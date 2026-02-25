Everyone knows line cooks are the engines behind every restaurant we hold near and dear. The ones standing in place for hours, snapping peas, peeling potatoes, and coaxing order out of chaos so that a plate can land in front of you looking effortless.

My own time as a line cook started at Croft Alley on Melrose, in a three-person kitchen where, without fail, the lunch rush hit at exactly 1:32 p.m. and left us wrecked.

Later, at Belle’s Bagels in Highland Park, the kitchen was a collection of people who made sense nowhere else: touring musicians between runs, car-obsessed locals who grew up down the street, and true wild cards holding it together just enough to make it through service. By the time I got to Horses on Sunset, I understood what the job really was. It wasn’t glamorous. It was repetition, discipline, and hard work.

Line cooks know the truth behind every plate. They know what things really cost, not just in dollars, but in time and labor. They know which places are worth it and which aren’t. Their recommendations are hard-earned, and if they let you in on them, you listen.

This guide is a standing ovation in honor of every line cook who has worked ten hours, slept for a couple, and came right back to do it again the next morning.

Brandon, a line cook at Kato. Photo courtesy of Brandon.

BRANDON FROM KATO RESTAURANT

“Komal is my choice," Brandon from Kato Restaurant tells us. "Fatima’s tortillas are the best tortillas I’ve ever had. She is really dedicated to the craft, which translates into the amazing food they put out. They’re also super consistent and not that expensive. I get the [plantain] molote and Taco Sonia, and sometimes a pack of tortillas for home.”

3655 S. Grand Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90007

Mikey, a line cook at Living Room.

MIKEY FROM LIVING ROOM

“It’s called Taquería Mi Ranchito in San Fernando," Mikey from Living Room says. "It’s a taco truck that’s parked near a Chase Bank, and they have some of the best tacos I've had. My friend actually put me on, she knows some good spots in the valley. They make their own tortillas, which I always love from a spot. I also usually get their asada, pastor, lengua, chicken, or tripa tacos or in a mulita, and it’s all good. Their tortas are equally as amazing.”

13908 Foothill Blvd. Sylmar, CA 91342

Sam, a line cook at Morihiro. Photo courtesy of Sam.

SAM FROM MORIHIRO

“On my nights off, I love going to Camélia in the Arts District. I have so much respect for Courtney Kaplan and Chef Charles Namba and believe that they exemplify warm, intelligent, and attentive hospitality, as well as thoughtful and finessed cooking," Sam from Morihiro tells L.A. TACO.

"I’m a huge fan of sitting at the bar at 'golden hour,' yapping with the bartenders (shout out Kyle and Eli) and ordering their martini, fries, and oysters. I’m particularly fond of paging through the beautifully curated wine and sake list and taking a moment to appreciate the care put into it. I tend to order their market greens salad, which I find to always be perfectly dressed, as well as an entree that speaks to me in that moment; you simply cannot go wrong.

It’s the best feeling in the world to be in a city you love, eating and drinking incredibly well, in a restaurant that really gives a damn about what they do. I think Camélia really hits all the right marks, and I’m always eager to tell anyone who will listen about it.”

1850 Industrial St. Los Angeles, CA 90021

Lance of Solstice Catering and Events posing with the owner of Pho 87. Photo courtesy of Lance.

LANCE FROM SOLSTICE CATERING AND EVENTS

“Pho 87! Best pho in town, baby!” Lance from Solstice says, without hesitation, when asked for his favorite restaurant.

“I order the charbroiled pork pho, it's some serious flavor," he continues. "The guy knows what he's doing. They are always selling out, for good reason. I love going there with my roommate Andy, and we walk in and say, 'What's up foo?' to the owner, and he gets it. I have him saved in my phone as 'big daddy.' I walked in there once asking for it spicy, and this foo brings out of a bag of chiles from his freezer. I didn't even ask what they were, spicy as fuck, but they were so good.”

1019 N. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90012

Rin, a line cook at Living Room. Photo courtesy of Rin.

RIN FROM LIVING ROOM

“One of my favorite places to eat is Okayama Kobo in Little Tokyo," Rin from Living Room says.

"I love all their pastries, but my favorites are their salt and butter roll, kobo kuma, a s’mores danish, and I always get their matcha sea salt foam latte!

I love it because the bread is so soft, with 100% Hokkaido flour made fresh everyday, but also it’s really cute because they design the little faces they put on their emoji bread, so I get to choose a different face bread every time I come in.”

328 1st St. First Floor Los Angeles, CA 90012

Jordan, a line cook at Restaurant Ki. Photo courtesy of Jordan.

JORDAN FROM RESTAURANT KI

​”The first place that comes to mind is Anju House in Ktown," Jordan from Restaurant Ki says.

"Cooks don’t really have a lot of time to talk to their friends in or outside of work. Anju house for me is a place where I can reconnect and have a good catch-up sesh while eating food that will give me a guilty pleasure. They have a patio that’s designed like a backyard, and it makes you feel like you’re at a friend’s cookout. I order the kimchi pork. The fatty pork belly with the caramelized kimchi is literally yin and yang.”

234 S. Oxford Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90004

Ricky, a line cook at Sushi Samba. Photo courtesy of Ricky.

RICKY FROM SUSHI SAMBA

“When I go out and eat, I try to go to different places to try new restaurants," says Ricky, from West Hollywood's forthcoming location of Sushi Samba.

