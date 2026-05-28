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The 19 Best Moles in L.A., from SFV to South L.A., Ranked

This is L.A. TACO's guide to the best motherf*cking moles paying homage to centuries-old recipes and sticking the landing in L.A. County.

1:05 PM PDT on May 28, 2026

chicken thighs and mole

Broken Spanish Comedor’s almendrado. Photo by Hadley Tomicki for L.A. TACO.

May gray? June gloom? Two perfect excuses to seek comfort in one of L.A.’s best moles.

Los Angeles is a hotbed for remarkable mole, as much as it is a city of masa and the U.S. capital of taco excellence. 

Mole does more than simply fill your belly and delight your palate. It nourishes something deeper—an ancestral memory, a quiet act of Indigenous resistance, and a celebration of the deep regional cooking that built this city’s Mexican food community from the ground up.

Mole isn’t fast food or a quick fix. It’s a labor-intensive alchemy born from countless hours of toasting chiles, roasting nuts, and coaxing layers of flavor from a wide scope of ingredients that tell stories of Oaxaca, Puebla, Guerrero, and Michoacán, as well as the personalities preparing them.

In East L.A. backyards, Oaxacan kitchens in Koreatown, and independently-run spots across L.A. County, families and chefs alike keep these recipes alive, not for trends, but to honor where they come from, while feeding the next generations with intentionality, in a city that never slows down. 

Whether it’s a profound negro that hits with whisps of bitter chocolate and smoke, a sweet and savory coloradito bright with tomatoes and spices, or one of the wilder riffs on moles that use dates, plantains, carrots, or are aged for 500 days, L.A.’s moles remind us that Mexican cooking in L.A. is never monolithic. It’s regional, personal, and endlessly adaptive.

This guide maps the places where mole still feels like home—thick, soul-stirring sauces that coat tender meats or vegetables, making you pause mid-bite. 

From legendary Oaxacan institutions carrying the torch of Guelaguetza-style depth, to hidden gems, and bold new-school takes that push the sauces into modernized territory without losing their souls, these are the places where hours of work translate into something transcendent and stunning on a plate. 

In a city rightfully obsessed with tacos, mole quietly stands as the heavyweight champion—a dish that demands patience, rice, a pile of tortillas, and an open heart. 

Here are the 19 best moles in L.A. Ranked. 

Is it somewhat ridiculous to go ranking moles? Yes. Are we doing it anyway? Also, yes. In any case, we recommend trying every one of these delicious dishes.

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Hadley Tomicki

One of L.A. TACO's co-founders, Hadley Tomicki is a critic and journalist whose work has appeared in the Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine, and many other places.

Javier Cabral
@theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Juan Izguerra

Juan Izguerra is L.A. TACO's community coordinator and was born and raised in Pomona, California. As an L.A. resident, Juan enjoys exploring the small, hidden places of the SGV, Inland Empire, and wherever his stomach takes him.

Julianne Le

Julianne Le graduated from UCLA in 2025 with a major in English and minor in Asian American Studies. Maybe it's because she isn't jaded yet, but she is super eager to peek into the overlooked corners of L.A. and write about them. Le is the former editor-in-chief of UCLA's Pacific Ties Newsmagazine and was a finalist for the Associated Collegiate Press' "Podcast of the Year" award in 2024.

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