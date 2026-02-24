We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
RAIDS
Saturday. December 21. Day 260.
- Anaheim: On West Guinida Ln. Community watchers utilizing mics were alerting the community of ICE in the area.
- San Diego: In Lincoln Park on 54th St and Groveland Ave. Community watchers spotted ICE in the area and confronted them. The ICE agent began driving away when the community watcher recorded them inside their vehicle.
Sunday. December 22. Day 261.
- Montclair: On Kingsley St and Monte Vista Ave, around 6:45 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents kidnapped a person who was on their bicycle.
- Claremont: Claremont Blvd and Monte Vista Ave, around 7:18 a.m. Community watchers spotted ICE in the area.
- Santa Ana: Shelton St and Sixth Street, around 10:30 a.m. Community watchers spotted ICE agents in the area and alerted the community.
Monday. December 23. Day 262.
- San Diego: 54th Street and University Avenue, around 8:12 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen on the road in a stopped vehicle.
- El Monte: At the El Monte Courthouse on 11234 Valley Blvd, around 9:40 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one man outside the courthouse.
- Laguna Woods: On 24202 Moulton Parkway, around 8:00 a.m. Rapid responders confirmed that local Santa Ana ICE agents kidnapped a man in the area. They halted traffic to stop the man while driving to take him.
- San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave, around 7:50 a.m. ICE agents were back at the jail. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Bell: Bell Police Department, 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. A few minivans that were spotted leaving the MDC earlier were spotted in the city hall parking lot next to the Bell Police Department. The plates came back as fake as well. A community responder asked them what agency they were with. One person claimed he was an undercover with the Bell PD. Another Bell Police officer pulled up at one point and was seen chatting and joking with the unmasked agents in plain clothes. After being observed by community watchers for about half an hour, agents decided to walk towards the Bell Police Department and were let into the back area by the Bell police officer. One agent took a picture of the community observer filming them. As the agents left in their vehicles, the agent who took a picture of the observer swerved into the observer with his truck as he drove off.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 02/20/26 - A federal judge has accused the Trump admin of terrorizing immigrants and recklessly violating the law in its efforts to deport millions of people living in the country illegally | Via APNEWS
- 02/22/26 - Juana deported yesterday, 8 months pregnant and with her two small children. A second pregnant woman gave birth at Dilley Center. | via AGirlHasNoPresident
- 02/23/26 - Full video of Santa Barabara violent ICE arrest | via sbindependent