Cash and boxes of shrimp and octopus.

That’s what the thieves who robbed the Boyle Heights location of Mariscos Jalisco on Olympic Boulevard made off on Thursday morning.

“Today in the early morning, we were robbed at our Boyle Heights establishment,” the former L.A. TACO ‘TACO MADNESS’ champs confirmed yesterday on Instagram. “They took money, other items, including boxes of shrimp and octopus!”

The Boyle Heights-based taco truck, a favorite amongst Angelenos, attached photos that appeared to show that the locks on a door had been damaged as well as a Dodge Ram pickup truck doing the dash.

“If your (sic) recognize this red truck with black rims, please let us know,” the restaurant’s owner pleaded.

In recent months, taco trucks and stands have been the victims of targeted robberies and attacks. Earlier this summer, six different taco trucks and stands in Echo Park and Westlake were robbed at gunpoint in a single night. In August, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the L.A. Times they were investigating more than a dozen armed robberies associated with taco trucks and street vendors.

Taquerias have also been hit.

In August, Brittney Valles, owner of Gogo’s Tacos, informed her followers on Instagram that they had been robbed (again).

“At this point, I don’t know what to do,” Valles wrote. “I am a strong believer in signs from the universe. If it’s meant to be yours, you won’t have to force it. The constant vandalism, robbery and not to mention frivolous ADA claims has made the already difficult task of running a restaurant 10 times more difficult. We can’t catch up and we can’t get ahead.”

On Instagram, the restaurant community and fans of Mariscos Jalisco’s delicious tacos de camaron offered their support.

“Coming for lunch tomorrow,” a customer wrote. “Bunch of whack ass fools out here taking advantage.”