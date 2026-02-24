Bell: Bell Police Department, 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. A few minivans that were spotted leaving the MDC earlier were spotted in the city hall parking lot next to the Bell Police Department. The plates came back as fake as well. A community responder asked them what agency they were with. One person claimed he was an undercover with the Bell PD. Another Bell Police officer pulled up at one point and was seen chatting and joking with the unmasked agents in plain clothes. After being observed by community watchers for about half an hour, agents decided to walk towards the Bell Police Department and were let into the back area by the Bell police officer. One agent took a picture of the community observer filming them. As the agents left in their vehicles, the agent who took a picture of the observer swerved into the observer with his truck as he drove off.