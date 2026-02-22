Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
News

At Least 13 States Burn In Mexico as Cartel Retaliates Against U.S.-Assisted Federal Killing of ‘El Mencho’

El Mencho was the last of the old guard—the final mass-trafficking titan standing alongside El Chapo and El Mayo—now fallen, marking the end of an era in Mexican organized crime. The era, typified by fame and big names splashed across books, TV shows, and international arrest warrants, began around 1990, the time in which El Chapo rose to prominence.  

2:03 PM PST on February 22, 2026

Puerto Vallarta on fire.

Puerto Vallarta on fire. Photo via L.A. TACO.

1Comments

Reporting from Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco—At least 13 states in Mexico woke up to explosions and fumes on Sunday morning. 

Local news and community accounts report that Cartel Nueva Generacion Jalisco (CJNG) is in the midst of conducting widespread retaliatory attacks against the federal capture and killing of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, commonly referred to by his alias, “El Mencho,” in Tapalpa, Jalisco, around 7 a.m. this morning.

Reports are coming in of widespread chaos across Jalisco, which was the epicenter, and neighboring regions. Videos from Puerto Vallarta, where most of the early footage first arrived from, show narco-blockades with burning vehicles and homemade spike strips and blocking highways; shootouts between cartel gunmen and private security forces, and thick black smoke rising over areas like Puerto Vallarta, including reports of almost every OXXO convenience store and gas station in the coastal city estimated to have half a million residents. 

Reports have come in that the Costco in Puerto Vallarta has also been burned down.

Multiple videos show ordinary people hiding themselves at the Guadalajara International Airport, and others fleeing attacks and experiencing sudden flight disruptions, amid videos and reports of gunmen invading the national airport in Mexico’s second-largest city. 

Similar unrest has reportedly spread to Guanajuato, Michoacán, Colima, Nayarit, and potentially to other states like Veracruz and Baja, according to early reports

Videos and eyewitness accounts on social media show columns of black smoke, charred vehicles, and people sheltering in place in Puerto Vallarta. In an age of rapidly spreading AI videos, not all accounts and videos have been verified, but on the ground, contacts of L.A. TACO in Guadalajara and the coastal Jalisco region have confirmed armed groups enforce blockades and clashes with authorities.

The Mexican Defense Ministry (SEDENA) confirmed the operation in the mountain town of Tapalpa—about two hours away from Guadalajara—that is reported to have killed EL Mencho. Reports are coming in saying that he was injured in a gun battle and died in transit to Mexico City. 

According to its post on X, Mexico’s Special Forces, supported by Air Force aircraft and National Guard units, targeted El Mencho based on intelligence. They have also confirmed that U.S. ground forces participated in the operation in addition to the intelligence provided.  

Military personnel came under attack, repelled it, and killed six other CJNG members on site, seizing rocket launchers and armored vehicles, and detaining two other individuals. 

El Mencho was reportedly among three seriously wounded people who died in the air en route to Mexico City for treatment. Official identification is pending, but sources, including the U.S. State Department and multiple outlets, treat his death as confirmed.

Jalisco authorities declared a "Code Red" statewide, with Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro advising residents to stay home and avoid travel. 

Unverified, leaked messages attributed to CJNG, and according to Mexican security expert Ed Calderón, threaten escalated violence that targets civilians, hotels, and anyone on the streets unless those responsible for El Mencho's death are handed over—though authenticity remains unconfirmed. 

El Mencho was the last of the old guard—the final mass-trafficking titan standing alongside El Chapo and El Mayo—now fallen, marking the end of an era in Mexican organized crime. The era, typified by fame and big names splashed across books, TV shows, and international arrest warrants, began around 1990, the time in which El Chapo rose to prominence.  

Screenshot of air traffic over Tijuana via Soy de Tijuana/Facebook.
Screenshot of air traffic over Tijuana via Soy de Tijuana/Facebook.

Reports from Tijuana are starting to come in showing U.S. federal helicopters in air traffic maps flying over the Mexico-U.S. border. 

The situation in Mexico remains highly fluid, with the potential for further power struggles within CJNG factions or from rival groups attempting to exploit the power vacuum. No reports of civilian deaths as of the publishing of this story. Nor has Mexico’s President made any appearances at the current time.

This is a developing story.

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Culture

Sunday Taquitos #16: Child’s Play

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

February 22, 2026
Culture

How Jim Henson’s Forgotten ’90s Puppet Entered Foo Culture and Is Feeding Our Endless Nostalgia Craving

Could the Sesame Street creator have ever imagined Baby Sinclair rocking a pair of Nike Cortez’?

February 21, 2026
Featured

Daily Memo: ICE Pepper-Sprays and Throws an 80-year-old Attorney, Arrests a Community Watcher, and Takes Seven From Lompoc

Video shows a couple of agents piled on top of Randamaa, shoving his head to the ground as other community members watched in anger and horror. An 80-year-old attorney trying to advocate for the agents to get off Randamaa was pepper-sprayed in the face by one of the agents pinning down Randamaa with the signature Yoga Cobra Pose. As he was pepper-sprayed, you can see the lawyer throws his hands out while blinded, being eventually thrown to the ground by the Yoga agent. 

February 20, 2026
Food

Weekend Eats: Ramadan Feasts at Maydan, Aguja Tortas In Hollywood, and Goat Machito In East L.A.

new dek: "Plus, a new Hokkaido-style fried chicken sandwich from a ghost kitchen in Pico-Union and a new filet mignon taco in Studio City. "

February 20, 2026
Featured

Daily Memo: ICE Used 14 Vehicles to Take 6 People from Rancho Cucamonga Courthouse

So essentially what we’re seeing is that Border Patrol is still active down in San Diego, along with ICE. Here, ICE is operating out of their local offices in Santa Ana and San Bernardino. We also know that people are being taken in Los Angeles who show up for their check-ins. These incidents are hard to catch, observe, or document, but we've confirmed that they're happening.

February 19, 2026
Tacos

The 24 Best Fish and Seafood Tacos In Los Angeles, Mapped

From scallop tacos to fish machaca flautas to a smoked marlin gobernador, here is a taco crawl for our pescatarian friends, and those just looking to eat less meat.

February 19, 2026
See all posts