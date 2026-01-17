We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

At least 88 people, including gardeners, vendors, and a ten-year-old child, were kidnapped this week in Southern California as ICE and Border Patrol continue their relentless persecution of Latinos and other immigrants across the United States.

This week, we have also been seeing a new face in the CBP ranks, someone I’ve nicknamed Prince Humperdinck, riding around in an SUV with Mexican plates from the state of Puebla.

Also, the name of the off-duty ICE agent who killed Keith Porter, Brian Palacios, was exposed by his ex, who is currently in a custody battle with Palacios and alleges that Palacios “whipped his sons with a belt, made homophobic slurs and racist remarks about Black and Latino people, and brought a gun to a youth sports game.”

There was also another death in an ICE detention center this week in Georgia. Heber Sanches Dominguez, a 34-year-old from Mexico, was found hanging in his cell. He marks the 7th confirmed death in ICE’s hands in the first two weeks of 2026.

And a question I keep hearing people ask, “Isn’t it against the law now for ICE to be masked?” Well, yes, and no. The bill gives local law enforcement agencies until June of this year to write and implement the law into their official policies.

In the meantime, though, the law is currently being challenged in court by the Trump administration, and statements were heard this week. From my read of it, I don’t think SB67, the bill introduced by Senator Scott Weiner that bans law enforcement from wearing masks, will make it past the courts.

The bill has to, first of all, be applicable to all law enforcement. For some reason, the bill includes an exception for state law enforcement, like the CHP, that the Trump administration is describing as discriminatory. According to a conversation I had with Senator Mark Gonzalez last summer, the police unions were the strongest opposition to the bill before it passed.

The judge is asking the state to see if it can amend the bill quickly. We’ll have to wait and see if they can and if that will be enough to survive arguments in court.

