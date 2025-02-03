L.A.'s passionate hardcore community filled The Belasco Theater last night for a historic lineup that brought together two of the heaviest and biggest L.A.-raised bands for the first time in one show, Xibalba and Zulu. Along with other pioneering and emerging bands, Rotting Out, Strife, God's Hate, Downpresser, and Watch Your Fate from L.A. and H20 from New York.

Nate Rebolledo and his booking crew, SOS Booking, organized the show at the last minute to do their part in helping the families affected by L.A.'s recent fires. The show sold out in less than a day after it was announced, and 100% of the proceeds, along with extra donations and money made from a raffle held by Rotting Out, combined to raise more than $30K that will be directly donated to Local Hearts Foundation, a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization that will distribute the money to families affected by the fires. Rebolledo also hosts an annual "For the Children" hardcore fundraiser.

All the bands performed it for free and sympathized with the families throughout their sets.