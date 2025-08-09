Skip to Content
News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Arrested a Nurse in Retaliation for Recording Outside Terminal Island, Raided The Van Nuys Home Depot Twice, and More

ICE and Border Patrol are exploiting a legal loophole where running can be used to justify “reasonable suspicion” for detention, prompting an ACLU investigation into whether this crosses into unlawful arrests. Between August 7–8, agents conducted multiple raids across Southern California, detaining numerous individuals—including activist Amanda Trebach, whom advocates call a political prisoner—while Mexican consular officials report that most detained Mexican nationals are resisting self-deportation to fight their cases in court.

8:17 PM PDT on August 8, 2025

ICE RAIDS

Thursday, August 7th

Friday, August 8th

  • Van Nuys Home Depot: Agents attacked this location twice today, first at 7:45 am and then again at 11:40 am to raid the parking lot. Several individuals were detained. They also broke a car window to take someone from their vehicle. They had been seen staging nearby in Northridge just prior to this raid. 
  • Lompoc: Rapid responders reported one person taken in what they call a “collateral arrest.” 
  • Rancho Cucamonga: Agents stopped what appears to be a tradesman. 
  • Terminal Island:  “At approximately 6:00 am this Friday, 4-6 unidentified masked agents violently detained and arrested Unión del Barrio member Amanda Trebach while she was on a community patrol outside the Terminal Island staging area in San Pedro, California.”
    • “She is a nurse who serves the communities of Watts, Compton, and South Central LA, and she did not break ANY laws. As is her constitutional right, Amanda was documenting the movements of the masked federal agents. She never threatened or assaulted anyone. Unión del Barrio demands Amanda’s immediate release! She is a political prisoner, because she committed no crime and was arrested simply because of her political activism.” ~ Union Del Barrio
    • During a press conference today, a member of Union del Barrio also added that Tebach had been targeted before, they tried to block her in but failed on Monday, August 4th. Today, agents went back to her vehicle and seized property without a warrant. 

OTHER NEWS

  • The Consul General of Mexico in LA tells reporter Anabelle Sedano of NBCLA that only 97 of the 550 Mexican nationals they have interviewed in the detention centers have been deported since June. Most of them have children here and have lived here for more than a decade, which is why they are refusing to sign off on self-deportation and waiting to speak with a judge. 

AT L.A. TACOHow These Detainees Beat ICE And Got Their Freedom Back by Erick Galindo.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

