conde for L.A. TACO

By Lexis-Olivier Ray

Politicians say they will always do things, but do they follow through? In the case of Attorney General Rob Bonta’s promise to help free innocent people from prison, that remains to be seen.