Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

After the Supreme Court sided with Trump and granted a stay on the Temporary Restraining Orders while citing common stereotypes to green light Roaming Patrol and racial Profiling around Los Angeles again, agents started pulling over and taking people on the freeways, leaving at least one car abandoned on a shoulder–a first that I’ve seen.

It’s day 95.

Supreme Court ‘Effectively Greenlights Racial Profiling,’ Permits Feds to Target Latinos Highlights from the actual opinion on the restraining order “Moreover, as for stops of those individuals who are legally in the country, the questioning in those circumstances is typically brief, and those individuals may promptly go free after making clear to the immigration officers that they are U.S. citizens or otherwise legally in the United States.” L.A. Taco has witnessed numerous encounters that contradict this statement, where several U.S. Citizens who have been questioned were detained forcefully by ICE for at least an hour, if not taken to a detention center and released a day or more later. And by illegally immigrating into and remaining in the country, they are not only violating the immigration laws, but also jumping in front of those noncitizens who follow the rules and wait in line to immigrate into the United States through the legal immigration process. This is part of the MAGA rhetoric that is entirely out of touch with the realities of the immigration process. “To be clear, apparent ethnicity alone cannot furnish reasonable suspicion.” It “depends on the totality of the circumstances,” which include: There is an extremely high number and percentage of illegal immigrants in the Los Angeles area. They gather at specific locations to seek daily work. They work certain kinds of jobs like day labor, landscaping, agriculture, and construction. That many come from Mexico or Central America. That many do not speak much English. Ethnicity can be a “relevant factor” “The Government has also demonstrated that it would likely suffer irreparable harm if the District Court's injunction is not stayed. As the Court has indicated,""Ca]ny time"" that the Government is ""enjoined by a court from effectuating statutes enacted by representatives of its people, it suffers a form of irreparable injury.""



