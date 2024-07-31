Pocha L.A. Modern Mexicana Kitchen, a proudly Mexicana, "Angelina"-owned restaurant, has announced its imminent closure in Highland Park. The restaurant's last day for deconstructed blini-like "burritas," healthy salads, and chilaquiles will be this Sunday, August 4th, though owners say they are looking for a new location.

Owner and founder Claire Risoli opened Pocha in April 2020, in the thick of Pandemic paranoid, revealing the space's bright scheme of white walls, accented with a powerful, pink vintage photo mural of five proud women and pink neon signs announcing "jefa-owned... juntos crecemos" ("woman boss-owned... together we grow") as well as a menu set with plentiful vegan options.

Pocha's opening heralded a self-aware approach, not only to the creatively bent homestyle dishes it served, but to Mexican American identitiy in a time of rapid gentrification and East Coast invasion in the northeast L.A. neighborhood.

"Pocha or Pocho was/is a term that many of us were called growing up here who might’ve been considered, '"Americanized,'" Risoli told Canvas Rebel earlier this year. "It was at one time considered somewhat of a derogatory term or at least a term tinged with a hint of negativity. To be honest, I hated being called it. It made me feel like I wasn’t Mexican enough for the Mexicans and not white enough for the Caucasians. As time went on, the term became more of an empowering one. I felt a sense of pride for both my cultures and I started embracing it and having fun with it. I stopped trying to prove my Mexican-ness and just really started enjoying who I was and the rich culture that I came from, along with the beautiful privilege of being American."

Pocha has been an eye-grabbing, fun, and tongue-slightly-in-cheek neighborhood Mexican restaurant headed by a local L.A. woman fueled by L.A. pride and a penchant for fucking with the format of every abuela's dearest dishes. An attitude you arguably don't see enough of in L.A.'s vast world of restaurants from all over.

Risoli cites a lease renewal issue as the cause of the closure and promises that Pocha will still exist as a catering service.

In a statement on Instagram, Risoli writes:

"Dear Valued Guests,

Guests who have become Friends and Friends who have become FAMILY



It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Pocha LA as of August 4th, 2024. Despite our efforts to renegotiate our lease, we were unable to reach an agreement, leading to this difficult and heartbreaking decision.



As we close our doors, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the community and our loyal supporters. Your presence has been a source of joy and inspiration for us. We will truly miss the gatherings, celebrations, reunions, weddings, birthdays and connections that made every day so special. The love and support of our guests and the opportunity to serve our community have been the highlights of our journey. We served you all with all our hearts and con puro amor.



Although our restaurant will no longer be open at this location we will continue to provide catering services as we search for a new home. For catering inquiries or updates, please reach out to us at claire@pochala.com



Thank you for being a cherished part of the Pocha LA family. We love you. We are so grateful for you. Pocha IS because WE are.



With heartfelt appreciation,

Claire & The Pocha LA Team"