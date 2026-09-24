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ICE

ICE Watch: Driving To Work or For DoorDash? They’re Hunting You

ICE is scouting men driving to work early in the morning, but DoorDashers are most at risk while they drive all day for work.

10:16 AM PDT on September 24, 2026

Screenshot of ICE arresting a DoorDasher outside a Panda Express in the San Diego Area. Footage from @officialarturoo.

Imagine you have one job right now: Deliver a sandwich. 

It sounds simple, but for immigrants, that job has become a dystopian nightmare. 

Screenshot of ICE a DoorDash meal left abandoned in a car after ICE kidnapped the driver in the San Diego Area. Footage from @officialarturoo.

Flock cameras are tracking your every movement with that sandwich in your passenger seat. Masked goons in unmarked cars are parked nearby, waiting for their moment. You make a right turn, and BOOM—an unmarked SUV slams into you, and within seconds, they shoot you in the back. If you survive, you get dragged from the hospital, thrown on a cold cement floor, a bullet still lodged in your body, left abandoned like the sandwich you were delivering. 

This is essentially what happened to Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old DoorDash driver in Austin, Texas, over the weekend. 