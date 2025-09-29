Skip to Content
Drink

You All Drank 45 Gallons of Our L.A. TACO Beer In Five Hours

Our first-ever beer collaboration with ISM Brewing was a huge success, as was our three-way food collaboration with Sonoratown and ISM.

4:26 PM PDT on September 29, 2025

About one-half of the full L.A. Taco crew showing off the official L.A. Taco x ISM Brewing collaboration t-shirt!

|Ivan Fernandez

Thank you to all of you who came out in support of our first-ever beer collaboration with ISM Brewing, the L.A. TACO Deadliner West Coast Pilsner, this past Saturday, September 27.

The event and the beer were both a huge success. We raised money to continue bringing you our independent daily food and news stories that you all love, and we had fun while doing it!

We were told that people showed up during the week to get their hands on four packs of Deadliner, so thank you to our loyal fans and members for supporting us before we even formally announced it was out! Please let us know what you think of the beer in the comments or in an email! We’d love to hear from you as we consider another possible batch and or collaboration in the future.

Our beer release party was amazing. El Keamo brought the neo-cumbias all night while we got to meet and talk to many of our readers, supporters, and paying members. We are all incredibly grateful for all of your support.

El Keamo. Photo by Ivan Fernandez for L.A. TACO.

We want to thank Sonoratown for donating all the carne asada, tripas, and cabeza for our one-of-a-kind collaboration, including a cabeza burger and costilla fries, prepared by ISM's chef Bobby Gill. It was a huge hit and you all sold out all the burgers for the night, and almost the fries too. We also want to thank Taquería Frontera, who showed up to support us and help us drink all the beer.

Sonoratown came to rep!Ivan Fernandez
Shoutout to Frontera Taqueria!Ivan Fernandez

Finally, we would like to thank everyone at ISM Brewing for making this craft beer dream a reality. Thank you, Ian McCall, founder of ISM, and brewers Gene Wagoner and Jose "Chepe" Perez, for creating our first official beer and upholding it to your award-winning standards. Independent game recognize game! Thank you to their lead beertender, Ivan Rodriguez, for planting the seed and making the beer possible. Lastly, thanks to their day-one supporter Jesse "Cozmic Sound" Martinez for introducing L.A. TACO to ISM in the first week they opened.

It was "beer destiny."

It was a pleasure working with the entire crew! Cheers to another collaboration project soon!

About one-half of the full L.A. TACO crew is showing off the official L.A. TACO x ISM Brewing collaboration t-shirt!Ivan Fernandez
In line for a pint of Deadliner.Ivan Fernandez
An L.A. Taco supporter gets down on the special costilla fries.Ivan Fernandez
Debates about tacos are unavoidable at every L.A. Taco function.Ivan Fernandez
Debating the best restaurant from our latest list.Ivan Fernandez
Deadliner is still available at ISM. Ivan Fernandez
Fresh merch still available!Ivan Fernandez
New gulf just dropped!Ivan Fernandez
Memo Torres holds court.Ivan Fernandez
Finger-horns up for L.A. Taco!Ivan Fernandez
It’s our Foo-ditor In Chief!Ivan Fernandez
Four for the road?Ivan Fernandez

L.A. TACO is happy to report that there are still 180 four-packs left of Deadliner! Available at ISM or online anywhere in California. Reminder that L.A. TACO members get $1.50 off! Claim your discount by scanning the QR code sent via our member newsletter on Monday, September 22. There is also enough of it on draft at the brewery to last about two more weeks, so if you missed out this Saturday, you're in luck.

See you all at the next member meetup!

Ivan Fernandez
@afroxander

A.k.a. Afroxander, an L.A.-born Jalisciense getting his Juan Rulfo on as the curly-haired link between music, art, history, sports in English y Español.

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

