We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
At least 88 people, including gardeners, vendors, and a ten-year-old child, were kidnapped this week in Southern California as ICE and Border Patrol continue their relentless persecution of Latinos and other immigrants across the United States.
This week, we have also been seeing a new face in the CBP ranks, someone I’ve nicknamed Prince Humperdinck, riding around in an SUV with Mexican plates from the state of Puebla.
Also, the name of the off-duty ICE agent who killed Keith Porter, Brian Palacios, was exposed by his ex, who is currently in a custody battle with Palacios and alleges that Palacios “whipped his sons with a belt, made homophobic slurs and racist remarks about Black and Latino people, and brought a gun to a youth sports game.”
There was also another death in an ICE detention center this week in Georgia. Heber Sanches Dominguez, a 34-year-old from Mexico, was found hanging in his cell. He marks the 7th confirmed death in ICE’s hands in the first two weeks of 2026.
And a question I keep hearing people ask, “Isn’t it against the law now for ICE to be masked?” Well, yes, and no. The bill gives local law enforcement agencies until June of this year to write and implement the law into their official policies.
In the meantime, though, the law is currently being challenged in court by the Trump administration, and statements were heard this week. From my read of it, I don’t think SB67, the bill introduced by Senator Scott Weiner that bans law enforcement from wearing masks, will make it past the courts.
The bill has to, first of all, be applicable to all law enforcement. For some reason, the bill includes an exception for state law enforcement, like the CHP, that the Trump administration is describing as discriminatory. According to a conversation I had with Senator Mark Gonzalez last summer, the police unions were the strongest opposition to the bill before it passed.
The judge is asking the state to see if it can amend the bill quickly. We’ll have to wait and see if they can and if that will be enough to survive arguments in court.
~Memo Torres
RAIDS
(Monday, January 12th, Day 220, click here).
Tuesday, January 13th. Day 221.
- Inglewood: At the Home Depot on 3363 W Century Blvd, around 7:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island in San Pedro were seen utilizing the lot to stage. They also kidnapped at least one person.
- Lennox: At the Autozone on 102nd St and Hawthorne Blvd, around 7:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped at least one person.
- Inglewood: At the Ole Market on Arbor Vitae St and Fir Ave, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped two people.
- Los Angeles: On National Blvd and Manning Ave, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping two people. In video footage, Border Patrol agents are seen pushing a man up against a vehicle before violently tossing him to the ground and handcuffing him.
- Los Angeles: At the Best Buy on 3851 Overland Ave, around 10:55 a.m. A community member ran into Border Patrol at the top of the parking lot structure of the Best Buy. They saw four trucks and two transport vans.
- Inglewood: At the El Super on Florence Ave and La Brea Ave, around 11:35 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped two people from the parking lot.
- Inglewood: At the Home Depot on 8801 S La Cienega Blvd, around 11:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped two people.
- Lennox: On Lennox Blvd and Burin Ave, around 12:00 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped three vendors.
- Lennox: On Lennox Blvd and Hawthorne Blvd, around 12:30 p.m. Border patrol agents were seen on foot in the area.
- Los Angeles: At the Empire Car Wash on Slauson Ave and 4th Ave, around 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped three workers.
- Inglewood: At the Food 4 Less on Crenshaw Blvd and Century Blvd, around 1:00 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped two people outside of the store. Rapid responders spoke with L.A. TACO to confirm that at least 18 people were kidnapped in and around Inglewood and West Los Angeles.
- Culver City: A tamalera and three workers were kidnapped according to rapid responders.
- Oxnard: On Pacific and Emerson, around 5:54 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen in the area. One vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Oxnard: On Cypress and Howell, around 5:30 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen in the area.
- Oxnard: In Lemonwood, around 6:30 a.m. Community watch teams legally observed agents and noticed that they were kidnapping a 10-year-old kid. They alerted the community and vocally condemned the action, but he was still taken away.
- Vista: On Anza Ave and Vista Way, around 9:13 a.m. ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle in the road.
- San Diego: In the Hillcrest neighborhood. ICE agents were seen kidnapping at least one construction worker.
