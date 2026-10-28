On Wednesday afternoon, a group of hackers released an online database containing the names and personal information of “the architects and drivers of DHS (Department of Homeland Security) policy and operations.”

”On July 17, Markwayne Mullin said he was ’turning up the heat.’ This is what happens to ICE when you do that,” a spokesperson for the source who leaked the dataset said in a press release sent to L.A. TACO.

The database—released by Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoSecrets)—includes the names, job titles, cell phone numbers, and other personal information of hundreds of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) special agents, deportation officers, and upper-level managers assigned to the Los Angeles area, as well as nationwide. The hacking group estimates that the database contains almost a fifth of all DHS employees.

The database also allows users to search for court documents, complaints, and FOIA requests associated with DHS employees on Document Cloud, an open-source software. The database also includes the manager of each employee, allowing users to follow the chain of command.

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In addition to the employee data, the leak exposes the addresses of hundreds of DHS offices and facilities.

The dataset was leaked from Okta, an IT management service used by DHS. The hackers noted that the dataset is not comprehensive and it may contain inaccuracies.

DDoSecrets cofounder Emma Best described the database as "extraordinary but deceptive in its simplicity,” in a statement released to journalists.

Rather than create a database of every DHS employee, the database focuses on “the officials responsible for overseeing covert and undercover operations.” Best describes the database as a “catalyst” for journalists, legislators, and activists to file Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests and investigate DHS further.

L.A. TACO reached out to DHS and Okta for comment and will update this story if we hear back from them.

This is a developing story . . .