Food

L.A. Restaurants and Food Trucks, Here’s How to Apply for $10,000 in Recovery Grants After L.A. Fires

The grants will be given in $10,000 denominations to 242 eateries, coming at a time when local restaurants and food businesses remain embattled.

3:38 PM PDT on April 9, 2025

A photo showing the devastation left over when a fire gutted and destroyed a house, with a burned tree, car, and ruins still standing.

A fire-devastated block. Photo via Restaurants Care,

More than 200 restaurants and trucks can win individual $10k grants via the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care program, announced today via a press release.

Applications are currently open online for an L.A. Fire Recovery Grant, and they are due by April 26. The $2.4 million comes from donations by American Express, Resy, FireAid, and Postmates. They are intended for restaurants to use for whatever their "greatest need" is as they attempt to recover following the devastating fires of January, be it the repair of physical damages or to recoup lost revenue.

The grants will be given in $10,000 denominations to 242 eateries, coming at a time when local restaurants and food businesses remain embattled following a widely reported drop in business both during the fires and in ensuring weeks, as well as a generally tough economy that has seen increased food prices and tariff-threatened supply hurdles.

Over the last three months, L.A. has seen an increasing number of restaurants close, amid a cry for help from the local restaurant industry, which needs all the support it can get.

While $10,000 may be a drop in the bucket for some restaurants, the funds could nonetheless provide a critical lifeline at the moment when many need it most.

