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Opinion

I Was an Airborne Cameraman for Decades. This Is Why We Need to Retire News Choppers

We are mourning the losses from NBC4 and Telemundo 52's recent helicopter crash, yet not asking the question: Is the benefit of in-air reporting worth the risk?

1:39 PM PDT on September 28, 2026

a man holding a camera inside a chopper

Scott Shulman holding a news camera inside a chopper. Photo courtesy of Shulman.

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What began as a fatal carjacking on January 3, 1992, at 10:30 a.m., in Central California became the catalyst for change in local television that redefined live coverage of breaking news.

Although newsrooms have had access to helicopters for years, it wasn’t until Darren Michael Stroh led police on a 300-mile pursuit that the public developed a hunger for live pictures of a dramatic, high-speed chase.

Stroh, an unemployed electrician’s assistant, carjacked two vehicles, killing a motorist with a 12-gauge shotgun before heading south to Los Angeles on Interstate 5. Highway Patrol officers tailed the Volkswagen sedan through five counties as Stroh took potshots at officers through the back window. 