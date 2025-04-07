On Saturday afternoon, thousands of Angelenos took to the streets of Downtown Los Angeles in a peaceful yet powerful protest against President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk. Photographer Suitcase Joe captured the spirit of the demonstration as the crowd gathered at Pershing Square at 4 p.m. The rally was one of many happening across the United States, with cities nationwide rising up in solidarity to challenge the policies of two of the country’s most influential figures.

As the clock neared 5 p.m., the crowd began marching toward City Hall, chanting in protest of the two. Armed with an array of signs, the demonstrators made their personal grievances clear. Many signs boldly called for the protection of immigrants, the preservation of Medicaid and Social Security, and the defense of trans rights as human rights. A recurring theme was the demand for Trump and Musk to “keep their hands off our immigrants,” “stop attacking Medicaid,” and “respect our human rights.”

Some signs, however, took a much more direct and confrontational tone, with many labeling Elon Musk as a “Nazi” and urging people to stop supporting Tesla and his other companies. The protests were charged with a fierce desire to hold both figures accountable for their handling of immigrants, health care, civil rights, and the volatile stock market. Musk’s involvement in a range of issues—from his business practices to his public statements—served as a focal point for much of the ire.

On social media, local activists criticized 50501 SoCal, the organizers behind the 'Hands Off' rally, for obtaining a permit for the march and working with police to facilitate the protest. A Black street vendor also accused 50501 SoCal organizers of calling the cops on them for selling merch during the protest. According to text messages posted on X, a social media manager for 50501 SoCal later reached out to the vendor and apologized.

Photo by Suitcase Joe.

But true to Los Angeles' creative spirit, the protest was like watching moving displays of art. As a city of artists and free-thinkers, many signs had a humorous, satirical twist, offering moments of levity amidst the anger of what’s happening to our nation. From cheeky jabs to clever wordplay, the artwork on display provided much-needed entertainment and a sense of light-hearted rebellion in the face of serious issues.

Photo by Suitcase Joe.

For everyone who joined the march, it was a proud day to be an Angeleno. The protest highlighted not only the deep-rooted dissatisfaction with Trump and Musk’s policies but also the city’s unique blend of activism, creativity, and passion. The message was clear: the people of Los Angeles—along with many across the nation—will not stay silent when it comes to protecting the rights of the marginalized and demanding a more just and equitable future.

Though the protest remained peaceful, the energy was palpable. For those in Los Angeles and across the country, Saturday was a reminder that when people come together in unity, creativity, and purpose, our voices are impossible to ignore.

Check out more photos of the day by Suitcase Joe, below.

