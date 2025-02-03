Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Music

L.A.’s Black and Brown-Led Hardcore Scene Raises More Than $30K for Families Affected by Fires In Sold-Out Show

L.A.'s passionate hardcore community filled The Belasco Theater last night for a historic lineup that brought together two of the heaviest and biggest L.A.-raised bands for the first time in one show, Xibalba and Zulu. Along with other pioneering and emerging bands, Rotting Out, Strife, God's Hate, Downpresser, and Watch Your Fate from L.A. and H20 from New York.

1:51 PM PST on February 3, 2025

Zulu

Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

L.A.'s passionate hardcore community filled The Belasco Theater last night for a historic lineup that brought together two of the heaviest and biggest L.A.-raised bands for the first time in one show, Xibalba and Zulu. Along with other pioneering and emerging bands, Rotting Out, Strife, God's Hate, Downpresser, and Watch Your Fate from L.A. and H20 from New York.

Nate Rebolledo and his booking crew, SOS Booking, organized the show at the last minute to do their part in helping the families affected by L.A.'s recent fires. The show sold out in less than a day after it was announced, and 100% of the proceeds, along with extra donations and money made from a raffle held by Rotting Out, combined to raise more than $30K that will be directly donated to Local Hearts Foundation, a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization that will distribute the money to families affected by the fires. Rebolledo also hosts an annual "For the Children" hardcore fundraiser.

All the bands performed it for free and sympathized with the families throughout their sets.

Share the taco:

Javier Cabral

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Thousands Marched On Downtown L.A. and Shut Down The 101 Freeway To Protest Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats

Many of those marching were fueled along the way by street vendors selling bacon-wrapped hot dogs, freshly squeezed orange juice, and snacks, as other community members handed out free water bottles to demonstrators.

February 3, 2025
Community

Call These Numbers If You See ICE Activity, From L.A. and Riverside to the Central Valley

In case of an emergency, you can report ICE activity and enforcement actions to spread awareness by calling your local rapid response network. Bookmark these numbers today. We also provided this article in en español.

January 31, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Taco Members Only

This Weekend: 462-Day Mole, AYCE Korean Skewers, and a Slavic Dumpling Powerhouse

Restaurants have taken a hit during these wildfires. If you can, we urge you to dine out and support your favorite spots. Here are a five new places, and one drink event, to check out this weekend.

January 31, 2025
Mexico

What to Know About Mexico’s Bold Move to Ban Growing GMO Corn (Yet Being the Biggest Consumer of American-Grown GMO Corn)

The move to at least ban Mexico’s planting of GMO corn is Sheinbaum’s way of fighting back against Mexico losing its war against the import of American-grown GMO corn in Mexico.

January 31, 2025
See all posts