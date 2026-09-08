Introducing two new print products, now available.

When Rupert Murdoch's New York Post, purveyor of racist hyperbole, reactionary nonsense, genocide-apologists, and pro-ICE columnists, decided to invade Los Angeles, they did so with some fanfare.

Many articles were written about it by our local media. They ran a street campaign with a bagel truck that later (sort of) disavowed it, and conservative Angelenos rejoiced.

I've always loved the NY Post, not for its politics, writing quality, or ethics, but for its pugnacity, art direction, and most of all, the headlines. L.A. TACO is diametrically opposed to the Post's moral stance, but their ability to get people to care about the news is worth studying.

But that doesn't mean their entry into our market should be met with joy or celebration. Most local pubs covered this with excitement or curiosity. We're taking a more Sobchakian approach: to us, this incursion into our market can not stand.

So, this past weekend, we launched the "L.A. TACO POST," a free, irregularly distributed newspaper packed with exciting and useful stories; everything from where legendary local adult film stars like to eat, to instructions on how to deal with ICE, to our 69 best tacos list.

For the cover art, we had only one person in mind: the incomparable artist Robbie Conal, whose agit-prop street art has been decorating Los Angeles for decades. Robbie came through with his portrait of the Post’s owner, the man who unleashed Fox News on the world, Rupert Murdoch himself. We also borrowed the wording from his street poster: BUGGER OFF.

Did we start a tabloid war? Let’s hope so!

You can find L.A. TACO Post in any of these locations, while supplies last. We urge you to go find one now, because quantities are limited. We want to print more, so help support this endeavor by picking one up and becoming a member if you’re not one already.

The L.A. TACO POST was art directed by Ivan Ehlers, our own cartoonist and Pulitzer Prize finalist.

While creating the newspaper, we realized we have a lot of material that deserves to be in print, but in a better format. So today, we are also releasing our latest L.A. TACO Magazine.

This gorgeous, 11”x11” full-color magazine contains some of our best work to date– amazing photography, articles, interviews, fiction, and much more.

We’re so proud of this, and Ivan did an exceptional job of putting it all together and sourcing exclusive content you can’t find anywhere else. You can buy one here.

If you’re a member, you got an email last week with a discount code. Buying one supports our mission and makes a great gift, if you already have one.



We’ll be doing a reading event at Skyline Books in September, so come out and meet Ivan and some of our journalists on September 30th at 7 p.m. More details to come, so check our social media and newsletters. We hope to see you there!

Is print the future of local media? Probably not, but in this world of social media and phone addiction, there’s something extremely satisfying about seeing our work in newsprint and magazine form, and we hope you agree.