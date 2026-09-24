Imagine you have one job right now: Deliver a sandwich.

It sounds simple, but for immigrants, that job has become a dystopian nightmare.

Screenshot of ICE a DoorDash meal left abandoned in a car after ICE kidnapped the driver in the San Diego Area. Footage from @officialarturoo.

Flock cameras are tracking your every movement with that sandwich in your passenger seat. Masked goons in unmarked cars are parked nearby, waiting for their moment. You make a right turn, and BOOM—an unmarked SUV slams into you, and within seconds, they shoot you in the back. If you survive, you get dragged from the hospital, thrown on a cold cement floor, a bullet still lodged in your body, left abandoned like the sandwich you were delivering.

This is essentially what happened to Wilber Rafael Garces Perez, a 28-year-old DoorDash driver in Austin, Texas, over the weekend.