May gray? June gloom? Two perfect excuses to seek comfort in one of L.A.’s best moles.

Los Angeles is a hotbed for remarkable mole, as much as it is a city of masa and the U.S. capital of taco excellence.

Mole does more than simply fill your belly and delight your palate. It nourishes something deeper—an ancestral memory, a quiet act of Indigenous resistance, and a celebration of the deep regional cooking that built this city’s Mexican food community from the ground up.

Mole isn’t fast food or a quick fix. It’s a labor-intensive alchemy born from countless hours of toasting chiles, roasting nuts, and coaxing layers of flavor from a wide scope of ingredients that tell stories of Oaxaca, Puebla, Guerrero, and Michoacán, as well as the personalities preparing them.

In East L.A. backyards, Oaxacan kitchens in Koreatown, and independently-run spots across L.A. County, families and chefs alike keep these recipes alive, not for trends, but to honor where they come from, while feeding the next generations with intentionality, in a city that never slows down.

Whether it’s a profound negro that hits with whisps of bitter chocolate and smoke, a sweet and savory coloradito bright with tomatoes and spices, or one of the wilder riffs on moles that use dates, plantains, carrots, or are aged for 500 days, L.A.’s moles remind us that Mexican cooking in L.A. is never monolithic. It’s regional, personal, and endlessly adaptive.

This guide maps the places where mole still feels like home—thick, soul-stirring sauces that coat tender meats or vegetables, making you pause mid-bite.

From legendary Oaxacan institutions carrying the torch of Guelaguetza-style depth, to hidden gems, and bold new-school takes that push the sauces into modernized territory without losing their souls, these are the places where hours of work translate into something transcendent and stunning on a plate.

In a city rightfully obsessed with tacos, mole quietly stands as the heavyweight champion—a dish that demands patience, rice, a pile of tortillas, and an open heart.

Here are the 19 best moles in L.A. Ranked.

Is it somewhat ridiculous to go ranking moles? Yes. Are we doing it anyway? Also, yes. In any case, we recommend trying every one of these delicious dishes.