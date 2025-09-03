Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Hundreds of New Agents Arrive in L.A. as Chief Bovino Prepares to Take “This Show” to Another City

ICE raids resumed on September 1st and 2nd across Southern California, with confirmed abductions at multiple Home Depots and car washes, including at least two people in Long Beach, four in Temple City, three in Newport, five in Arcadia, and others in San Bernardino and Paramount. Meanwhile, ICE announced reinforcements in Los Angeles and teased expanding raids to other cities, while new reports revealed their use of Israeli spyware, protests against DHS violence, and a federal judge’s ruling blocking the Trump administration from deploying soldiers in immigration enforcement across California.

9:36 PM PDT on September 2, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 89. 

ICE RAIDS

Saturday & Sunday were quiet. No confirmed raids or abductions.

Monday, September 1st: 

  • Signal Hill Home Depot: Scouters spotted at 7:45 am. 
  • Long Beach Home Depot: Rapid response patrollers spotted a white van, a government-plate vehicle, parked in the Target parking lot in Signal Hill around 7:34 am. Responders were able to alert the Home Depot half a block away. Agents showed up only to find responders and take video and pictures of them before leaving. 
  • Long Beach Costco: Staging at 9:30 am
  • Long Beach Excellent Car Wash: They took at least two employees, one of whom is currently at the Downtown detention center. 
  • Temple City Car Wash on Rosemead & Broadway: At least 4 people were taken. It was a big raid and they put on a big show for their camera guy to make another propaganda video. 

Tuesday, September 2nd: 

OTHER NEWS

  • Bovino’s latest video, announced that over the weekend they received hundreds of new agents have joined them as reinforcements here in Los Angeles.
    • He also teased that they will be “taking this show on the road to a city near you. We’re going to trade these palm trees for some skyscrapers and the mission continues.” 
    • They also write that some agents will stay and some will be on the move. 
  • Ice obtains access to Israeli-made spyware that can hack phones and encrypted apps
    • When it is successfully deployed against a target, the hacking software – called Graphite – can hack into any phone. By essentially taking control of the mobile phone, the user – in this case, Ice – can not only track an individual’s whereabouts, read their messages, look at their photographs, but also open and read information held on encrypted applications, like WhatsApp or Signal. Spyware like Graphite can also be used as a listening device, through the manipulation of the phone’s recorder.
    • . . . both companies’ software has been used in the past to target innocent people, including individuals who have been perceived to be government enemies.
  • A US judge on Sunday ordered an emergency halt to a plan by the Trump administration to deport a group of nearly 700 unaccompanied Guatemalan children back to their home country after immigrant advocates lawyers called the plan “illegal”.
    • Kids ages range between 10-17.
    • Government lawyers, meanwhile, maintained that the children weren’t being deported but rather reunited at the request of their parents or guardians – a claim that the children’s lawyers dispute, at least in some cases.
    • Videos caught the children being taken off the plane in shackles moments after the judge's order was given. 
  • Protests continue at the downtown Federal detention center with many protesters targeted and attacked by DHS. 
  • A federal judge in San Francisco barred soldiers from aiding immigration arrests and other civilian law enforcement across California, warning Tuesday of a growing “national police force with the President as its chief” in an impassioned order set to take effect Sept. 12.
  • In a 52-page decision filed early Tuesday morning, Senior District Judge Charles R. Breyer blocked the administration from “deploying, ordering, instructing, training, or using” California troops to engage in civilian law enforcement, as Trump has done throughout Southern California during sweeping immigration raids since June.

At L.A. TACO

  • Feds Use TikTok To Arrest Man Accused Of Towing Federal Vehicle During Immigration Arrest
    • On Tuesday, 33-year-old Bobby Nunez was arrested and charged with “stealing government property” after allegedly towing a federal police vehicle while agents attempted to arrest a TikTok influencer suspected of being in the country illegally, Tatiana Martinez. 
    • While agents attempted to arrest Martinez, Nunez allegedly “began pressing the passenger side door of Martinez’s vehicle on a federal agent," according to a sworn affidavit filed with a federal criminal complaint.
    • While an agent chased after Nunez, he laughed at them and recorded the agent with his cell phone, as he drove towards Temple Street with the vehicle's keys and a firearm located in a safe still in the car, prosecutors allege.
    • Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) used TikTok videos and social media posts to track down Nunez a nd confirm his identity, according to the complaint.
    • A day after the incident, HSI agents located a tow truck that looked like the tow truck from the day before, parked in the Da Vinci Apartment complex parking garage with no license plates and a card covering the truck’s vehicle identification number (VIN).

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Support L.A. TACO

