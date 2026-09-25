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Trump-Donating Promoter Behind ‘Punk in the Park’ Tries Comeback With New OC Music and Tattoo Fest

Is Collins hoping Orange County’s historically conservative demographic turns a blind eye to his support of Trump?

1:08 PM PDT on September 25, 2026

a black and white image that says "SILVER-DOLLARS" with Donald Trump and a man in a fedora and glasses

Art by Noe Adame for L.A. TACO.

It’s been six months since Cameron Collins canceled his “Punk in the Park” festival after most of the billed bands pulled out, after fans called them out on Instagram for playing a show for someone who unapologetically donated to Trump’s 2024 campaign. 

Now, Collins is betting on everyone’s sickening attention spans and attempting a comeback with his new “Silverado Music and Tattoo Festival.”

“O.C. Show up,” the festival’s website says, making no mention of Los Angeles or Southern California. Which begs the question: Is Collins hoping Orange County’s historically conservative demographic turns a blind eye to his support of Trump? 