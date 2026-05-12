Daily Memo breaks down daily immigration raids in Southern California and shares relevant news from around the nation. Below, you'll find links and references to topics discussed in our online video and more, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Between Jan 20th, 2025, and April 1st of this year, a total of 33,282 people have been taken by Department of Homeland Security operations in Southern California.

That breaks down to 16,914 people taken by ICE in Los Angeles and the surrounding six counties, including Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura.

That’s 14,302 arrests in 2025, and 2,612 so far this year, showing a slowdown since Trump got heat for the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Down in San Diego, according to a letter from ICE to Representative Mike Levin, 16,368 people have been arrested there between January 2025 and April 1st, 2026. The three biggest nationalities in that figure include 10,847 Mexicans, 996 Guatemalans, and 429 Colombians.

Nationwide, ICE has made 384,490 arrests since the Trump Presidency began on January 20th, 2025.

ICE continues to target people while driving their vehicles. People were targeted, stopped, and taken in San Bernardino, Encinitas, Bloomington, Rialto, Fontana, Vista, and a couple of areas in Los Angeles, as well as in the last couple of days.

Recently, agents were spotted scouting in Escondido, Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Oaks, and Laguna Hills, and also attempting to have Orange County Sheriff's deputies in Lake Forest help get a community watcher to stop following them. Nevertheless, no one was arrested or detained.

ICE is also still profiling people as they are released from jails in the 805.

In South L.A. on Saturday, ICE agents drew their weapons on chef Carlos Lool of La Granja Rotisserie, a local figure known for his years of mentoring young L.A. chefs. According to ABC7, a former employee reported that Chef Lool and his girlfriend and business partner kept a weapon in the space for protection, which violated Lool's parole conditions stemming from a criminal conviction that happened in Connecticut 30 years ago.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday in South L.A., on 22nd St between Trinity and Adair Streets, ICE agents were seen conducting an operation in the area.

Later, ICE was also seen on Verde Street and Tremont Street, around 8:35 a.m. According to reporting by Boyle Heights Beat, at least three people loading their fruit carts onto a truck near an elementary school were detained by masked ICE agents, but not before two other agents drove their vehicles into each other.

Now, from what I can tell, ICE does appear to be operating as it claims it does, which is to go after a specific target and making that arrest while also looking for collateral arrests. That means if they’re looking for one person in a car, job, or home, they might just take anyone else they find with questionable status in the vicinity.

I say "questionable" because, as we know, Trump has been revoking TCP, weakening DACA protections, and going after asylum seekers, or others here who are following the immigration process. Or as they like to say, “doing it the right way.”

Immigrants, residents, and even naturalized citizens are losing their previously promised protections as I speak. Trump isn’t just going after the undocumented; he’s creating newly undocumented folks to jail and/or to deport these recently de-documented people.

In better news, remember Carlos Jimenez? He is a U.S. Citizen who was shot by ICE in Ontario while trying to warn them that they were conducting an operation at a school bus stop, with kids on the way. He was being charged with assault on a federal officer. Those charges were dropped after Carlos pleaded not guilty and signed an agreement.

And lastly, there's the story of a teen whose dying wish was to see his parents, who were in ICE custody, one last time. Thanks to pressure, his parents were able to spend Kevin González’s last day with him in Mexico. Rest in peace, Kevin.

~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

[Thursday. May 7th. Day 336.]

[Friday. May 8th. Day 337.]

[Saturday. May 9. Day 338.]

Los Angeles: around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in a residential neighborhood detaining Chef Carlos Lool of On 37th Pl and Vermont Ave, around 8:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen in a residential neighborhood detaining Chef Carlos Lool of La Granja Rotisserie . According to reporting by ABC7 , Lool and his girlfriend and business partner, Jenna, were followed by ICE agents while picking up supplies for a catering event. ICE agents drew their weapons and forced him out of the vehicle. Carlos is known for his years of dedicated mentoring of young chefs in L.A. He does, however, have a criminal conviction from Connecticut dating back at least 30 years. According to his girlfriend, the investigation started after a former employee reported the restaurant for having a weapon in the store, which violated Lool's parole. Jenna says they kept it for safety because of the area where they work, alleging they have been robbed in the past. Lool is facing possible removal.

[Monday. May 11. Day 340.]

Desert Hot Springs: At a Sinclair Gas Station on Palm Dr and Dillon Rd. Several confirmed ICE vehicles were seen driving around the gas station. Several vehicles were later seen in the city on the freeway as well, no exact area was disclosed.

Thousand Oaks: On Wilbur Rd , around 6:50 a.m. ICE agents were seen scouting in the area, no confirmed detainments were reported. The agents were later seen returning to the Camarillo ICE field office on 321 Cortez Cir

Los Angeles: , around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen conducting an operation in the area. On 22nd St between Trinity St and Adair St , around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen conducting an operation in the area.

Los Angeles: On Verde St and Tremont St, around 8:35 a.m. According to reporting by the On Verde St and Tremont St, around 8:35 a.m. According to reporting by the Boyle Heights Beat , at least three people who were working on a truck near an elementary school were detained by masked ICE agents, but not before two agents drove their vehicles into each other.

Escondido: On Tulip St and 11th Ave. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen in the area.

Vista: On California Ave and Citrus Ave. ICE agents were seen conducting a traffic stop as a teenager, presumably walking to school and walked right past them.

AT L.A. TACO

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