- San Diego: At the Home Depot on 355 Marketplace Ave, around 8:00 a.m. A female ICE agent was seen scouting in the parking lot. Community watchers later confronted a Border Patrol agent in the parking lot who claimed he was looking for a criminal.
- San Diego: On 47th St and Market St. Local ICE agents kidnapped at least one person.
- Fallbrook: On De Luz Rd just before intersecting with Sandia Creek Dr, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen conducting a checkpoint.
- San Diego: On 22nd and Commercial, around 1:19 p.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
- San Diego: In Logan Heights. A community watcher confronted an ICE agent who was seen scouting in the neighborhood.
- Huntington Beach: At a gated complex on Edwards St, before Peninsula Ln and Garfield Ave. Rapid responders confirmed with L.A. TACO that local ICE agents kidnapped two landscapers.
Wednesday. January 14th. Day 222.
- Montclair: On Holt Blvd and Benson Ave, around 5:40 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen in the area.
- Montclair: On Holt Blvd and Monte Vista Ave, around 7:17 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping at least four people. One of them was seen being forced out of their vehicle.
- San Bernardino: At the court on 351 N Mountain View, around 9:46 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man just moments after stepping out of the courts.
- San Bernardino: On Rialto and Meridian, around 12:00 p.m. ICE agents kidnapped a fruit vendor. The family of the man reached out to rapid responders who confirmed the sighting.
- Ventura: On Ventura Rd around 7:20 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one person.
- Carpinteria: Local ICE agents were seen in the city.
- Orange: On Tustin St and Chapman Ave, around 7:20 a.m. ICE agents were seen stopping a vehicle at the intersection, we are unsure if they were taken.
- Van Nuys: On Columbus Ave and Lemay St, around 8:00 a.m. A recognized Border Patrol vehicle was seen scouting at the intersection.
- Orange: La Veta and Tustin, around 9:55 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one man after stopping their car.
- Los Angeles: On Atlantic Blvd and Olympic Blvd, around 9:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents approached food vendors who established their rights and forced the agents to leave.
- Van Nuys: On Kester Ave and Ventura Blvd, around 9:20 a.m. A Border Patrol scout was seen in the area.
- La Puente: On Hacienda Blvd and Fairgrove Ave, around 9:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man next to a Church’s Chicken.
- Bell Gardens: On Eastern Ave and Loveland St, around 9:27 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the intersection.
- Commerce: On Slauson Ave and Eastern Ave around 9:35 a.m.
- Montebello: At a recycling center on Whittier Blvd and 18th St, around 9:55 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped one of the workers.
- Montebello: On Garfield and Whittier. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a tamale vendor's husband. She was found crying at her post.
- Montebello: At a bus stop on Olympic Blvd and South Side Dr, around 10:35 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning a man at the bus stop. We are unsure if they were taken.
- Whittier: Near the Rose Hill’s Cemetery on Workman Mill Rd and Shallowbrook Rd, around 11:00 a.m. Federal agents kidnapped a flower vendor and a fruit vendor.
- Whittier: At the Whittier Narrows recreation area and nature center on 750 S Santa Anita Ave. A member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors released a statement saying that ICE agents racially profiled and physically assaulted two Latino Los Angeles County Parks staff. The employees were wearing County uniforms, driving county vehicles and identified themselves as County personnel, and were still questioned about their status.
- Montebello: At the Express Car Wash on Beverly Blvd and Poplar Ave, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping at least one person.
- Pico Rivera: On Washington and Rosemead, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the parking lot just outside of a restaurant. L.A. TACO spoke with the son of one of these victims who stated they kidnapped a group of three construction workers. He stated that his father was on the phone with his wife when he was abruptly approached by an agent who asked him if he had documentation to work legally. He soon hung up and was kidnapped. The son stated that the agents turned his phone off.
- Montebello: On Victoria Ave and Wilber Pl, around 11:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents stopped at a home with construction workers who were on the roof. A Border Patrol agent grabbed a ladder and began making his way up to the roof and in video footage you can see a worker jump onto the roof of another home.
