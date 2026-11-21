Around 11:30 a.m. this morning, U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents detained a man in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, according to a video that was shared by Jaechan Lee, founder of Deflock SCV, and reviewed by L.A. TACO.

Around a dozen people can be seen observing and protesting the ICE presence in the parking lot. During the incident, Dan Chapman, a community patroller, was pushed and then pepper-sprayed by an ICE agent. Agents broke the rear window of the passenger side of the vehicle as they attempted to detain the man in the backseat. The woman in the passenger side appears to be pulled out of the vehicle by the federal agents. The driver of the vehicle was pepper-sprayed by an agent after he exited the vehicle. ICE agents appear to pour water on the detained man's face before placing him in their vehicle. The condition of the man is unknown at this time.