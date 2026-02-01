Comix
Sunday Taquitos #13: Mask On
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
LAPD Chief hints they may not enforce mask bans on federal immigration agents
"It's not a good public policy decision and it wasn't well thought out in my opinion,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell during a press conference for the release of 2025 citywide crime data.
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Continues To Follow, Point Their Guns, and Detain Community Watchers
While L.A. showed out for the General Strike, with what felt like 100,000 people marching for three hours from downtown L.A. to Boyle Heights and back, ICE and Border Patrol continued their new streak of following and arresting community watchers.
Weekend Eats: Lucia Exploring Black Foodways On Fairfax
While Tomat teams up with a bagel business to raise money for CHIRLA.
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Sets Their Sights on San Fernando Valley Today, While San Bernardino Continues to See Non-Stop Raids
Border Patrol raided the Panorama City area targeting and taking multiple street vendors.
Letter From the Editor: L.A. TACO Shop Closed Tomorrow, and How We Are Striking
We are shutting down and closing down our online shop for the day. We will only be posting our essential ICE coverage and Daily Memo, which has been proven to prevent abductions and has helped families identify loved ones who have been unfairly taken.
A Running List of Everyone Participating in the January 30 National Shutdown
Activists, businesses, nonprofits, and political groups in southern California will take part in various actions on Friday, January 30 as part of a nationwide effort in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis and the nationwide efforts to rein ICE and the DHS.