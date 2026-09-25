It’s been six months since Cameron Collins canceled his “Punk in the Park” festival after most of the billed bands pulled out, after fans called them out on Instagram for playing a show for someone who unapologetically donated to Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Now, Collins is betting on everyone’s sickening attention spans and attempting a comeback with his new “Silverado Music and Tattoo Festival.”

“O.C. Show up,” the festival’s website says, making no mention of Los Angeles or Southern California. Which begs the question: Is Collins hoping Orange County’s historically conservative demographic turns a blind eye to his support of Trump?