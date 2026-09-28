Thanks to records and data now available via The Deportation Project, you are now able to sift through the latest data available on ICE kidnappings, having to make sense of the poor spelling and record-keeping by ICE agents to provide a picture of what ICE activity around L.A. County has looked like in 2026 up to August 5.

From January to August 5, 2026, ICE logged 8,226 for the Central District, which includes L.A., Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties.

L.A. County accounted for almost half with 3,744 logged kidnappings during this time period. The City of L.A. accounted for 3/4 of all L.A. County arrests.

About 1/4 of kidnappings, 963 to be exact, happened in cities and county areas outside of the City of L.A.

Cities and neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley account for 481 logged kidnappings by ICE, according to the Deportation Data Project.