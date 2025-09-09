Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
After the Supreme Court sided with Trump and granted a stay on the Temporary Restraining Orders while citing common stereotypes to green light Roaming Patrol and racial Profiling around Los Angeles again, agents started pulling over and taking people on the freeways, leaving at least one car abandoned on a shoulder–a first that I’ve seen.
It’s day 95.
ICE RAIDS
Saturday, September 6th:
- Mostly scouting in San Bernardino, Long Beach, Orange County, and San Jacinto.
Sunday, September 7th:
- Santa Ana, Pacific & Edinger: A couple of folks patrolling their neighborhood spotted ICE scouting a neighborhood in about three cars. After approaching them to record, the agents tried to hide themselves and quickly drove off.
- Hollywood Home Depot: At least 2 people taken.
- Manhattan Beach Red Carpet Car Wash on 2414 N. Sepulveda: A few people reportedly taken. At least one person who was taken yesterday was already deported this morning, according to the daughter of one of the workers taken.
- Anaheim, Lincoln and Magnolia: Agents smashed a car's window and took one person after pulling the car over.
Monday, September 8th:
- Santa Barbara, Anapamu & Santa Barbara St: 1 person taken.
- Monterey Park, 300 N. Atlantic Ave: Staging.
- Ventura on the 101: At least 1 person was taken.
- Covina Home Depot: 4 people taken.
- Newbury Park by Via Rio & Via Mirabella: 1 person taken.
- Rancho Cucamonga Los Osos Car Wash: 3 people taken.
- Fontana, 210 Freeway Westbound by Sierra Ave: 1 person pulled over on the freeway, and the vehicle was left on the freeway shoulder.
At L.A. TACO
- Supreme Court ‘Effectively Greenlights Racial Profiling,’ Permits Feds to Target Latinos
- Highlights from the actual opinion on the restraining order.
OTHER NEWS
- BP Chief Gregory Bovino celebrates the Supreme Court’s decisions.
- The temporary restraining order in Los Angeles was just that…temporary!
- The Green Team has the green light after SCOTUS rejected the 9th Circuit’s earlier ruling. Protecting illegal aliens from the law is OVER.
- 79% of the nation approves of immigration.
- Homeland Security offering bonuses to local police departments who participate in immigration enforcement
- The Department of Homeland Security will be rewarding state and local law enforcement agencies that participate in immigration enforcement with "performance bonuses" for successful operations, according to the agency.
- Starting on Oct. 1, law enforcement agencies participating in the 287(g) program are able to receive "monetary performance awards based on the successful location of illegal aliens provided by ICE and overall assistance to further ICE’s mission to Defend the Homeland."
- Each officer on the participating task force could receive up to $1,000.
- Chicago is prepping by training hundreds on how to record and confront ICE safely.
- The ICE Out of L.A. protests continue despite violent attacks, arrests, and retaliation by agents every night.
- ICE is planning to reopen former prisons that were plagued by riots and abuses.
- The Trump administration plans to reopen several prisons and detention centers that were closed over concerns about violence, medical neglect and systemic understaffing, as part of the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history.
- Three of the facilities, in Texas, Kansas, and Georgia, are on a government list of detention centers that ICE plans to reopen or expand by the end of this year, according to an internal planning document obtained by The Post. All three would be operated by the companies that ran them previously.
- Congress approved $45 billion to expand immigrant detention over the next four years. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has stripped away oversight measures and provided limited details on how they plan to address chronic issues that led to past problems at these facilities, including understaffing in remote areas.
- Donald Trump's Mass Deportation Agenda Has A Surprising Stakeholder: Bill Gates
- The multibillionaire tech mogul and philanthropist owns a large portion of a key service provider for immigration flights.
- And now, with new funding from Congress and an aggressive push from the White House, more and more immigration flights are taking off, transporting immigration detainees both within the United States and to their home countries — or, in some cases, to places they’ve never been before.
- Gates’ connection to the U.S. detention and deportation machine is a company called Signature Aviation. Signature calls itself “the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals,” and it’s a linchpin in the day-to-day machinery of Trump’s immigration enforcement apparatus.
- It’s part of a network called “ICE Air.”