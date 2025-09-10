Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 96.
ICE RAIDS
- Van Nuys, Valley Car Wash on Van Nuys & Saticoy: 8 people reportedly taken.
- Van Nuys, Sherman Way & Kester: According to witnesses and testimony from one of the victims, ICE had targeted two vehicles down the street. When they slashed the tires of one vehicle, the occupants of the second vehicle, a recent model Camaro, left the scene. When they saw they were being followed by 3 unmarked vehicles, they pulled into the Mariscos Corona parking lot and were quickly surrounded at gunpoint. Agents broke one of the vehicle's windows and dragged two men to the ground. The female passenger, who is the driver's pregnant girlfriend, yelled repeatedly at the ICE agent attempting to pull her out of the vehicle that she was pregnant and not to touch her. The two men were taken into custody.
- Huntington Park, Salt Lake Park. Agents were seen staging at the park early in the morning.
- San Gabriel, Gladys & Wells: Federal Protective services, five vehicles, San Gabriel, Ca officers outside of vehicles, no further context
- Norwalk, Bloomfield and Excelsior dr 8:20 am: Unsure of how many taken.
- Fountain Valley, On The Way Liquors on Warner and San Mateo: Seven black vehicles pulled up, wrestled an old asian man out of his car as he screamed, and then carried him to their patrol vehicle by his arms and legs. Customers barricaded themselves inside the Donut Shop next door while this happened. We cannot confirm the immigration agency involved.
- Video of a masked presumed federal immigration agent outside of an unmarked vehicle. Does not show the detention
- Partial clip of the detention, you can see three agents and a vehicle with undercover lights on, you can see an agent holding a man's feet.
- Santa Maria courthouse: Reports of one person stopped, but released after refusing to share legal status.
- Oceanside, Melrose & Palomar Airport Rd.: Agents seen pulling vehicles over. We’re unsure how many people were taken.
- Santa Ana Courthouse: Unsure if anyone was taken.
- San Fernando Home Depot on Foothill: 2 people taken.
- Inglewood, El Comalito Restaurant: Airport CBP employees seen eating. Not a raid.
- San Bernardino, 2nd & Sierra by a public pool: 2 people were taken.
OTHER NEWS
- BP posted an eerie photo of his goon squad posing in front of the Hollywood sign with all their faces blurred.
- BP Chief posted an AI image of Lady Justice leaving California while talking shit about California’s policies.
- How ICE Is Using Fake Cell Towers To Spy On People’s Phones
- . . . a tool known as a Stingray, or a cell-site simulator, in its attempts to find and remove undocumented immigrants. The tool tricks a phone into thinking it’s a cell tower, and when a suspect’s device connects, the cops can trace its location. Its use is controversial because anyone in the same area as the target is at risk of having their information exposed.
- DHS Claims Videotaping ICE Raids Is ‘Violence’
- The expanded definition has justified assaults on journalists who have documented detentions of immigrants.
- Under Trump administration, ICE scraps paperwork officers once had to do before immigration arrests
- For years, officers were required to fill out "homework” before operations. But, one source noted, “it’s hard to fill out a worksheet that just says, ‘Meet in the Home Depot parking lot.’”
- Officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations required to fill out paperwork with details about the person they are going to detain—and then have it approved by a supervisor.
- The policy ended before the summer, according to a former agent because it was seen as a waste of time
- Santa Ana PD reports say officers followed the law during anti ice protests
- TPS termination went into effect on September 8 for Honduras and Nicaragua (UCIS)
- Justice Sotomayor wrote the dissent from yesterday's supreme court ruling where she spoke about operation at large and the impact it had on Glendale, Montebello, and Whittier pg. 11
At L.A. TACO