Lefty Gunplay was arrested in Inglewood on Sunday, just minutes before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud.

The Baldwin Park rapper was scheduled to hit the D’ussé Stage at Hollywood Park at around 5:45 PM, according to a tentative list of set times. He was arrested at around 5:05 PM on March 16 and formally booked just after 2 AM the following day, according to jail records.

His bail was listed at $500,000.

In a statement, a representative for the Baldwin Park Police Department told L.A. TACO that Lefty Gunplay (real name: Franklin Holladay) was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant stemming from a previous case:

“On Sunday, March 16, 2025, Franklin Holladay was taken into custody in the City of Inglewood pursuant to an outstanding Baldwin Park Police arrest warrant,” Baldwin Park Police Lieutenant David Leon wrote in an email to L.A. TACO. “The warrant stemmed from a 2023 case in which Mr. Holladay, who has prior felony convictions, was discovered in possession of a firearm, in violation of California Penal Code 29800(a)(1). Following his apprehension, Mr. Holladay was transported to the Baldwin Park Police Department, where he underwent the booking process.”

According to Lt. Leon, Lefty was taken into custody by Inglewood Police Department officers and was later transported to a Baldwin Park jail facility by Baldwin Park Police detectives.

Soon after he was arrested, video footage of Lefty being apprehended surfaced on social media.

The video shows a group of police officers in uniform surrounding Lefty, while music reverberates in the background, and two officers in plain clothes appear to handcuff the rapper. The video cuts to officers escorting Lefty past a Mercedes Sprinter Cargo Van with its doors and engine hood open before reaching a gate. As Lefty’s manager attempts to follow them, a uniformed officer stops him and pulls down a gate to prevent them from continuing.

When asked about the incident, Lefty’s manager, Doughboy, sent L.A. TACO an image that says “LEFTY -VS- EVERYBODY.” Doughboy confirmed that Lefty has been released from custody on bond.

“We apologize to the fans that came to @rollingloud to see Lefty Gunplay perform,” Lefty’s record label, OTR Records wrote on Instagram. “He was just arrested at the artist parking, and we are waiting for more information. We apologize to all our fans. Hope to see you soon.”

Lefty is currently riding the wave of his most successful year ever as a rapper, after appearing on Kendrick Lamar’s critically acclaimed GNX album last year. The “tv off” rapper ended 2024 with a performance at the annual TDE Nickerson Gardens toy giveaway and concert. His set at Rolling Loud would have marked his biggest concert appearance to date.