"Because of that, I don’t frequent a lot of restaurants multiple times, but one place I’ve been to a few times is Chi Spacca. I went there years ago when I came to L.A. on a weekend trip for a concert, and I’ve been back a few more times since I officially moved here. First off, I love the small, intimate space, the open kitchen, and live fire cooking. The place is nice without feeling too fancy, the food is always spot on, and the milk-roasted pork for me is the dish I always get. It’s a massive bone-in pork loin that’s slow-roasted with milk and shallots. Incredibly rich and savory and worth getting every single time.”

6610 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90038

Jojo, a line cook at Hermon's. Photo courtesy of Jojo.

JOJO FROM HERMON'S

“There’s a few restaurants that I like to go kinda consistently, one of them being Kosuke in Alhambra, it’s a little Japanese restaurant on W. Main Street, every time I go there I get the unadon dish," says Jojo from Hermon's. "I love that one, because personally I never had that dish before until I had it there, it comes with miso soup, a side salad and the main which is the eel with white rice, also it’s a very cozy place, with no more that 25 seats.

Another one is the very well known Tacos LA 26 (previously Avenue 26 tacos) in Little Tokyo, the fact that we get out so late it’s always a good spot if you’re craving tacos, burritos or quesadillas, I always get two suadero, two lengua and two al pastor tacos, I like the consistency that they have, every time you go the proteins are always gonna taste the same so if you find something that you like you’re always gonna like it.”

Kosuke ~ 618-B W. Main St. Alhambra, CA 91801

Tacos La 26~ 353s Alameda St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

Will, a line cook at Mini Kabob. Photo courtesy of Will.

WILL FROM MINI KABOB

“My favorite place is Seong Buk Dong," Will from Mini Kabob tells us. "I would always get the galbi tang, easily one of my favorite ways to eat short ribs. It was super close to my apartment, and I love soups. I love how their broth tastes. It's very clean because of the jujube. They also have a great banchan, it’s consistent.”

3303 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90020

Destiny, a line cook at Chainsaw LA. Photo courtesy of Destiny.

DESTINY FROM CHAINSAW L.A.

“I love this burger pop-up called Riverbed Bums inside a brewery called Brewjeria in Pico Rivera," Destiny from Chainsaw L.A. explains. "Mondays are industry nights. After a rough weekend of service, I love something as simple as a solid beer and a consistently good burger. Super cool duo of two Downey locals who use this pop-up to fund their bike/coffee shop in Downey. They host bike rides and offer fun rotating options on their menu.

My second pick is Got Your Back, a pop-up out of Selva in Long Beach every Monday and Tuesday. They are serving up nostalgic Filipino food with some of the most wholesome small business owners I've ever met. The owners both used to work at Lasita, and now they've created a beautiful community out in Long Beach.”

Selva ~ 4137 E. Anaheim St. Long Beach, CA 90804

Brewjeria ~ 4937 Durfee Ave. Pico Rivera, CA 90660

Sylvie, a line cook at Bub and Grandma's Restaurant. Photo courtesy of Sylvie.

SYLVIE FROM BUB AND GRANDMA'S RESTAURANT

“I love love love Nem Nưong Khánh Hoà," Sylvie from Bub and Grandma's Restaurant says. "I always get the bahn bao chen and either a vermicelli bowl or their excellent pho. It's a no frills mom-and-pop Vietnamese place that has excellent flavors and they have the cute Vietnamese desserts I like, on top of everything.”

1700 W. Valley Blvd. Unit C, Alhambra, CA 91803

Ryan, a line cook at Camélia. Photo courtesy of Ryan.

RYAN FROM CAMÉLIA

“My pick is Loreto," Ryan from Camélia says. "I get the prepared oysters, the aguachile negro, the Santa Barbara ceviche, the Culichi tostada and they have a seasonal agua fresca and I ask them to throw a shot of tequila in it. Growing up I spent part of every summer in Ensenada, and Loreto really showcases its fresh cuisine that made me fall in love with food.”

1991 Blake Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90039

Mere, a line cook at Found Oyster. Photo courtesy of Mere.

MERE FROM FOUND OYSTER

“A big time favorite restaurant of mine is Coni'Seafood in Inglewood," Mere from Found Oyster tells L.A. TACO. "When friends visit, it’s the first place we hit after LAX. There was even a brief period of time that I wasn’t living in L.A. but would hit Coni’s as my first stop. Order a Modelo, the aquachile and the camarones cucarachita. But the real star of the show is the langostinos. Get rice on the side because the sauce is insane and can’t go to waste.

Another special spot is Baby Bistro [in Echo Park]. Chef Miles is marrying ingredients that I would’ve never thought of even being on the same plate together. He truly creates a special and inspiring dinner for a chef on their day off. It’s hard to find spots now a day that make you stop and think of what is happening on the plate in front of you. Get the whole menu, especially the pine nut cookie with cucumber custard and pickled rhubarb.”

Coni’Seafood in Inglewood ~ 3544 1/2, 3544 W. Imperial Hwy. Inglewood, CA 90303

Baby Bistro ~ 1027 Alpine St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

Rasa Rumah line cook Wild Cat (left) and chef Johnny Lee. Photo courtesy of Wild Cat.

WILD CAT FROM RASA RUMAH

“My favorite spot is Sapp Coffee in Thai town," Wild Cat from Rasa Rumah tell us. "Always boat noodles and jade noodles with an order of pork jerky—maybe add a coconut juice and a sautéed green.

It’s so consistently a feel good meal to share with friends, I get excited every time—it makes me smile also the owners are really sweet and treat you like family.”

5183 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027