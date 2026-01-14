Izzy Ramirez breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday, January 13th. It’s day 221.

[Friday. January 9th.]

Los Angeles: On Fletcher Dr and Riverside Dr, around 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person.

Los Angeles: On Temple St. and Edgeware Rd., around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped at least one person.

Los Angeles: On Sunset Blvd. and Alvarado St., around 10:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a vendor near the gas station.

Los Angeles: On 2139 Glendale Blvd., around 9:10 a.m. Border patrol agents kidnapped three gardeners.

San Bernardino: On Mill St., around 8:38 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area stopping cars and questioning people.

[Saturday. January 10th.]

Ontario: On Euclid Ave. and the 60 FWY, around 9:42 a.m. Masked ICE agents from Orange County’s field office followed a family from Huntington Beach all the way to Ontario where they eventually stopped them. They let the family go as none of the members were their target.

South Gate: On Imperial HWY and Garfield Pl. A city mayor stated to L.A. TACO that Border Patrol kidnapped a man from this intersection.

Commerce: At a bus stop on Whittier Blvd. and Goodrich Blvd. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man just as the Metro bus pulled in.

[Sunday. January 11th.]

Thousand Oaks: On N. Ventu Park Rd., around 7:58 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen driving around the area and also confronted community watchers.

Newbury Park: At the Ralph’s on 583 N. Ventu Park Rd., around 8:12 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen kidnapping an unhoused man from the parking lot.

Laguna Hills: On 25272 Macintyre St., around 8:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island in San Pedro made their way to South Orange County.

Mission Viejo: At a Starbucks on La Paz Rd., around 9:33 a.m. Community members noticed masked Border Patrol agents in the parking lot. When they began recording the agents drove away.

Mission Viejo: At a market on 23156 Los Alisos Blvd., around 9:45 a.m. Border Patrol attempted to raid this location twice. However, community watchers both times brought staff and vulnerable individuals indoors to safety.

Aliso Viejo: At the car wash on Aliso Viejo and Pacific Park, around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol attempted to raid the parking lot. Community watchers alerted the car wash of Border Patrol at a nearby market and the car wash brought their staff indoors, keeping them safe. It was confirmed with L.A. TACO that various community watchers from different cities came to help and foiled every attempt from Border Patrol to kidnap people in South Orange County.

Pomona: At a supermarket on Clark and Holt. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person from the parking lot.

Aliso Viejo: At the Stater Bros on 26892 La Paz Rd., around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the parking lot. No kidnappings were reported.

Pomona: At a donut store on 1057 E Mission Blvd., around 10:47 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that at least three people were kidnapped from the parking lot.

San Diego: In Lincoln Park, around 11:27 a.m. A community watcher was handing out flowers after buying out a flower vendor. He soon encountered two ICE agents in the street as he was handing out the bouquets. He began to vocalize his discontent at the agents who soon masked up and drove away.

Santa Ana: On Bristol and 1st, around 11:35 a.m. About two vehicles of Border Patrol agents made their way towards the Santa Ana area after attempted raids in South Orange County. This was the first sighting.

Fountain Valley: At the car wash on 9064 Warner Ave., around 12:50 p.m. Border Patrol raided the parking lot and kidnapped two workers who are both documented. One of them was soon released, we are unsure of the current status of the other man who was taken away.