Is This Westside Shop the Future of Neighborhood Markets?
Inspired by Los Angeles's diverse food cultures, the Mar Vista corner market offers a wide variety of multicultural snacks, pantry staples, and prepared food, in addition to an impressive breakfast and deli menu by Chef David Kuo.
More from L.A. TACO
We Tried Five Hand Roll Bars in Los Angeles. This One Was the Best.
The simple hand roll is decidedly egalitarian and its etiquette straightforward. Now that Los Angeles has become an unofficial hand roll capital outside of Japan, we decided to try five popular concepts across the city and rank them accordingly. Here’s what we found.
Which Car Brand Has L.A.’s Worst Drivers? Let Us Know Your Thoughts And Win Our New Bota Mug
Is it that Tesla driver that just cut you off? An Altima with bald tires? That privileged 18-year-old new driver who barely knows how to maneuver his Land Rover Defender? Or that overwhelmed Van Lifer circling the same block 69 times trying to find parking? Comment on our post to win your free bota mug! Note: Comments on social media will not be entered in contest. Only members can comment on our website. Join now!
Straight From Lebanon’s Streets, These Juicy Sandwiches Are Reviving Eagle Rock Plaza’s Lonely Corner Strip Mall
This new family restaurant offers Lebanese-style "rosto" or roast beef, as well as tender beef tongue, rich stewed chicken liver, maanek and sujuk sausages, and infamously pungent basturma. 95% of their spices come from Lebanon.
Annual Cinco de Mayo Lowrider Cruise Shutdown by LAPD Before Sold-Out Dodger Game, Causing Confusion and Frustration
"Was really bummed to see a dead park with cops standing by today,” an Elysian Park resident told L.A. TACO. “Like, what’s the point of the park?? Also, why do the Dodgers call the shots? They made the calls [to] shut it down,” the resident speculated.