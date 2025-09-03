Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Opinion

Opinion: Why Los Angeles Must Resist

If democracy is to survive, it must be defended where it is most under attack. And today, that place is here.

2:43 PM PDT on September 3, 2025

Protestors hold signs and a Mexican flag over the 101 Freeway in Downtown L.A>

Photo by David Lopez for L.A. TACO.

I was born in Los Angeles. My mother was born here. Her father and grandfather were born here. Four generations of my family have called this city home. We are Los Angeles.

And now I see soldiers on our streets. ICE vans in our neighborhoods. Federal agents in unmarked cars are seizing citizens and activists in broad daylight. Marines and the National Guard are deployed not to protect, but to control. The city that raised me—this dazzling, sprawling place of freedom and invention—is under siege.

Los Angeles has always been more than a city. It is the great experiment of America itself: the most diverse county in the nation, home to immigrants from every corner of the world, more than 200 languages spoken on its streets, with one of the largest LGBTQ+ communities in the country. Its economy is vast, its cultural power unmatched. It is a place where reinvention has always been possible—where anyone, no matter their past, can become someone new.

That freedom is now being choked. When citizens are “disappeared” into unmarked vans, when a nurse monitoring ICE raids is dragged away without rights read, when a teenager is seized walking his dog, when whole neighborhoods live in fear of masked agents—it is no longer policing. It is the machinery of authoritarianism grinding into place.

The poet and prophet James Baldwin warned us long ago: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” What we are facing now in Los Angeles is not simply a crisis of law enforcement. It is a crisis of democracy. Because if the most diverse city in America, the living embodiment of freedom and reinvention, can be occupied and silenced, then no city in this country is safe.

Brian Wilson once described the “California ethos”: a place where no one is in your business, where everyone is free to follow their own choices. Joan Didion wrote that Los Angeles is “a place that belongs forever to whoever claims it hardest, remembers it most obsessively, loves it so radically that he remakes it in his image.” 

For generations, my family has claimed Los Angeles in that way. We have loved it radically. But today, the image being remade is not freedom—it is fear.

Ice-T put it plainly: “Los Angeles is a microcosm of the United States. If L.A. falls, the country falls.” That is the truth we must face. The occupation of Los Angeles is not a local story. It is the rehearsal of a national tragedy.

But this city has a history of resistance. From Zoot Suiters who refused to be erased, to Chicano students who walked out demanding education, to the countless organizers who built solidarity across languages, colors, and neighborhoods—Los Angeles has never accepted silence. We cannot start now.

Los Angeles must resist. Not only for itself, but for America. For all that this country claims to stand for—freedom, equality, and the right to be. If democracy is to survive, it must be defended where it is most under attack. And today, that place is here.

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Daily Memo: Rapid Responders Beat ICE at Some Home Depot Raids, but Car Washes Keep Getting Rocked

On Day 90, ICE raids and scouting were reported across Southern California, with multiple people taken from car washes, Home Depots, restaurants, and warehouses, including as many as 10 from an Olympic Blvd. car wash in Los Angeles. In other news, Trump is retaliating against immigration protesters—including veterans—while ICE has gained access to powerful Israeli spyware capable of hacking encrypted apps, and L.A. TACO confirms that TSA officers on METRO are not conducting immigration operations.

September 3, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Hundreds of New Agents Arrive in L.A. as Chief Bovino Prepares to Take “This Show” to Another City

ICE raids resumed on September 1st and 2nd across Southern California, with confirmed abductions at multiple Home Depots and car washes, including at least two people in Long Beach, four in Temple City, three in Newport, five in Arcadia, and others in San Bernardino and Paramount. Meanwhile, ICE announced reinforcements in Los Angeles and teased expanding raids to other cities, while new reports revealed their use of Israeli spyware, protests against DHS violence, and a federal judge’s ruling blocking the Trump administration from deploying soldiers in immigration enforcement across California.

September 2, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

Feds Use TikTok To Arrest Man Accused Of Towing Federal Vehicle During Immigration Arrest

Nunez is accused of towing the federal vehicle during the August 15 arrest of Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, a TikToker who had been documenting immigration raids in Los Angeles. He faces 10 years in federal prison.

September 2, 2025
Film

With Film Production Down, Is the Sun Setting on the Hollywood Dream?

In the past five years, the whirlwind effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2008 and 2023 actors’ and writers’ strikes, the advent of AI, and productions filming outside of California and the greater U.S. have meant that the glamorous “Hollywood” industry has become more of an ideal rather than a physical setting.

September 2, 2025
Opinion

Opinion: Trump Doesn’t Want to Stop Fentanyl—He Wants Mexican Slave Labor

Like in the U.S. invasion of Iraq, the story being sold is terrorism and security, but the machinery being built points to something deeper: keeping Mexico in its place. Washington is not afraid of fentanyl. It is afraid of a Mexico that builds its own economy, reforms its own judiciary, and refuses to play second fiddle.

September 2, 2025
San Bernardino

Update: San Bernardino Man Shot at by Federal Agents in Early August Now in Custody

Francisco Longoria is in custody weeks after fleeing an arrest from then-unidentified and armed assailants who smashed the windows of his vehicle before shooting at him.

August 30, 2025
See all posts