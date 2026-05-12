Daily Memo breaks down daily immigration raids in Southern California and shares relevant news from around the nation. Below, you'll find links and references to topics discussed in our online video and more, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
Between Jan 20th, 2025, and April 1st of this year, a total of 33,282 people have been taken by Department of Homeland Security operations in Southern California.
That breaks down to 16,914 people taken by ICE in Los Angeles and the surrounding six counties, including Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura.
That’s 14,302 arrests in 2025, and 2,612 so far this year, showing a slowdown since Trump got heat for the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.
Down in San Diego, according to a letter from ICE to Representative Mike Levin, 16,368 people have been arrested there between January 2025 and April 1st, 2026. The three biggest nationalities in that figure include 10,847 Mexicans, 996 Guatemalans, and 429 Colombians.
Nationwide, ICE has made 384,490 arrests since the Trump Presidency began on January 20th, 2025.
ICE continues to target people while driving their vehicles. People were targeted, stopped, and taken in San Bernardino, Encinitas, Bloomington, Rialto, Fontana, Vista, and a couple of areas in Los Angeles, as well as in the last couple of days.
Recently, agents were spotted scouting in Escondido, Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Oaks, and Laguna Hills, and also attempting to have Orange County Sheriff's deputies in Lake Forest help get a community watcher to stop following them. Nevertheless, no one was arrested or detained.
ICE is also still profiling people as they are released from jails in the 805.
In South L.A. on Saturday, ICE agents drew their weapons on chef Carlos Lool of La Granja Rotisserie, a local figure known for his years of mentoring young L.A. chefs. According to ABC7, a former employee reported that Chef Lool and his girlfriend and business partner kept a weapon in the space for protection, which violated Lool's parole conditions stemming from a criminal conviction that happened in Connecticut 30 years ago.
Around 7 a.m. on Monday in South L.A., on 22nd St between Trinity and Adair Streets, ICE agents were seen conducting an operation in the area.
Later, ICE was also seen on Verde Street and Tremont Street, around 8:35 a.m. According to reporting by Boyle Heights Beat, at least three people loading their fruit carts onto a truck near an elementary school were detained by masked ICE agents, but not before two other agents drove their vehicles into each other.
Now, from what I can tell, ICE does appear to be operating as it claims it does, which is to go after a specific target and making that arrest while also looking for collateral arrests. That means if they’re looking for one person in a car, job, or home, they might just take anyone else they find with questionable status in the vicinity.
I say "questionable" because, as we know, Trump has been revoking TCP, weakening DACA protections, and going after asylum seekers, or others here who are following the immigration process. Or as they like to say, “doing it the right way.”
Immigrants, residents, and even naturalized citizens are losing their previously promised protections as I speak. Trump isn’t just going after the undocumented; he’s creating newly undocumented folks to jail and/or to deport these recently de-documented people.
In better news, remember Carlos Jimenez? He is a U.S. Citizen who was shot by ICE in Ontario while trying to warn them that they were conducting an operation at a school bus stop, with kids on the way. He was being charged with assault on a federal officer. Those charges were dropped after Carlos pleaded not guilty and signed an agreement.
And lastly, there's the story of a teen whose dying wish was to see his parents, who were in ICE custody, one last time. Thanks to pressure, his parents were able to spend Kevin González’s last day with him in Mexico. Rest in peace, Kevin.
~ Memo Torres
RAIDS
[Thursday. May 7th. Day 336.]
- Laguna Hills: At the Alicia Village apartments on 25211 Stockport St, around 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. At least three ICE vehicles were seen driving around the area.
- Lake Forest: On 24251 Muirlands Blvd, 9:31 a.m. Sheriff’s and HSI agents were seen together in the parking lot of a strip mall. L.A. TACO reached out to the Lake Forest watch team, which stated that after legally observing the HSI agents, the agents drove into the strip mall parking lot, where the OC Sheriff's deputies were waiting. The sheriffs exited their vehicles, spoke briefly with the masked agents, and the HSI agents drove away while the community watcher recorded. According to the OC Sheriffs, “The Sheriff’s Department was called because the HSI agents reported being chased by an individual who was running red lights and speeding. We do not work in immigration enforcement, and this was not an operation or anything we were involved with.” No one was arrested or detained. All parties left the parking lot.
- Fontana: Poplar Ave and Fontana Ave, 8:09 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents pulled over a vehicle in the area. No one was reported to be detained.
- San Bernardino: On Date St and Del Rosa Ave, around 8:40 a.m. ICE agents boxed in a vehicle on the street and took at least one person.
- Encinitas: At a strip mall on 127 N El Camino Real, around 9:00 a.m. Masked federal immigration agents were seen taking at least one person.
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave, around 6:53 a.m. Masked ICE agents were seen at the jail waiting for releases.
- Huntington Beach: 17182 Beach Boulevard, 1:08 p.m. A CBP vehicle was seen parked in a Taco Bell Parking lot as posted by a community watcher.
- Ventura: 800 S. Victoria Ave, 7:54 p.m. ICE agents seen in the lobby of the Detention Services Division of the building.
- Bloomington: Santa Ana Ave and Cactus Ave, around 5:50 a.m. ICE agents took an individual from their car and left it abandoned on the street.
