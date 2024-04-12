Facing ‘Immediate Layoffs,’ L.A. TACO Launches Membership Drive to Save Our Publication
After Sunday, we do not have enough money to make another payroll. We need 5,000 members to become sustainable. Our deadline is April 26th to hit this goal.
The Final Round of TACO MADNESS 2024 Is Now Open for Voting! It’s Highland Park vs. San Fernando Valley
It was an incredible comeback to deny last year's winner and bring a first-timer from the San Fernando Valley to the finals. They will have an uphill battle against Villa's Tacos, who lead all teams in total votes so far in the 2024 competition. L.A.'s favorite taco will be decided on Sunday, April 14th, at 11:59 P.M.
This New Koreatown Onigiri Spot Is Unlike Any Other in Southern California
Supamu, which started as a food truck and a series of pop-ups, brands itself as Southern California’s first Okinawa-style onigiri. What sets its onigiri apart from competitors? All the details are in the post, plus where to find it.
When ‘Tomorrow’ Never Comes: The Saga of a DTLA Bar Staff’s Struggle To Get Paid
A barback recalled a time when he had to use a payday loan app to cover a dinner bill. “How can you, with a straight face, hand someone a check knowing that there isn’t money in the account,” the barback questioned.
L.A. Punk Icons Kid Congo Powers and Alice Bag Collaborate On ‘Psychedelic Lounge On a Mexican Beach’ Act. Listen Now!
Their newly created and unexpected “Chicano loungey” hybrid style deviates from their grittier, guitar-driven garage-punk sound. The punk rock lifers debuted the song live at The Broad on March 30th.