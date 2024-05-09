What if your neighborhood market had Taiwanese breakfast rolls, Korean fried chicken, and some of the best-quality pizza? If you live on the West Side near Fatty Mart, this is a reality.

Inspired by Los Angeles's diverse food cultures, the Mar Vista corner market offers a wide variety of multicultural snacks, pantry staples, and prepared food, in addition to an impressive breakfast and deli menu by Chef David Kuo. In honor of Fatty Mart’s first anniversary, we interviewed Kuo (who also owns Little Fatty around the corner) about upcoming plans and what makes his market unique.