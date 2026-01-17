Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Ten-Year-Old Child, Gardeners, and Vendors, Among the More Than 88 Kidnapped in SoCal This Week

Memo answers the complicated question, “Isn’t it against the law now for ICE to be masked?”

7:06 PM PST on January 16, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

At least 88 people, including gardeners, vendors, and a ten-year-old child, were kidnapped this week in Southern California as ICE and Border Patrol continue their relentless persecution of Latinos and other immigrants across the United States.

This week, we have also been seeing a new face in the CBP ranks, someone I’ve nicknamed Prince Humperdinck, riding around in an SUV with Mexican plates from the state of Puebla. 

Also, the name of the off-duty ICE agent who killed Keith Porter, Brian Palacios, was exposed by his ex, who is currently in a custody battle with Palacios and alleges that Palacios “whipped his sons with a belt, made homophobic slurs and racist remarks about Black and Latino people, and brought a gun to a youth sports game.”

There was also another death in an ICE detention center this week in Georgia. Heber Sanches Dominguez, a 34-year-old from Mexico, was found hanging in his cell. He marks the 7th confirmed death in ICE’s hands in the first two weeks of 2026. 

And a question I keep hearing people ask, “Isn’t it against the law now for ICE to be masked?” Well, yes, and no. The bill gives local law enforcement agencies until June of this year to write and implement the law into their official policies.

In the meantime, though, the law is currently being challenged in court by the Trump administration, and statements were heard this week. From my read of it, I don’t think SB67, the bill introduced by Senator Scott Weiner that bans law enforcement from wearing masks, will make it past the courts.

The bill has to, first of all, be applicable to all law enforcement. For some reason, the bill includes an exception for state law enforcement, like the CHP, that the Trump administration is describing as discriminatory. According to a conversation I had with Senator Mark Gonzalez last summer, the police unions were the strongest opposition to the bill before it passed.

The judge is asking the state to see if it can amend the bill quickly. We’ll have to wait and see if they can and if that will be enough to survive arguments in court.

~Memo Torres

RAIDS

(Monday, January 12th, Day 220, click here).

Tuesday, January 13th. Day 221.

Wednesday. January 14th. Day 222.

Thursday, January 15th, 2026. Day 223

Friday, January 16th. It’s day 224. 

  • Montclair:  On Ramona Ave and Holt Blvd, 6:40 a.m. Several ICE vehicles were spotted patrolling the community. 
  • Thousand Oaks: Five gardeners were reported taken sometime before 9:00 a.m.
  • San Bernardino: Home Depot on 1055 W. 21st St., San Bernardino, 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol from Terminal Island made their way to the Inland Empire and conducted one of the first raids this morning at the Home Depot. At least one person was kidnapped. 
  • San Bernardino: 21st St & Lincoln around 10:20 a.m. Six to eight CBP agents entered the front yard of a private residence to tackle and kidnap one man. 
  • San Bernardino: Downtown South E Street, 12:19 a.m. One person seen being questioned. Unconfirmed. 
  • San Bernardino: On Del Rosa and Baseline, around 1:00 p.m. Community watchers confirmed that one person was taken.
  • National City: Walmart before 11:30 a.m. ERO and other masked federal agents kidnapped a man doing Walmart deliveries from a Walmart parking lot. 
  • National City: Photo footage shows federal agents apprehending someone from inside a laundromat.
  • San Diego: On Euclid Ave and University Ave, around 7:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen parked.
  • San Diego: Balboa Elementary, 1844 S 40th St, around 1:45 p.m. Community watchers noted an ICE vehicle driving near a school.
  • Bell: Walker Ave. Between Florence and Gage, 11:00 am. Masked agents were seen detaining at least one person. Unconfirmed. 
  • San Bernardino: Sterling and Highland, 10:45 a.m. One individual was reported kidnapped by agents. 
  • San Luis Obispo Jail, 8:25 a.m. Masked ICE agents spotted in the lobby area. 
  • Fontana: Foothill and Oleander, 11:30 a.m. Doesn’t look like Federal agents. 
  • Huntington Park: Slauson and Soto: 12:30 p.m. A known ICE/CBP vehicle was seen driving through the area. 
  • Moreno Valley: Heacock St. and Bordiaea Ave, appears to be a CBP/ERO operation in a residential neighborhood. 
  • San Bernardino: Baseline and Sterling Border Patrol agents in a black Ford were seen questioning two men on the sidewalk. It appears from pictures that at least one person was taken. 
  • San Bernardino: Baseline and Del Rosa Dr. Community members were observed pressuring a known black Ford Pick-up used by Border Patrol out of the area where a street vendor was popping up. 
  • Jurupa Valley: Rubidoux Blvd and Market St in Rubidoux, 12:12 p.m. CBP spotted driving through the area. 
  • Jurupa Valley: Louis Robidoux Library on Mission Blvd, 11:00 a.m. Agents spotted in the parking lot. 
  • Bell Gardens: Suva Elementary, 1:55 p.m. Report came in that a woman was picked up by Federal Agents in front of the school while trying to pick up her child. Reported by LAhoodlove. 

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • ICE agent believed responsible for L.A. killing accused of child abuse, racism in court filings
    • Officer Brian Palacios was identified by his ex who he is currently in a custody battle. 
    • The document says the ICE agent allegedly whipped his sons with a belt, made homophobic slurs and racist remarks about Black and Latino people and brought a gun to a youth sports game.
    • Federal officials have defended the agent’s actions on New Year’s Eve, saying he was responding to an “active shooter” in his apartment complex. Friends of the man killed say he was firing a gun into the air.
  • Judge is skeptical on ICE agents wearing masks; case could have national implications
    • A federal judge Wednesday heard arguments in the Trump administration’s lawsuit challenging California’s new law prohibiting ICE agents and other police officers from wearing masks on duty.
    • The judge asked why ICE agents needed masks: “Why can’t they perform their duties without a mask? They did that until 2025, did they not?”
    • A ruling in the closely watched case could come as soon as this week.
    • They have also decried an exception in the law for California state peace officers, arguing the carve-out is discriminatory. The California Highway Patrol is among those exempted, while city and county agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, must comply.
  • Commander at Large, Gregory Bovino, posted a video captioned, “Different badges. One mission,” affirming that regardless the agency, they’re all the same. 
  • ICE agents eat at small-town Mexican restaurant — then detain workers
    • “Would your mama be proud of you right now?” a bystander said as agents returned at closing time to nab the workers.
    • four ICE agents sat in a booth for a meal at El Tapatio restaurant a little before 3 p.m. Staff at the restaurant were frightened,
    • The arrest happened around 8:30 p.m. near a Lutheran church and Willmar Middle School as agents followed the workers after they closed up for the night. 
  • There was Anti-ICE protest held in Old Town Monrovia, held by students who walked out of their schools. 
  • ICE detainee passes away at Georgia’s Robert A. Deyton Detention Center
    • On Jan. 14, 2025, Heber Sanchez Domínguez, a 34-year-old Mexican national, passed away while in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at the Robert A. Deyton Detention Center after only six days. He was found unresponsive, and the cause of death is currently under investigation. He was found hanging by the neck. 
    • This marks the 5th confirmed death in ICE detention, 7th overall by ICE.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

