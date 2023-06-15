Last Night’s Taco Stand Robbery in South L.A. Marks Seventh Similar Assault Against Street Vendors Since May 1st
“I’m not going to lose my life over some money,” taquero Oscar Lozano told KTLA in an interview.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Spot Check! A Transylvanian Feast In Glassell Park, Tori Amos Burgers In Los Feliz, Tacos and Motorcycles In El Monte, And Juneteenth In Watts
Sounds like Transylvania should be better known for its casserole layered with spiced lamb, beef, smoked pork belly, rice, and sauerkraut more than its aristocratic vampires.
It’s Modelo Time: The Mexican Lager Is Now the Best-Selling Beer In U.S.
Modelo had already been enjoying a pop-culture resurgence in L.A. thanks to a viral video in 2018 that coined the phrase, "It's Modelo Time." However, at the same time, there was a boycott in Mexicali against Modelo's parent company, Constellation Brands, for intending to open up a brewery in a part of northern Mexico with very little water. This new shift comes on the heels of a boycott against Bud Light.
Here’s What Police Say They’re Doing to Stop Street Takeovers and Racing In L.A.
According to police, the overall number of complaints about street takeovers and racing from the public declined from 7,654 in 2021 to 4,899 in 2022. Here's what's been working and what hasn't.
Through Their Conchas, This Huntington Park Panadería Celebrates Pride Month by Giving Back to LGBTQ Youth
“We lost customers, but to be honest, we don’t need them. We stand with our community. All of our community," says the owner of the Mexican bakery in SELA. One hundred percent of the proceeds from these Pride conchas will be donated to Latinx Equality Alliance.