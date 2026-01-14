Izzy Ramirez breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Tuesday, January 13th. It’s day 221.
JANUARY 9-12 RAIDS
[Friday. January 9th.]
- Ventura: On Ramona St and Riverside St., around 5:42 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen in the neighborhood taking at least one person.
- San Bernardino: On Mill St., around 8:38 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area stopping cars and questioning people.
- San Luis Obispo: At the county jail on 1355 Kansas Ave., around 8:53 a.m. ICE agents were seen inside the jail waiting for a release.
- National City: On Division St., around 9:20 a.m. Community watch teams that ICE agents kidnapped an individual from their vehicle.
- Los Angeles: At the Home Depot on 2055 N. Figueroa St.. Community watch teams stated that there were Border Patrol vehicles that drove around the area, but did not raid the lot.
- Los Angeles: On Sunset Blvd. and Echo Park Ave., around 9:06 a.m. Border Patrol agents bought down a man who was painting a building for a new taqueria business.
- Los Angeles: On 2139 Glendale Blvd., around 9:10 a.m. Border patrol agents kidnapped three gardeners.
- Los Angeles: On Sunset Blvd. and Alvarado St., around 10:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a vendor near the gas station.
- Los Angeles: On Elsinore St. and Mohawk St., around 10:44 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person.
- Los Angeles: On Descanso Dr. and Micheltorena St., around 10:45 a.m. Federal agents stopped to question and detain a man who was doing yard work and stepped out onto the sidewalk. He tried to get upstairs, but the agents continued to follow him and physically force him away in their vehicles.
- Los Angeles: On Temple St. and Edgeware Rd., around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped at least one person.
- Los Angeles: At a restaurant on Sunset Blvd. and Lemoyne St., around 11:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a worker who was outside sweeping.
- Los Angeles: On 32nd St and Main St, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the area speaking to each other. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Los Angeles: On Fletcher Dr and Riverside Dr, around 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person.
- Los Angeles: On Alvarado St. and Maryland St., around 1:45 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a fruit vendor. Community watch teams confirmed that at least ten people were kidnapped around Echo Park and Silverlake.
[Saturday. January 10th.]
- Downey: At the Home Depot on 7121 Firestone Blvd., around 8:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island raided the parking lot and surrounding areas and kidnapped one to three people.
- Downey: On Benares St. and Ryerson Ave., around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents attempted to kidnap two documented men, but were met with two community members who shunned the agents. They were forced to let the men go and drove away.
- Commerce: At a bus stop on Whittier Blvd. and Goodrich Blvd. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man just as the Metro bus pulled in.
- South Gate: On Imperial HWY and Garfield Pl. A city mayor stated to L.A. TACO that Border Patrol kidnapped a man from this intersection.
- Downey: On Florence Ave. and Paramount Blvd., around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol kidnapped two gardeners.
- Downey: On 7755 Golondrinas St., around 11:35 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen behind Rancho Los Amigos Kindercare, we are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Ontario: On Euclid Ave. and the 60 FWY, around 9:42 a.m. Masked ICE agents from Orange County’s field office followed a family from Huntington Beach all the way to Ontario where they eventually stopped them. They let the family go as none of the members were their target.
- Jurupa Valley: On 3390 Country Village Rd. Masked federal agents were seen in the front parking lot of the apartment complex.
[Sunday. January 11th.]
- Thousand Oaks: On N. Ventu Park Rd., around 7:58 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen driving around the area and also confronted community watchers.
- Newbury Park: At the Ralph’s on 583 N. Ventu Park Rd., around 8:12 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen kidnapping an unhoused man from the parking lot.
- Laguna Hills: On 25272 Macintyre St., around 8:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents from Terminal Island in San Pedro made their way to South Orange County.
- Mission Viejo: At a Starbucks on La Paz Rd., around 9:33 a.m. Community members noticed masked Border Patrol agents in the parking lot. When they began recording the agents drove away.
- Mission Viejo: At a market on 23156 Los Alisos Blvd., around 9:45 a.m. Border Patrol attempted to raid this location twice. However, community watchers both times brought staff and vulnerable individuals indoors to safety.
- Aliso Viejo: At the car wash on Aliso Viejo and Pacific Park, around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol attempted to raid the parking lot. Community watchers alerted the car wash of Border Patrol at a nearby market and the car wash brought their staff indoors, keeping them safe. It was confirmed with L.A. TACO that various community watchers from different cities came to help and foiled every attempt from Border Patrol to kidnap people in South Orange County.
- Pomona: At a supermarket on Clark and Holt. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person from the parking lot.
- Jurupa Valley: On Mission and Hunter, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped two people.
- Aliso Viejo: At the Stater Bros on 26892 La Paz Rd., around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the parking lot. No kidnappings were reported.
- Pomona: At a donut store on 1057 E Mission Blvd., around 10:47 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that at least three people were kidnapped from the parking lot.
- San Diego: In Lincoln Park, around 11:27 a.m. A community watcher was handing out flowers after buying out a flower vendor. He soon encountered two ICE agents in the street as he was handing out the bouquets. He began to vocalize his discontent at the agents who soon masked up and drove away.
- Santa Ana: On Bristol and 1st, around 11:35 a.m. About two vehicles of Border Patrol agents made their way towards the Santa Ana area after attempted raids in South Orange County. This was the first sighting.
- Fountain Valley: At the car wash on 9064 Warner Ave., around 12:50 p.m. Border Patrol raided the parking lot and kidnapped two workers who are both documented. One of them was soon released, we are unsure of the current status of the other man who was taken away.
- Huntington Beach: On Slater Ave. and Beach Blvd., around 1:15 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a flower vendor near a gas station.
[Monday. January 12th.]
- Oxnard: On G St., around 6:33 a.m. Community watch teams observed ICE agents in the area.
- Oxnard: On Ventura Rd. and Channel Islands Blvd., around 6:39 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen at this intersection. Community watch teams confirmed that at least two people were taken in the city of Oxnard this morning.
- Santa Ana: On 1st St. and Fairview St., around 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen utilizing a parking lot to stage. When confronted briefly by community watch they left the scene. However, they then attempted to kidnap two men near Beach Blvd. and Chapman Ave. in Stanton. No kidnappings occurred.
- Indio: On Ave. 44 and Jackson St., around 7:55 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen stopping cars and questioning people. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Indio: At the AMPM on Golf Center Pkwy., around 9:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man from the gas station.
- Los Angeles: At the Eagle Rock Plaza on 2700 Colorado Plaza, around 9:07 a.m. An unmarked transit vehicle known to be part of Border Patrol was seen in the parking lot.
- Los Angeles: On Eagle Rock Blvd. and Verdugo Rd.. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man.
- Glendale: At the Glendale Galleria on 100 W. Broadway. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
- Los Angeles: On San Fernando Rd. and Fletcher Dr., around 9:40 a.m. Border Patrol vehicles were seen in the area.
- Los Angeles: At the Home Depot on 5040 W. San Fernando Rd.. Community watch noted that a Border Patrol vehicle circles the area two times. No kidnappings were reported,
- Glendale: At the Costco on 2901 Los Feliz Blvd.. Border Patrol agents were in the parking lot.
- Pasadena: At the Food 4 Less on Lake Ave. and Washington Blvd., around 12:00 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the parking lot.
- Glendale: On Kennilworth Ave. and Pacific Ave., next to Edison Elementary, around 11:35 a.m. Border Patrol agents approached a community watcher who refused to speak to them. They shortly left afterwards. Community watch teams confirmed that at least five people were kidnapped in Pasadena, and ten people in Glendale.