[Friday. May 8th. Day 337.]
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail at 1585 Kansas Ave, around 6:53 a.m. ICE agents were seen entering the jail lobby, waiting for releases.
- Escondido: On East Valley Parkway, 9:40 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
- Rialto: On 1798 North Linden Ave, 8:27 a.m. ICE and Rialto PD were on the scene for a targeted operation to detain an individual inside a warehouse.
- Fontana: On Catawba Ave and Randall Ave, 6:15 a.m. Man seen being taken from car to another vehicle posted by community watchers.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County, North Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 7:23 a.m. ICE vehicles were seen in the parking lot.
[Saturday. May 9. Day 338.]
- Los Angeles: On 37th Pl and Vermont Ave, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in a residential neighborhood detaining Chef Carlos Lool of La Granja Rotisserie. According to reporting by ABC7, Lool and his girlfriend and business partner, Jenna, were followed by ICE agents while picking up supplies for a catering event. ICE agents drew their weapons and forced him out of the vehicle. Carlos is known for his years of dedicated mentoring of young chefs in L.A. He does, however, have a criminal conviction from Connecticut dating back at least 30 years. According to his girlfriend, the investigation started after a former employee reported the restaurant for having a weapon in the store, which violated Lool's parole. Jenna says they kept it for safety because of the area where they work, alleging they have been robbed in the past. Lool is facing possible removal.
[Monday. May 11. Day 340.]
- Desert Hot Springs: At a Sinclair Gas Station on Palm Dr and Dillon Rd. Several confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the gas station. Several vehicles were later seen in the city on the freeway as well, no exact area was disclosed.
- Thousand Oaks: On Wilbur Rd, around 6:50 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting in the area, no confirmed detainments were reported. The agents were later seen returning to the Camarillo ICE field office on 321 Cortez Cir.
- Los Angeles: On 22nd St between Trinity St and Adair St, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen conducting an operation in the area.
- Los Angeles: On Verde St and Tremont St, around 8:35 a.m. According to reporting by the Boyle Heights Beat, at least three people who were working on a truck near an elementary school were detained by masked ICE agents, but not before two agents drove their vehicles into each other.
- Escondido: On Tulip St and 11th Ave. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen in the area.
- Vista: On California Ave and Citrus Ave. ICE agents were seen conducting a traffic stop as a teenager, presumably walking to school and walked right past them.
AT L.A. TACO
- Will Sysco Buying Restaurant Depot Cause Dining Out to Be More Expensive in L.A.?
- Here’s Every Single Death Linked to Immigration Enforcement Since Trump’s Raids Began in 2025
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- ICE Reveals Over 16,000 Removals in San Diego Region Since January 2025
- Charge of assault on federal officer against Ontario man shot by ICE headed toward dismissal: Carlos Jimenez was shot by a federal agent in Ontario last year and charged with assault on a federal officer. According to court records reviewed by the Los Angeles Daily News, the charges against him will be dismissed if he meets the conditions of an agreement they reached. Under the terms, Jimenez will not have to admit guilt. On May 6, he pleaded not guilty and signed the agreement. He faced up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted on the charge. We will continue bringing updates as the story develops.
- Tom Homan announces “mass” ICE operations will continue and focus on sanctuary cities to deal with the four-year illegal immigration crisis ~ Vote In Or Out 🇧🇧
- Deaths in ICE detention centers are rising at an alarming rate and funding from the 🇧🇧🇧🇭🇧🇩 Administration has halted payments🇧🇧 to third-party detention facilities ~ Perfect Union
- Appeals court rejects Trump admin policy that subjects millions of people to mandatory immigration detention ~ ACLU Nationwide
- Large scale narcotics operations in MacArthur Park ~ Arozier
- GTFOICE.org, a rapid-response network launched by Miles Taylor former DHS official sparking security concerns ~ Hagerstown Rapid Response
- New reports suggest Alligator Alcatraz set to be shutdown ~ Miami Herald
- I.E. Sheriffs most likely to hand over detainees to ICE statewide data shows ~ The Press-Enterprise
GENERAL NEWS
- Labor organizer Chris Smalls has a message before the Met Gala ~ Everyone Hates Elon
- How to get your $95 from Apple proposed settlement from their Siri-AI feature ~ CBS News
- Nevada California state-line gambling resort will close after July 4th ~ L.A. Times
- Who is really at fault for Spirit Airlines shutdown? ~ BIG by Matt Stoler
- Credit card spending “through the roof” as Trump officials states the country economy is strong ~ Finance Yahoo
- And now the Epstein suicide note has appeared ~ BBC News
- U.S. House of Representatives passed the proposed Farm Bill on April 30, 2026 is stripping away state state laws protecting farmed animals ~ Animal Equality
- Extensive data breach with university ed tech impacting local schools and universities ~ ABC 7 LA
- ‘Ghost stops’ with no body cam footage land LAPD gang unit members under investigation ~ LATIMES
- How Immigrant Organizing Flipped Nixon’s Hometown ~ Bolts Mag
- GM to pay $12.75 million in California settlement over selling driver data ~ Automotive News