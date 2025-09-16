Mr. Trump last week faced an uproar after immigration agents arrested nearly 500 workers, most of them South Korean citizens, at the construction site of an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia. The raid caused deep anger in South Korea — a key U.S. ally and trading partner — and had the potential to discourage exactly the kind of foreign investment in U.S. manufacturing that Mr. Trump is trying to achieve.

Even though the Trump administration had argued the workers were in the United States illegally, Mr. Trump temporarily paused the deportations to consider allowing the South Korean workers to stay in the United States and help finish the factory, according to officials in Seoul. Most of the workers did end up returning to South Korea.