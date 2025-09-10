Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Draw Guns on a Pregnant Woman at Mariscos Restaurant and More

ICE raids across Southern California targeted multiple locations, including Van Nuys where agents violently detained two men at gunpoint and Fountain Valley where witnesses saw an elderly Asian man dragged from his car, with additional detentions reported in Norwalk, San Fernando, San Bernardino, and elsewhere. Meanwhile, other developments include revelations that ICE is using fake cell towers to spy on phones, DHS claiming that filming raids constitutes “violence,” and the Trump administration ending required paperwork for arrests.

9:59 PM PDT on September 9, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 96. 

ICE RAIDS

  • Van Nuys, Valley Car Wash on Van Nuys & Saticoy: 8 people reportedly taken. 
  • Van Nuys, Sherman Way & Kester: According to witnesses and testimony from one of the victims, ICE had targeted two vehicles down the street.  When they slashed the tires of one vehicle, the occupants of the second vehicle, a recent model Camaro, left the scene. When they saw they were being followed by  3 unmarked vehicles, they pulled into the Mariscos Corona parking lot and were quickly surrounded at gunpoint. Agents broke one of the vehicle's windows and dragged two men to the ground. The female passenger, who is the driver's pregnant girlfriend, yelled repeatedly at the ICE agent attempting to pull her out of the vehicle that she was pregnant and not to touch her. The two men were taken into custody. 
  • Huntington Park, Salt Lake Park. Agents were seen staging at the park early in the morning.

OTHER NEWS

At L.A. TACO

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Opinion

Opinion: Can Latinos Ever Expect Justice in America?

If anyone thinks they are “saving the purity of the American race” by eradicating the Fourth Amendment, they are fools. They’re not saving America; they’re shredding it until there’s nothing of the American promise left worth protecting. Because there is no United States without freedom and the Constitution. 

September 9, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Have Started Taking People on The Freeways and A Closer Look at The Stereotypes Used by SCOTUS in Their Opinion on ICE’s Restraining Order

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant Trump a stay on restraining orders has effectively greenlit roaming patrols and racial profiling in Los Angeles, leading to freeway pullovers, smashed car windows, and numerous abductions over the weekend, including at Home Depots, car washes, and residential areas across Southern California. Meanwhile, the ruling has emboldened Homeland Security to expand enforcement with monetary incentives for police, plans to reopen abusive detention centers, and mass deportation flights—where Bill Gates’ company, Signature Aviation, plays a key role in transporting detainees.

September 8, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

L.A. Labor Unions Call For Arms Embargo on Israel at City Hall Protest

Ron Gochez, a member of United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) and leader of Unión del Barrio, said, “The same government that claims there isn’t enough money for affordable housing or healthcare somehow finds billions to spend on foreign wars and occupation.”

September 8, 2025
News

Supreme Court ‘Effectively Greenlights Racial Profiling,’ Permits Feds to Target Latinos

“Today, the highest court in the country ruled that the White House and masked federal agents can racially profile Angelenos with no due process, snatch them off the street with no evidence or warrant, and take them away with no explanation. This decision will lead to more working families being torn apart and fear of the very institutions meant to protect—not persecute—our people,” Mayor Bass continued.

September 8, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Crash Into a Home With Their Vehicle and Take One Person

ICE agents rammed into a home in Simi Valley and took one person, while at least one person was also taken at a Baldwin Park Home Depot. In Riverside, near Terrace Elementary, agents were seen chasing people around the block.

September 5, 2025
Music

‘Music Is Beyond Politics:’ Q&A With Li Saumet and Alberto Montenegro of ASTROPICAL

"We need good people and musicians just have to be unique and be true to themselves," says singer Li Saumet. "Not the best, not perfect, but simply be who they are so that music can continue to create the impact it engenders."

September 5, 2025
See all posts