- Los Angeles: In Little Tokyo just outside of the Miyako Hotel near 1st and Central, around 12:10 p.m. Local ICE agents were seen apprehending a man and pushing him up against the wall near the parking gate arm. He was ultimately taken away.
- Los Angeles: On Eastern Ave and 3rd St. Border Patrol agents raided a car wash and kidnapped at least one man.
- El Monte: At the Candy’s Florist parking lot on Garvey Ave and Peck Rd. Border Patrol agents kidnapped at least one person.
- Maywood: On Slauson Ave and Gifford Ave. Border Patrol agents kidnapped someone waiting at the bus stop.
- San Diego: At a Thai massage parlor on 2534 Ulric St. ICE agents were seen knocking on the front door of the establishment, later footage shows agents kidnapping someone who was near the parlor at a gas station.
- San Diego: On 54th St and Orange Ave. Local ICE agents stopped and questioned a man near Colina Park. A community watcher was on scene alerting and berating the agents for detaining the incorrect person. One of them is seen trying to flash the watcher with his flashlight in broad daylight.
- Chula Vista: At the Vista Knolls Apartments in1470 2nd Ave. Local ICE agents were seen inside the complex.
Thursday, January 15th, 2026. Day 223
- Simi Valley: On Lou Dr, around 6:10 a.m. Rapid responders stated that at least two people were kidnapped in the city.
- Thousand Oaks: Near Janss Marketplace on N Moorpark Rd, around 10:00 a.m. Local ICE agents from Camarillo were seen in the area. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- South Gate: At the Azalea shopping center on 4635 Firestone Blvd, around 6:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen staging.
- Costa Mesa: On Harbor Blvd and Wilson St, around 6:54 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man who had just stepped out of his home.
- San Diego: Near the Linda Vista Branch Library on 6937 Linda Vista Rd, around 7:20 a.m. Rapid responders arrived on scene as a person had just been kidnapped outside.
- El Cajon: On 2nd St and Peach Ave, around 9:10 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped at least one person.
- Fallbrook: On Rainbow Valley Rd off of I-15 N. A Border Patrol checkpoint was being conducted in the morning.
- Thermal: On Harrison St before 70th Ave, around 7:35 a.m. Local ICE agents stopped a vehicle and forced out a woman and her husband.
- Los Angeles: On Silver Lake Blvd and Smilax St, around 9:58 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island in San Pedro were seen driving through this Silverlake neighborhood.
- Los Angeles: At the MacArthur Park Home Depot on 1675 Wilshire Blvd, around 10:30 a.m. Border patrol agents went into the lot and kidnapped at least one man. Another man was detained briefly, but released soon after providing identification.
- Huntington Park: At the Home Depot on 3040 Slauson Ave, around 11:10 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped a well known vendor named Don Luis.
- Los Angeles: On 11th St and Maple Ave. Border Patrol agents were seen stepping out of their vehicles in the intersection. No raid took place, they drew their weapons and stood by a van and soon left. No kidnappings took place.
- Los Angeles: On 69th St and Figueroa St. Local ICE agents were seen stopping traffic to pull over a vehicle. They then forced a woman out of her vehicle.
- Los Angeles: Near the Elysian Theater on 1944 Riverside Dr, around 1:30 p.m. Federal agents kidnapped a food vendor, leaving all his equipment behind. People around recorded french fries that were still in the fryer.
Friday, January 16th. It’s day 224.
- Montclair: On Ramona Ave and Holt Blvd, 6:40 a.m. Several ICE vehicles were spotted patrolling the community.
- Thousand Oaks: Five gardeners were reported taken sometime before 9:00 a.m.
- San Bernardino: Home Depot on 1055 W. 21st St., San Bernardino, 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol from Terminal Island made their way to the Inland Empire and conducted one of the first raids this morning at the Home Depot. At least one person was kidnapped.
- San Bernardino: 21st St & Lincoln around 10:20 a.m. Six to eight CBP agents entered the front yard of a private residence to tackle and kidnap one man.
- San Bernardino: Downtown South E Street, 12:19 a.m. One person seen being questioned. Unconfirmed.
