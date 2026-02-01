Skip to Content
Comix

Sunday Taquitos #13: Mask On

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

12:30 PM PST on February 1, 2026

Ivan Ehlers
Ivan Ehlers

More from L.A. TACO

Los Angeles

LAPD Chief hints they may not enforce mask bans on federal immigration agents

"It's not a good public policy decision and it wasn't well thought out in my opinion,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell during a press conference for the release of 2025 citywide crime data.

January 31, 2026
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Continues To Follow, Point Their Guns, and Detain Community Watchers

While L.A. showed out for the General Strike, with what felt like 100,000 people marching for three hours from downtown L.A. to Boyle Heights and back, ICE and Border Patrol continued their new streak of following and arresting community watchers.

January 30, 2026

Support L.A. TACO

Food

Weekend Eats: Lucia Exploring Black Foodways On Fairfax

While Tomat teams up with a bagel business to raise money for CHIRLA.

January 30, 2026
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Sets Their Sights on San Fernando Valley Today, While San Bernardino Continues to See Non-Stop Raids

Border Patrol raided the Panorama City area targeting and taking multiple street vendors.

January 29, 2026
Site News

Letter From the Editor: L.A. TACO Shop Closed Tomorrow, and How We Are Striking

We are shutting down and closing down our online shop for the day. We will only be posting our essential ICE coverage and Daily Memo, which has been proven to prevent abductions and has helped families identify loved ones who have been unfairly taken.

January 29, 2026
L.A. Taco Guides

A Running List of Everyone Participating in the January 30 National Shutdown

Activists, businesses, nonprofits, and political groups in southern California will take part in various actions on Friday, January 30 as part of a nationwide effort in solidarity with the people of Minneapolis and the nationwide efforts to rein ICE and the DHS.

January 29, 2026
