Video

West Hollywood’s Outdoor ‘Consumption Lounge’ Is a One-Of-Its-Kind Sneak Peek Into the Future of Dispensaries

Come take a look as the L.A. TACO team tours and enjoys a private tree-house cabana at The Woods dispensary, the only consumption lounge of its kind in L.A. County. It was a great day of "work" we'll never forget.

12:28 PM PST on February 20, 2024

An outdoor area of The Woods dispensary and consumption lounge, showing lit up chandeliers, Buddha heads, and chaise lounges

The Woods, photo by Wonho Frank Lee for The Woods

    Take your friends to The Woods in West Hollywood for one of the city's best finds. The dispensary and consumption lounge is drop-dead gorgeous, with a handsomely tailored cannabis shop up front that opens into a lush paradise where colorful parrots and giant koi fish canoodle in a backyard jungle accented by private lounges that come complete with everything you need to pack, pass, and kick back including a flat-screen TV, breathtaking views, table service, sparkling clean equipment, and your closest blazing buddies.

    Co-owned by actor Woody Harrelson, you'll likely be met at the door by his pal and body double, Jedi, full of wild tales from his decades of friendship and travels with Woody and other celebrities.

    Come take a look as the L.A. TACO team tours and enjoys a private tree-house cabana at The Woods. It's a great day of "work" we'll never forget!

    We’re letting you in on West Hollywood’s best-kept secret: @the WOODS is a paradise on Santa Monica Boulevard, with its own dispensary and consumption lounge, plus exotic parrots and koi fish, and private treehouse cabanas for consuming flower and celebrating with your best friends and favorite herbs. Co-owned by O.G. legalization activist and legendary actor Woody Harrelson, you’ll never want to leave The Woods once you take your first step inside. Come take a look! #lataco #losangeles #thewoods #westhollywood

    The Woods ~ 8271 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046