- San Bernardino: On Del Rosa and Baseline, around 1:00 p.m. Community watchers confirmed that one person was taken.
- National City: Walmart before 11:30 a.m. ERO and other masked federal agents kidnapped a man doing Walmart deliveries from a Walmart parking lot.
- National City: Photo footage shows federal agents apprehending someone from inside a laundromat.
- San Diego: On Euclid Ave and University Ave, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen parked.
- San Diego: Balboa Elementary, 1844 S 40th St, around 1:45 p.m. Community watchers noted an ICE vehicle driving near a school.
- Bell: Walker Ave. Between Florence and Gage, 11:00 am. Masked agents were seen detaining at least one person. Unconfirmed.
- San Bernardino: Sterling and Highland, 10:45 a.m. One individual was reported kidnapped by agents.
- San Luis Obispo Jail, 8:25 a.m. Masked ICE agents spotted in the lobby area.
- Fontana: Foothill and Oleander, 11:30 a.m. Doesn’t look like Federal agents.
- Huntington Park: Slauson and Soto: 12:30 p.m. A known ICE/CBP vehicle was seen driving through the area.
- Moreno Valley: Heacock St. and Bordiaea Ave, appears to be a CBP/ERO operation in a residential neighborhood.
- San Bernardino: Baseline and Sterling Border Patrol agents in a black Ford were seen questioning two men on the sidewalk. It appears from pictures that at least one person was taken.
- San Bernardino: Baseline and Del Rosa Dr. Community members were observed pressuring a known black Ford Pick-up used by Border Patrol out of the area where a street vendor was popping up.
- Jurupa Valley: Rubidoux Blvd and Market St in Rubidoux, 12:12 p.m. CBP spotted driving through the area.
- Jurupa Valley: Louis Robidoux Library on Mission Blvd, 11:00 a.m. Agents spotted in the parking lot.
- Bell Gardens: Suva Elementary, 1:55 p.m. Report came in that a woman was picked up by Federal Agents in front of the school while trying to pick up her child. Reported by LAhoodlove.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- ICE agent believed responsible for L.A. killing accused of child abuse, racism in court filings
- Officer Brian Palacios was identified by his ex who he is currently in a custody battle.
- The document says the ICE agent allegedly whipped his sons with a belt, made homophobic slurs and racist remarks about Black and Latino people and brought a gun to a youth sports game.
- Federal officials have defended the agent’s actions on New Year’s Eve, saying he was responding to an “active shooter” in his apartment complex. Friends of the man killed say he was firing a gun into the air.
- Judge is skeptical on ICE agents wearing masks; case could have national implications
- A federal judge Wednesday heard arguments in the Trump administration’s lawsuit challenging California’s new law prohibiting ICE agents and other police officers from wearing masks on duty.
- The judge asked why ICE agents needed masks: “Why can’t they perform their duties without a mask? They did that until 2025, did they not?”
- A ruling in the closely watched case could come as soon as this week.
- They have also decried an exception in the law for California state peace officers, arguing the carve-out is discriminatory. The California Highway Patrol is among those exempted, while city and county agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, must comply.
- Commander at Large, Gregory Bovino, posted a video captioned, “Different badges. One mission,” affirming that regardless the agency, they’re all the same.
- ICE agents eat at small-town Mexican restaurant — then detain workers
- “Would your mama be proud of you right now?” a bystander said as agents returned at closing time to nab the workers.
- four ICE agents sat in a booth for a meal at El Tapatio restaurant a little before 3 p.m. Staff at the restaurant were frightened,
- The arrest happened around 8:30 p.m. near a Lutheran church and Willmar Middle School as agents followed the workers after they closed up for the night.
- There was Anti-ICE protest held in Old Town Monrovia, held by students who walked out of their schools.
- ICE detainee passes away at Georgia’s Robert A. Deyton Detention Center
- On Jan. 14, 2025, Heber Sanchez Domínguez, a 34-year-old Mexican national, passed away while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Robert A. Deyton Detention Center after only six days. He was found unresponsive, and the cause of death is currently under investigation. He was found hanging by the neck.
- This marks the 5th confirmed death in ICE detention, 7th overall by ICE.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.