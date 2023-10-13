Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
News

Thieves Strike At Mariscos Jalisco, Stealing Both Cash and Octopus

The Boyle Heights-based taco truck, a favorite amongst Angelenos, attached photos that appeared to show that the locks on a door had been damaged as well as a Dodge Ram pickup truck doing the dash. 

1:30 PM PDT on October 13, 2023

    Cash and boxes of shrimp and octopus. 

    That’s what the thieves who robbed the Boyle Heights location of Mariscos Jalisco on Olympic Boulevard made off on Thursday morning.

    “Today in the early morning, we were robbed at our Boyle Heights establishment,” the former L.A. TACO ‘TACO MADNESS’ champs confirmed yesterday on Instagram. “They took money, other items, including boxes of shrimp and octopus!”

    The Boyle Heights-based taco truck, a favorite amongst Angelenos, attached photos that appeared to show that the locks on a door had been damaged as well as a Dodge Ram pickup truck doing the dash. 

    “If your (sic) recognize this red truck with black rims, please let us know,” the restaurant’s owner pleaded.

    In recent months, taco trucks and stands have been the victims of targeted robberies and attacks. Earlier this summer, six different taco trucks and stands in Echo Park and Westlake were robbed at gunpoint in a single night. In August, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told the L.A. Times they were investigating more than a dozen armed robberies associated with taco trucks and street vendors.

    Taquerias have also been hit.

    In August, Brittney Valles, owner of Gogo’s Tacos, informed her followers on Instagram that they had been robbed (again). 

    “At this point, I don’t know what to do,” Valles wrote. “I am a strong believer in signs from the universe. If it’s meant to be yours, you won’t have to force it. The constant vandalism, robbery and not to mention frivolous ADA claims has made the already difficult task of running a restaurant 10 times more difficult. We can’t catch up and we can’t get ahead.”

    On Instagram, the restaurant community and fans of Mariscos Jalisco’s delicious tacos de camaron offered their support. 

    “Coming for lunch tomorrow,” a customer wrote. “Bunch of whack ass fools out here taking advantage.”

    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Pets

    Your Dog Will Eat Better Than You At This Food Truck Selling Healthy Snacks To Pets in Long Beach

    Ray Anderson's healthy pet food trailer has all kinds of goodies, like doggie beers in flavors such as Beef Brown Ale, Cock-o-Doodle Brew, and Porky Pug Porter. They're free of alcohol, but contain a savory broth that includes glucosamine to support dogs' joint health.

    October 13, 2023
    Food

    The 40 Best ‘Hood Burgers In Los Angeles

    October 13, 2023
    News

    Metro Launches New Pilot Program to Test Restrooms for Riders and Staff

    The transit agency partnered with a start-up company called Throne, which aims to address a lack of public restrooms. Metro added restrooms at the Westlake/MacArthur Park station on the B (Red)/D (Purple) Lines; Willowbrook/Rosa Parks station on the A (Blue)/C (Green) Lines; and the Norwalk station on the C Line for now.

    October 13, 2023
    Urban Wilderness

    Are Organic Gardening Products Safer? A Pro Landscaper Weighs In

    We like organic labels on gardening products. They make us feel all warm and toasty inside because they imply that they are safer. But when you compare organic products to their non-organic counterparts, you might be shocked to find that organic products can be likely more toxic, even when compared to the scariest one of them all, glyphosate.

    October 12, 2023
    See all posts