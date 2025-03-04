Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Long Beach

Har Gow and Highballls at Long Beach’s Nocturnal New Dim Sum and Cocktail Bar

The cocktail menu ranges from an intriguing matcha negroni variation with orange liqueur to a bit more savory and experimental drinks like a “Fried Rice” cocktail with baijiu, rice punch, pineapple, and sesame oil. Foodwise, all the dim sum essentials like shrimp dumplings, steamed bbq pork buns, and turnip cakes are there to soak up all the booze.

8:30 AM PST on March 4, 2025

Shiu mai, har gow, and a highball.

Shiu mai, har gow, and a highball. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

In Long Beach, there is an embarrassment of riches in the form of Thai and Cambodian noodle shops. There are also neighborhood-believed pizza institutions in nearly every corner of town. Taco stands and shops also have recently saturated the city. But what we need around here is dim sum and more craft cocktails. At the soft-opened Midnight Oil in downtown Long Beach, serial bar and restaurant owner Leonard Chan is betting on the genius pairing of both inside one concept.

“Dim Sum was always a big deal when we went out with family,” Chan tells L.A. TACO. “My mother had 10 brothers and sisters, and my father had two siblings, meaning these gatherings sprawled across multiple tables in large Cantonese restaurants in Chinatown and the San Gabriel Valley.”

However, Chan didn't intentionally combine these two great eating and drinking pastimes into one business. He is open about the fact that Midnight Oil was supposed to be a Japanese izakaya concept until he found a colleague of his who was also working on opening an izakaya down the street. 

Inside Midnight Oil's Apothecary Bar. Photo via Midnight Oil.
Peter Ross and Leonard Chan of Midnight Oil. Photo via Midnight Oil.

He didn’t want to be that guy to open a similar concept, especially as someone with eight other restaurants and bars in Orange County who knows a thing or two about running successful hospitality businesses.  

“I ended up grabbing drinks with Kevin Lee (bar lead at Tokyo Noir), and he let me know that Chef Yoya was working to have an omakase and izakaya right down the street on the 4th,” he says.“So the three of us got together soon after that. I learned more about Yoya's menu and then decided to flip to ‘The Apothecary’ [Chinese concept] for the main space you see now right then and there. My thought was that Yoya was going to knock it out of the park with his izakaya, so why not create a concept that would be synergistic and provide the community with more options?” 

And just like that, out of respect for the community and obeying to the basic economic principles of supply and demand, Midnight Oil and its unique, evening-only dim sum menu were born. 

Dim sum at Midnight Oil. Photo via Midnight Oil.
Dim sum at Midnight Oil. Photo via Midnight Oil.

Chan has roots in China and Taiwan. For Midnight Oil’s bar director, he hired partner Peter Ross, whose cocktail menu ranges from an intriguing matcha negroni variation with orange liqueur and gin to a bit more savory and experimental drinks like a “Fried Rice” cocktail with baijiu, rice punch, pineapple, basil eau di vie, and sesame oil. There’s also a highly orderable highball with Japanese whisky, absinthe, and green chartreuse.  

The apothecary-inspired dim sum and cocktails concept is just the first of two other concepts within Midnight Oil. Another tiki speakeasy, inspired by Creature of the Black Lagoon, is also in the works next door from Chan. He’s also working on a bigger, more extravagant concept inspired by a Chinese “illicit gambling opium den,” he says. 

Foodwise, the dim sum essentials are offered: steamed har gow (shrimp dumplings), sesame balls, steamed pork buns, shiu mai (pork and shrimp dumplings), and grilled lo bag go (Chinese grilled turnip cakes), in addition to a fried rice dish and other bar bites, like battered shishito peppers and even a crispy, savory boba shop-style popcorn chicken that David Kuo of Little Fatty consulted on.

Midnight Oil has been quietly soft-opening for a little over a month, as Chan took it over from the longtime downtown Long Beach favorite Rosemallows (owned by former Beerbelly and Love Hour proprietor Jimmy Han). The restaurant wasn’t necessarily ready to open while under heavy construction, so Chan kept the bar open to keep Rosemallow’s former staff employed. 

Dim sum and cocktails at Midnight Oil. Photo via Midnight Oil.

“We tried desperately to open up as fast as we could to retain the old team from Rosemallows,” Chan says. “Big ups to them for being understanding as we scrambled to get things open. We are super thankful that they stuck around.”

The apothecary-inspired dim sum and cocktails concept is just the first of two other concepts within Midnight Oil. Another tiki speakeasy, inspired by Creature of the Black Lagoon, is also in the works next door from Chan. He’s also working on a bigger, more extravagant concept inspired by a Chinese “illicit gambling opium den,” he says. 

“I am an admitted dive bar aficionado, but for our spots, we are looking to give our guests a slice of escapism—whether you had a rough week, just wanted to be transported somewhere else with friends and loved ones or maybe even make new ones,” he says.”

So far, the best-selling items for customers who have wandered in have been the “fried rice” cocktail and the popcorn chicken, two things Long Beach has been hard-pressed to find.  

“Long Beach is definitely a different beast than O.C.,” Chan says. “But the biggest surprise has been the overwhelming amount of support we have had in such a short time of being open.” 

Midnight Oil officially opens on Friday. 

255 Long Beach Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90802

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Taco Members Only

Weekend Eats: Kurdish Spuds, Himalayan Dumplings, Pumpkin Curry Arancini, and Aussie Sausages

There's also a midnight snack of pizza and pasta, a pop-up barbecue to raise fire relief funds, and crispy, chile relleno-inspired squash blossoms in the Valley.

February 28, 2025
Tacos

Chef Behind Tacos Punta Cabras Revives Santa Monica’s Best Fish Taco Inside a Mongolian BBQ Near LAX

Three Flames Mongolian BBQ will feature the greatest hits from both Josh Gil's Tacos and Hamburguesas Punta Cabras concepts, along with a refresh of the 52-year-old Mongolian BBQ and an off-menu "mongolito taco." All this while battling stage four colorectal cancer with everything he’s got and litigating with his ex-business partner from Mírate. 

February 27, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Investigative Report

Prom Night From Hell: LAPD Officer Threatens Teen Girl With Shotgun At Underage Party At His House

“I thought I was going to die,” the 17-year-old said during an October interview with L.A. TACO. To this date, the officer has not been charged with a crime.

February 27, 2025
News

L.A. District Attorney’s Office Executes Search Warrants in Corruption Probe of Huntington Park Aquatic Center

"This investigation began in November 2022 and focuses on the potential misuse of millions of dollars in public funds allocated for the construction of an aquatic center at Salt Lake Park in the City of Huntington Park," the D.A.'s office said in a press release.

February 26, 2025
See all posts