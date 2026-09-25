Welcome to L.A. TACO's Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for our members. When you join L.A. TACO as a member, you get this every week in your inbox, detailing 5-6 great new places to eat.

Photo via Birria Pa La Cruda.

BIRRIA PA LA CRUDA ~ EL SERENO