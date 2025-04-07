Skip to Content
Mexico

Music Festival Abruptly Canceled After Crane Collapses and Kills Two Photographers In Mexico City

Popular artists like Tyler the Creator and Massive Attack were scheduled to play on day two, before the Mexican authorities shut down the event to investigate the tragedy.

1:04 PM PDT on April 7, 2025

The event grounds in CDMX where the Axe Ceremonia is held. Photo via @axeceremonia/Instagram.

Axe Ceremonia, a major music festival staged in Mexico City this past weekend, was shut down mid-event by the local Mexican authorities after a tragic accident involving a construction crane and a metal prop killed two photographers and injured at least three others.

The tragedy occurred at around 5:30 PM on Saturday, according to The Associated Press. Strong and sudden gusts of wind shook the metallic structure and crane, described as a decorative piece by festival organizers, causing both to collapse onto Citlali Berenice Giles Rivera, 28, and Miguel Ángel Rojas, 26, tragically leading to their deaths.

Both of the deceased were on assignment for Mr. Indie, an online music publication based in Mexico.

A video published on YouTube by the Mexican newspaper Proceso shows the aftermath of the accident and the festival continuing with the rest of the day's performances.

However, once the photographers were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, local police ordered the festival canceled to investigate whether any safety regulations were violated that lead the crane to collapse. Popular artists like Tyler the Creator and Massive Attack were scheduled to play on day two.

The festival released a statement expressing "deep sorrow" and pledged full cooperation with authorities. Artists and attendees shared shock on social media, with some calling for stricter enforcement of event safety regulations in Mexico’s live music scene.

Javier Cabral
Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

