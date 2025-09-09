Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Have Started Taking People on The Freeways and A Closer Look at The Stereotypes Used by SCOTUS in Their Opinion on ICE’s Restraining Order

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant Trump a stay on restraining orders has effectively greenlit roaming patrols and racial profiling in Los Angeles, leading to freeway pullovers, smashed car windows, and numerous abductions over the weekend, including at Home Depots, car washes, and residential areas across Southern California. Meanwhile, the ruling has emboldened Homeland Security to expand enforcement with monetary incentives for police, plans to reopen abusive detention centers, and mass deportation flights—where Bill Gates’ company, Signature Aviation, plays a key role in transporting detainees.

10:24 PM PDT on September 8, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

After the Supreme Court sided with Trump and granted a stay on the Temporary Restraining Orders while citing common stereotypes to green light Roaming Patrol and racial Profiling around Los Angeles again, agents started pulling over and taking people on the freeways, leaving at least one car abandoned on a shoulder–a first that I’ve seen. 

It’s day 95. 

ICE RAIDS

Saturday, September 6th: 

  • Mostly scouting in San Bernardino, Long Beach, Orange County, and San Jacinto. 

Sunday, September 7th: 

Monday, September 8th: 

At L.A. TACO

  • Supreme Court ‘Effectively Greenlights Racial Profiling,’ Permits Feds to Target Latinos
    • Highlights from the actual opinion on the restraining order.
      • “Moreover, as for stops of those individuals who are legally in the country, the questioning in those circumstances is typically brief, and those individuals may promptly go free after making clear to the immigration officers that they are U.S. citizens or otherwise legally in the United States.”
        • L.A. Taco has witnessed numerous encounters that contradict this statement, where several U.S. Citizens who have been questioned were detained forcefully by ICE for at least an hour, if not taken to a detention center and released a day or more later. 
      • And by illegally immigrating into and remaining in the country, they are not only violating the immigration laws, but also jumping in front of those noncitizens who follow the rules and wait in line to immigrate into the United States through the legal immigration process.
        • This is part of the MAGA rhetoric that is entirely out of touch with the realities of the immigration process. 
      • “To be clear, apparent ethnicity alone cannot furnish reasonable suspicion.” It “depends on the totality of the circumstances,” which include:
        • There is an extremely high number and percentage of illegal immigrants in the Los Angeles area.
        • They gather at specific locations to seek daily work.
        • They work certain kinds of jobs like day labor, landscaping, agriculture, and construction. 
        • That many come from Mexico or Central America.
        • That many do not speak much English. 
        • Ethnicity can be a “relevant factor”
      • “The Government has also demonstrated that it would likely suffer irreparable harm if the District Court's injunction is not stayed. As the Court has indicated,""Ca]ny time"" that the Government is ""enjoined by a court from effectuating statutes enacted by representatives of its people, it suffers a form of irreparable injury.""

OTHER NEWS

  • BP Chief Gregory Bovino celebrates the Supreme Court’s decisions.
    • The temporary restraining order in Los Angeles was just that…temporary!
    • The Green Team has the green light after SCOTUS rejected the 9th Circuit’s earlier ruling. Protecting illegal aliens from the law is OVER.
  • 79% of the nation approves of immigration. 
  • Homeland Security offering bonuses to local police departments who participate in immigration enforcement
    • The Department of Homeland Security will be rewarding state and local law enforcement agencies that participate in immigration enforcement with "performance bonuses" for successful operations, according to the agency.
    • Starting on Oct. 1, law enforcement agencies participating in the 287(g) program are able to receive "monetary performance awards based on the successful location of illegal aliens provided by ICE and overall assistance to further ICE’s mission to Defend the Homeland."
    • Each officer on the participating task force could receive up to $1,000.
  • Chicago is prepping by training hundreds on how to record and confront ICE safely. 
  • The ICE Out of L.A. protests continue despite violent attacks, arrests, and retaliation by agents every night. 
  • ICE is planning to reopen former prisons that were plagued by riots and abuses.
    • The Trump administration plans to reopen several prisons and detention centers that were closed over concerns about violence, medical neglect and systemic understaffing, as part of the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history.
    • Three of the facilities, in Texas, Kansas, and Georgia, are on a government list of detention centers that ICE plans to reopen or expand by the end of this year, according to an internal planning document obtained by The Post. All three would be operated by the companies that ran them previously.
    • Congress approved $45 billion to expand immigrant detention over the next four years. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has stripped away oversight measures and provided limited details on how they plan to address chronic issues that led to past problems at these facilities, including understaffing in remote areas.
  • Donald Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda Has A Surprising Stakeholder: Bill Gates
    • The multibillionaire tech mogul and philanthropist owns a large portion of a key service provider for immigration flights.
    • And now, with new funding from Congress and an aggressive push from the White House, more and more immigration flights are taking off, transporting immigration detainees both within the United States and to their home countries — or, in some cases, to places they’ve never been before.
    • Gates’ connection to the U.S. detention and deportation machine is a company called Signature Aviation. Signature calls itself “the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals,” and it’s a linchpin in the day-to-day machinery of Trump’s immigration enforcement apparatus.
    • It’s part of a network called “ICE Air.” 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

L.A. Labor Unions Call For Arms Embargo on Israel at City Hall Protest

Ron Gochez, a member of United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) and leader of Unión del Barrio, said, “The same government that claims there isn’t enough money for affordable housing or healthcare somehow finds billions to spend on foreign wars and occupation.”

September 8, 2025
News

Supreme Court ‘Effectively Greenlights Racial Profiling,’ Permits Feds to Target Latinos

“Today, the highest court in the country ruled that the White House and masked federal agents can racially profile Angelenos with no due process, snatch them off the street with no evidence or warrant, and take them away with no explanation. This decision will lead to more working families being torn apart and fear of the very institutions meant to protect—not persecute—our people,” Mayor Bass continued.

September 8, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

News

DAILY MEMO: Agents Crash Into a Home With Their Vehicle and Take One Person

ICE agents rammed into a home in Simi Valley and took one person, while at least one person was also taken at a Baldwin Park Home Depot. In Riverside, near Terrace Elementary, agents were seen chasing people around the block.

September 5, 2025
Music

‘Music Is Beyond Politics:’ Q&A With Li Saumet and Alberto Montenegro of ASTROPICAL

"We need good people and musicians just have to be unique and be true to themselves," says singer Li Saumet. "Not the best, not perfect, but simply be who they are so that music can continue to create the impact it engenders."

September 5, 2025
Sponsored

How California Community College Students Can Get Free Immigration Law Services With #FindYourAlly

Free, confidential, and trusted, Find Your Ally offers help with everything from citizenship applications to VAWA protections.

September 5, 2025
Tacos

What Counting U.S. Gun Shops And Mexican Taquerías Tells Us About the World Today

A stunning data visualization pits two national obsessions against each other.

September 5, 2025
See all posts