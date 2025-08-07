Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
ICE

The Secret Brigade Hanging Defiant Messages Over One of L.A.’s Busiest Freeways

"We’re taking their MAGA phrase and redefining it to remind them how important immigrants are, and the flags are used as a form to take back the flag and remind ourselves that this is the United States of America, we have to stand up while we still can,” says one of the peaceful demonstrators in the group.

4:49 PM PDT on August 7, 2025

The San Fernando Valley Brigade, stand on both sides of the overpass overlooking the 101 freeway waving at L.A.'s morning commuters after placing their "Immigrants Make America Great Sign." Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

The San Fernando Valley Brigade, stand on both sides of the overpass overlooking the 101 freeway waving at L.A.’s morning commuters after placing their “Immigrants Make America Great Sign.” Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.

It’s not a bird, nor a plane, that’s making commuters in the San Fernando Valley look up and honk their horns. It’s a group of residents who are trying to shake things up with their signs of solidarity suspended over one overpass of the 101 freeway. 

It’s a rush hour resistance put on by the San Fernando Valley Brigade, a group of mostly retired residents who have committed their mornings to fighting authoritarianism by sending a daily message to thousands of commuters each morning. 

“We’re here to greet people and remind them that there’s a national crisis happening,” said Alise, one of the members of the group, referring to the immigration raids that have been happening in Los Angeles for the last two months, in which over 2,000 community members have been detained. 

Drive down any freeway in L.A., and you’ll notice graffiti-covered walls, “We buy homes” signs posted by flippers looking to make a cheap buck, and neon flyers promoting upcoming shows. You're likely to find all kinds of messages as you drive through freeways, but the ones that the San Fernando Valley Brigade group specializes in are explicitly political. 

Whether it's in the form of a banner or individual letters assembled to reflect the reality of what is happening in the city, saying “ICE Out of L.A.,” and “Resistance is Your Duty,” among other messages, these demonstrations have become a way for some people to show their support for the immigrant communities of L.A. 

“We’re exercising our first amendment rights and we're out here trying to do our part to save our state and our country and especially to let people know that they are not alone and that we see them,” said Karen, another member of the group.

On Tuesday morning, the group, which consisted of roughly 10 residents, assembled the day's messages on both sides of the bridge. By 8 a.m., both signs were up, one read “Immigrants Make America Great,” while the other side read “No Child Is Illegal,” with two American flags hanging on each side. 

“We’re taking their phrase (the MAGA phrase) and redefining it to remind them how important immigrants are, and the flags are used as a form to take back the flag and remind ourselves that this is the United States of America, we have to stand up while we still can,” said Karen. 

Whether traffic was at a standstill or cars and semi-trucks buzzed by, you could still hear drivers honking their horns and waving their hands out their windows in support of their signs.

“It’s like putting fuel in my gas tank, seeing how every car, with the exception of one or two that give you a thumbs down … agrees with the messages,” said Karen with a smile on her face.

Members of the San Fernando Valley Brigade. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.
"resistance is your duty" sign over the 101 freeway
A sign reading "Resistance is Your Duty" hanging over the 101 freeway overpass. Photo via The San Fernando Valley Brigade.
The San Fernando Valley Brigade waving at people commuting on the 101 freeway.
Photo via The San Fernando Valley Brigade.

This group hopes to show the community that there are different ways to support one another, even when you're stuck in gridlock L.A. traffic. Their goal is to disrupt people's morning routines in a peaceful way by raising awareness about real issues and inspiring others to get involved. Their messages often change depending on what is happening locally and at the state level; some are informational, while others are statements taking a stance. 

“People are busy, we get it, they’re in this bubble and it's easy for some to ignore what’s happening,” said Alise while standing on the side of the bridge. “But we believe that if 3.5% of the population rises up and actively engages in resistance, then we can turn this around, at least that’s what history has shown us.” 

The group, which currently goes out three times a week on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, is just one of many groups that are part of The Visibility Brigade, which has different chapters across the country. This group has only been active for a month, but their efforts have been received well by the community. 

Beyond the honks, the group has received messages thanking them for their efforts, with some community members saying their signs make their mornings. 

“I personally do all of it, I go to rallies, I write letters, I call my congressman, and I think it’s all important,” said Alise. “It's better than a cup of coffee, it's a shot of dopamine every time people show their support. I have to say, being up here on this pedestrian bridge of all the things, I think this is one of the most effective ways to reach people.”

