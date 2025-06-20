Skip to Content
Music

L.A. TACO Mix Series: Summer 2025 by EL KEAMO

As the heat rises and ice melts, here we gather a set of sounds which bend the preconceived notion of what a cumbia sounds and looks like.

11:27 AM PDT on June 20, 2025

Artist El Keamo and L.A. Taco present the "Summer of 2025 Mixtape"—a sun-drenched, genre-blurring journey through cumbias, quebraditas, guaracha, and more.

As the heat rises and ice melts, here we gather a set of sounds which bend the preconceived notion of what a cumbia sounds and looks like: Of resistance, love, and loss; a set of sounds to get lost to on the dance floor while the world outside blurs and fades.

About El Keamo

Stemming from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, El Keamo is the Neocumbia project of Alfredo González-Martínez—a Mexican-American multimedia artist reimagining cumbia’s diasporic legacy. A genre without borders and with many identities, Cumbia has reshaped itself with every country and culture that has adopted it. Building on this tradition, El Keamo brings cumbia into the modern era, fusing it with the thick, synthetic sounds of LA’s underground scene and occasionally pushing into the avant-garde.

El Keamo has brought his genre-bending sound to stages across Los Angeles—including the Lodge Room (supporting Karen y los Remedios) and the LaLiff Film Festival with ZZK Records—and has performed in cities from San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, and Phoenix to Ensenada, Guadalajara, Mexico City, as well as internationally in Berlin, Warsaw, Tokyo, and Osaka.

El Keamo's discography includes the eclectic self-titled LP “El Keamo” (Talacha), followed by “Musica Del Barrio” and the recently released “Los Pasos Del Tiempo.” Standout tracks “Pinche Pendejo” and “Esperando” are set for vinyl release this year.

Listen to El Keamo's latest EP, "Los Pasos Del Tiempo":

Follow El Keamo on:

Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/el_keamo

Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/artist/15tZnJ84T6rgdD6dl1Bula

Apple Music
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/el-keamo/1479313871

Bandcamp
https://elkeamo.bandcamp.com/

Soundcloud
https://soundcloud.com/el_keamo

Tracklist

Chucho Ponce y Los Daddys de Chinantla - La Cumbia Primero de Mayo (Children)
Tekio - On The Move (Natura Dos Mil)
TRACK ID
DJ Ale - Cumbia de los Muertos
Gimmicks Mania - Sin Ti (feat Itzel Carolina)
TRACK ID
El Irreal Veintiuno - Barrio
TRACK ID
TRACK ID
Maria y Jose - Violentao (feat Sheeqo Beat)
El Keamo - El Hablamocho (Pasito Tribalero Mix)
El Keamo - Pinche Pendejo
Grupo Super T - Por las Calles de Cholula
El Compax - Lokita
Tribilin Sound - Doombia (feat Vudufa)
El Keamo - Con Secuencias
Orihuela MSS - La Suda
Los Sindys - Cumbia Robotica
The Vhalens - Cumbia Genesis (feat DJ Aztek)
El Keamo - Necios
El Keamo - PochoCore

