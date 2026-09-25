Welcome to L.A. TACO's Weekend Eats, a look at some of the most exciting culinary throw-downs in L.A., made just for our members. When you join L.A. TACO as a member, you get this every week in your inbox, detailing 5-6 great new places to eat.
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Where to Find Queer-Owned Palestinian and Syrian Street Food In Silver Lake
The chef is also cooking for the “Freedom From Famine Cassette Tape” listening party where proceeds will be split evenly between Khartoum Aid Kitchen in Sudan & Water Is Life Gaza.