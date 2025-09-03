Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 89.

ICE RAIDS

Saturday & Sunday were quiet. No confirmed raids or abductions.

Monday, September 1st:

Signal Hill Home Depot: Scouters spotted at 7:45 am.

Long Beach Home Depot: Rapid response patrollers spotted a white van, a government-plate vehicle, parked in the Target parking lot in Signal Hill around 7:34 am. Responders were able to alert the Home Depot half a block away. Agents showed up only to find responders and take video and pictures of them before leaving.

Long Beach Costco: Staging at 9:30 am

Long Beach Excellent Car Wash: They took at least two employees, one of whom is currently at the Downtown detention center.

Temple City Car Wash on Rosemead & Broadway: At least 4 people were taken. It was a big raid and they put on a big show for their camera guy to make another propaganda video.

Tuesday, September 2nd:

OTHER NEWS

