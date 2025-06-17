While thousands marched in Downtown Los Angeles this past Saturday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) swarmed the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet 20 miles away, detaining several people in attendance.

According to witnesses, at approximately 3:30 P.M. on Saturday, June 14, over 20 federal agents equipped with guns and tactical gear were seen entering the premises of the popular swap meet, where many gather on the weekends to enjoy food, live music, and drinks.

Video shared with L.A. TACO showed the moment where a woman and a man are seen being taken out of the premises in handcuffs.

When L.A. TACO arrived at the scene around 6 P.M., only a few people were still gathered outside. Management had already cleared the place of customers, and the entry gates were closed. A vendor’s son, who responded to the news of ICE appearing and recorded what unfolded, said he couldn’t believe they were there when he first heard.

“Some people ran in panic, others were standing around trying to make sense of what they were seeing,” he said in Spanish, his name withheld for safety. “They started to ask everyone, customers and vendors, for their identification.”

He said he was only able to get footage of the man and woman being detained near the entrance of the swap meet, but that when he went to the other side, another vendor told him she had witnessed two more people being taken by the federal agents.

Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet was empty and closed after Saturday's raid. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Another vendor standing outside the swap meet when we arrived was visibly still in shock, noting that everything had happened fast.

“I heard someone say that ICE was here for two Colombian people, but they took people who had nothing to do with them,” he said in Spanish, his name also withheld. “They took vendors and some people here; they even went into the bathrooms.”

While he doesn’t know the exact number of people detained or arrested, he estimates that authorities took around 40 to 50 people, a mix of vendors and likely customers. L.A.TACO was able to confirm only four arrests via video and through one eyewitness, but we are working on confirming the full number of detainees.

Those still standing outside the swap meet also expressed frustration with the owners and manager.

“Who let them in? That’s what we want to know,” said a vendor. “They have speakers; they could have alerted people.”

And he isn’t the only one.

Social media videos are circulating online that put suspicion on the swap meet’s manager, Chris Woodson, a Trump supporter who had allegedly reassured his vendors that they would be safe and wouldn’t allow any federal agents in if they happened to come by.

Vendors and long-time customers have taken to social media to express their disapproval about how the swap meet handled Saturday’s raid. The swap meet is known for having a large Latino customer base and for hosting events that cater to the Mexican community.

Vendors who spoke with L.A. TACO said they were feeling angry.

“We pay rent for our puesto,” one said.” Some have been here for years, so we make this swap meet what it is. How could they do this?”

Union del Barrio member stands outside the swap meeting and provides resources for those impacted. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

L.A. TACO emailed Woodson, but has yet to receive a response.

However, the swap meet did post a statement on social media following the community's backlash after Saturday’s raid.

“We confirm Federal Immigration Authorities were present at the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet last night and detained an unknown number of persons. We were given no notice of their arrival, and at no point did our team consent to their enforcement on site. To be clear, the Santa Fe Springs Swap Meet, and its personnel did not coordinate with ICE or participate in any pre-planning of immigration enforcement with federal officials.”

In the statement, they say the agents' entry was completely out of their control.

Union del Barrio, a community organization that helps those impacted by ICE raids, was present, providing resources for those whose family members may have been taken.

The swap meet, which was preparing for a Father’s Day concert later that evening, canceled the event due to the raid, which is the first of its kind this year.