In a time where people are being racially profiled and plucked off the streets with no official warrants, it’s crucial for people to use any privilege they may have. And this group is doing just that. 90% of them are white residents, some 50 years or older, and they are actively using their privilege to stand up for a community that desperately needs support from everyone. 

While the largest population of immigrants in the United States is Latinos, making up an estimated 45%, they are not the only people who migrate to the U.S. White immigrants also exist. Yet, the treatment of these two communities shows a stark contrast. 

“We’re from the Netherlands, so we’re immigrants, but we are treated differently because we’re white immigrants,” said Karen. “Since June in Los Angeles, it's been the brown communities who have been targeted for how they look.”

The group currently has a rotation of volunteers who show up to support each morning; their oldest volunteer is a 92-year-old woman who said, "If I can get out here, everyone should get out here." 

A group of San Fernando Valley residents who come together to spread awareness over freeway overpasses in Los Angeles pose for a photo after packing up their signs.
A group of San Fernando Valley residents who come together to spread awareness over freeway overpasses in Los Angeles pose for a photo after packing up their signs. Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.
101 freeway traffic
Photo by Janette Villafana for L.A. TACO.
no child is illgal sign over the 101 freeway
Photo via The San Fernando Valley Brigade.

Younger generations are also slowly joining them, like 32-year-old Sebastian Ojeras, who was present at Tuesday's demonstration. For the Mexican American resident, who met the group at a “No Kings” protest, showing his support in any way he can, and when he’s able to, is essential and personal to him. 

“I come from a family of immigrants, for me it's really scary what we're witnessing, and I think it's important to speak out and get out on the streets if you can,” he said. “As you can see, I’m the only 32-year-old here, and I think it's important for the younger crowd also to show up and support to keep the momentum going and to keep talking about the injustices that are happening in our country.”

As the group wrapped up their time on the bridge, taking down their signs one letter at a time, Sheryll, another member of the group, talked about them wanting to expand to not only take over other freeway overpasses but to be able to set up every day of the week. As of now, though, they said they are simply grateful that they are making people feel seen, heard, and supported. 

“We’re fighting for our country and trying to get the message out to as many people as possible to save our democracy and to bring back the humanity to our country,” she said.

Anyone interested in getting involved with the San Fernando Valley Brigade can contact them through their Instagram. 

Share the taco:

Janette Villafana

Janette Villafana is a multimedia journalist from Santa Ana, CA who often covers stories that highlight diverse communities, their issues, success, and personal stories.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

ICE

26 Non-Profit Organizations Supporting Immigrants Right Now

Working hard to defend the rights, dignity, and well-being of immigrants, refugees, and the undocumented, they need our help more than ever right now. Note: We will update this guide as we verify more non-profits doing the good work out there.

August 7, 2025
ICE

How These Detainees Beat ICE And Got Their Freedom Back

Because in 2025, survival is a strategy and freedom is a coin toss, here is an immigration lawyer-approved playbook to help your odds if a loved one or family member gets detained by a federal agent.

August 7, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Abduct a Pregnant U.S. Citizen, Use a Penske Truck as a “Ruse” to Get Past “anti-ICE” People and Raid a Home Depot, and More

A coordinated ICE operation dubbed “Operation Trojan Horse” involved agents using a yellow Penske truck at the Westlake Home Depot to detain vendors and bystanders.

August 6, 2025
News

Morning Raid On Westlake Home Depot Signals Return to ICE Terror

“For those who thought immigration enforcement had stopped in Southern California, think again,” acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli wrote on X shortly after the raid. “The enforcement of federal law is not negotiable, and there are no sanctuaries from the reach of the federal government."

August 6, 2025
Crime

Update: ‘Group of Almost 30 Men’ Who Robbed South-Central Taco Truck Confirmed to Be Cruz Azul Fans

The Tijuana-style asada specialist, a staple in the South Central for nearly 15 years, has never experienced an incident of this magnitude. The incident was caught on video and the taqueros say the perpetrators live-streamed it.

August 6, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Federal Agents Take Another Detainee to a Hospital While They Continue Raiding Home Depots, Car Washes, and More

ICE agents are still raiding car washes and Home Depots, detaining laborers. Meanwhile, a federal settlement now bans ICE’s L.A. Field Office from using deceptive tactics such as impersonating local police or fabricating criminal investigations to enter homes or detain individuals, and mandates visible ICE identification and record-keeping for accountability. At the same time, L.A. TACO reports that federal agents terrorized a Fontana family over a man ICE falsely accused of violent crimes, even though his case was dismissed years ago after proving his innocence.

August 5, 2025
See all posts