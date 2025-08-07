It’s not a bird, nor a plane, that’s making commuters in the San Fernando Valley look up and honk their horns. It’s a group of residents who are trying to shake things up with their signs of solidarity suspended over one overpass of the 101 freeway.

It’s a rush hour resistance put on by the San Fernando Valley Brigade, a group of mostly retired residents who have committed their mornings to fighting authoritarianism by sending a daily message to thousands of commuters each morning.

“We’re here to greet people and remind them that there’s a national crisis happening,” said Alise, one of the members of the group, referring to the immigration raids that have been happening in Los Angeles for the last two months, in which over 2,000 community members have been detained.

Drive down any freeway in L.A., and you’ll notice graffiti-covered walls, “We buy homes” signs posted by flippers looking to make a cheap buck, and neon flyers promoting upcoming shows. You're likely to find all kinds of messages as you drive through freeways, but the ones that the San Fernando Valley Brigade group specializes in are explicitly political.

Whether it's in the form of a banner or individual letters assembled to reflect the reality of what is happening in the city, saying “ICE Out of L.A.,” and “Resistance is Your Duty,” among other messages, these demonstrations have become a way for some people to show their support for the immigrant communities of L.A.

“We’re exercising our first amendment rights and we're out here trying to do our part to save our state and our country and especially to let people know that they are not alone and that we see them,” said Karen, another member of the group.

On Tuesday morning, the group, which consisted of roughly 10 residents, assembled the day's messages on both sides of the bridge. By 8 a.m., both signs were up, one read “Immigrants Make America Great,” while the other side read “No Child Is Illegal,” with two American flags hanging on each side.

“We’re taking their phrase (the MAGA phrase) and redefining it to remind them how important immigrants are, and the flags are used as a form to take back the flag and remind ourselves that this is the United States of America, we have to stand up while we still can,” said Karen.

Whether traffic was at a standstill or cars and semi-trucks buzzed by, you could still hear drivers honking their horns and waving their hands out their windows in support of their signs.

“It’s like putting fuel in my gas tank, seeing how every car, with the exception of one or two that give you a thumbs down … agrees with the messages,” said Karen with a smile on her face.

Members of the San Fernando Valley Brigade. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

A sign reading "Resistance is Your Duty" hanging over the 101 freeway overpass. Photo via The San Fernando Valley Brigade.

Photo via The San Fernando Valley Brigade.

This group hopes to show the community that there are different ways to support one another, even when you're stuck in gridlock L.A. traffic. Their goal is to disrupt people's morning routines in a peaceful way by raising awareness about real issues and inspiring others to get involved. Their messages often change depending on what is happening locally and at the state level; some are informational, while others are statements taking a stance.

“People are busy, we get it, they’re in this bubble and it's easy for some to ignore what’s happening,” said Alise while standing on the side of the bridge. “But we believe that if 3.5% of the population rises up and actively engages in resistance, then we can turn this around, at least that’s what history has shown us.”

The group, which currently goes out three times a week on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, is just one of many groups that are part of The Visibility Brigade, which has different chapters across the country. This group has only been active for a month, but their efforts have been received well by the community.

Beyond the honks, the group has received messages thanking them for their efforts, with some community members saying their signs make their mornings.

“I personally do all of it, I go to rallies, I write letters, I call my congressman, and I think it’s all important,” said Alise. “It's better than a cup of coffee, it's a shot of dopamine every time people show their support. I have to say, being up here on this pedestrian bridge of all the things, I think this is one of the most effective ways to reach people.”

In a time where people are being racially profiled and plucked off the streets with no official warrants, it’s crucial for people to use any privilege they may have. And this group is doing just that. 90% of them are white residents, some 50 years or older, and they are actively using their privilege to stand up for a community that desperately needs support from everyone.

While the largest population of immigrants in the United States is Latinos, making up an estimated 45%, they are not the only people who migrate to the U.S. White immigrants also exist. Yet, the treatment of these two communities shows a stark contrast.

“We’re from the Netherlands, so we’re immigrants, but we are treated differently because we’re white immigrants,” said Karen. “Since June in Los Angeles, it's been the brown communities who have been targeted for how they look.”

The group currently has a rotation of volunteers who show up to support each morning; their oldest volunteer is a 92-year-old woman who said, "If I can get out here, everyone should get out here."

A group of San Fernando Valley residents who come together to spread awareness over freeway overpasses in Los Angeles pose for a photo after packing up their signs. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

Photo via The San Fernando Valley Brigade.

Younger generations are also slowly joining them, like 32-year-old Sebastian Ojeras, who was present at Tuesday's demonstration. For the Mexican American resident, who met the group at a “No Kings” protest, showing his support in any way he can, and when he’s able to, is essential and personal to him.

“I come from a family of immigrants, for me it's really scary what we're witnessing, and I think it's important to speak out and get out on the streets if you can,” he said. “As you can see, I’m the only 32-year-old here, and I think it's important for the younger crowd also to show up and support to keep the momentum going and to keep talking about the injustices that are happening in our country.”

As the group wrapped up their time on the bridge, taking down their signs one letter at a time, Sheryll, another member of the group, talked about them wanting to expand to not only take over other freeway overpasses but to be able to set up every day of the week. As of now, though, they said they are simply grateful that they are making people feel seen, heard, and supported.

“We’re fighting for our country and trying to get the message out to as many people as possible to save our democracy and to bring back the humanity to our country,” she said.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the San Fernando Valley Brigade can contact them through their Instagram.