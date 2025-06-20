Artist El Keamo and L.A. Taco present the "Summer of 2025 Mixtape"—a sun-drenched, genre-blurring journey through cumbias, quebraditas, guaracha, and more.

As the heat rises and ice melts, here we gather a set of sounds which bend the preconceived notion of what a cumbia sounds and looks like: Of resistance, love, and loss; a set of sounds to get lost to on the dance floor while the world outside blurs and fades.

About El Keamo

Stemming from the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, El Keamo is the Neocumbia project of Alfredo González-Martínez—a Mexican-American multimedia artist reimagining cumbia’s diasporic legacy. A genre without borders and with many identities, Cumbia has reshaped itself with every country and culture that has adopted it. Building on this tradition, El Keamo brings cumbia into the modern era, fusing it with the thick, synthetic sounds of LA’s underground scene and occasionally pushing into the avant-garde.

El Keamo has brought his genre-bending sound to stages across Los Angeles—including the Lodge Room (supporting Karen y los Remedios) and the LaLiff Film Festival with ZZK Records—and has performed in cities from San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, and Phoenix to Ensenada, Guadalajara, Mexico City, as well as internationally in Berlin, Warsaw, Tokyo, and Osaka.

El Keamo's discography includes the eclectic self-titled LP “El Keamo” (Talacha), followed by “Musica Del Barrio” and the recently released “Los Pasos Del Tiempo.” Standout tracks “Pinche Pendejo” and “Esperando” are set for vinyl release this year.

Listen to El Keamo's latest EP, "Los Pasos Del Tiempo":

Tracklist

Chucho Ponce y Los Daddys de Chinantla - La Cumbia Primero de Mayo (Children)

Tekio - On The Move (Natura Dos Mil)

TRACK ID

DJ Ale - Cumbia de los Muertos

Gimmicks Mania - Sin Ti (feat Itzel Carolina)

TRACK ID

El Irreal Veintiuno - Barrio

TRACK ID

TRACK ID

Maria y Jose - Violentao (feat Sheeqo Beat)

El Keamo - El Hablamocho (Pasito Tribalero Mix)

El Keamo - Pinche Pendejo

Grupo Super T - Por las Calles de Cholula

El Compax - Lokita

Tribilin Sound - Doombia (feat Vudufa)

El Keamo - Con Secuencias

Orihuela MSS - La Suda

Los Sindys - Cumbia Robotica

The Vhalens - Cumbia Genesis (feat DJ Aztek)

El Keamo - Necios

El Keamo - PochoCore