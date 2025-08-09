ICE RAIDS
Thursday, August 7th
- Riverside Home Depot: Agents conducted a raid in the parking lot. Witnesses estimate agents abducted somewhere between 10 -15 individuals.
Friday, August 8th
- Van Nuys Home Depot: Agents attacked this location twice today, first at 7:45 am and then again at 11:40 am to raid the parking lot. Several individuals were detained. They also broke a car window to take someone from their vehicle. They had been seen staging nearby in Northridge just prior to this raid.
- Lompoc: Rapid responders reported one person taken in what they call a “collateral arrest.”
- Rancho Cucamonga: Agents stopped what appears to be a tradesman.
- Terminal Island: “At approximately 6:00 am this Friday, 4-6 unidentified masked agents violently detained and arrested Unión del Barrio member Amanda Trebach while she was on a community patrol outside the Terminal Island staging area in San Pedro, California.”
- “She is a nurse who serves the communities of Watts, Compton, and South Central LA, and she did not break ANY laws. As is her constitutional right, Amanda was documenting the movements of the masked federal agents. She never threatened or assaulted anyone. Unión del Barrio demands Amanda’s immediate release! She is a political prisoner, because she committed no crime and was arrested simply because of her political activism.” ~ Union Del Barrio
- During a press conference today, a member of Union del Barrio also added that Tebach had been targeted before, they tried to block her in but failed on Monday, August 4th. Today, agents went back to her vehicle and seized property without a warrant.
OTHER NEWS
- The Consul General of Mexico in LA tells reporter Anabelle Sedano of NBCLA that only 97 of the 550 Mexican nationals they have interviewed in the detention centers have been deported since June. Most of them have children here and have lived here for more than a decade, which is why they are refusing to sign off on self-deportation and waiting to speak with a judge.
AT L.A. TACOHow These Detainees Beat ICE And Got Their Freedom Back by Erick Galindo.