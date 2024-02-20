Take your friends to The Woods in West Hollywood for one of the city's best finds. The dispensary and consumption lounge is drop-dead gorgeous, with a handsomely tailored cannabis shop up front that opens into a lush paradise where colorful parrots and giant koi fish canoodle in a backyard jungle accented by private lounges that come complete with everything you need to pack, pass, and kick back including a flat-screen TV, breathtaking views, table service, sparkling clean equipment, and your closest blazing buddies.

Co-owned by actor Woody Harrelson, you'll likely be met at the door by his pal and body double, Jedi, full of wild tales from his decades of friendship and travels with Woody and other celebrities.

Come take a look as the L.A. TACO team tours and enjoys a private tree-house cabana at The Woods. It's a great day of "work" we'll never forget!

The Woods ~ 8271 Santa Monica Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90046