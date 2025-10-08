Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
News

DAILY MEMO: ICE Agent Claims To Be A Florencia Gang Member While Trying To Detain a Minor

The incident occurred early in the morning in Santa Ana; meanwhile, community watch groups in the five counties successfully interrupted a few attempted raids.

11:20 PM PDT on October 7, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday, October 7th. It’s day 124. 

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

  • Santa Ana: On E Pine St and S Hickory St, around 7:10 a.m., OCRRN was with community watch as they encountered an ICE vehicle in a residential area with no plates. They were later seen moving down and several more vehicles were seen outside for what looked to be staging for a targeted arrest. Two community watch members were out there, seen screaming at ICE and alerting the community to stay indoors. After they left, they were seen on S Hickory and E Chestnut Ave with other vehicles, where one person was confirmed kidnapped.
  • Santa Ana: On S Diamond St and W McFadden Ave, around 7:40 a.m. Several ICE agents pulled over a 15-year-old in a red truck. The teenager started recording the altercation as he used the n-word and called the agents gay, amongst other things, getting into at least one agent's head who walked up to the kid in a failed attempt to intimidate him. The agent responded by stating that the area was just “Disneyland” and bluntly claimed he was from South Central LA, specifically from “Florencia”, a notorious street gang with ties to the Mexican Mafia.
  • Gardena: At the Home Depot on 740 W 182nd St, around 8:20 a.m., several ICE agents were seen outside on the sidewalk. At least two people were kidnapped.
  • San Bernardino: On 30th and H St, around 8:25 a.m., a person was confirmed kidnapped.
  • Los Angeles: On San Marino St and S Gramercy Pl, around 11 a.m., a report was submitted of a man being taken by two ice agents. This new black uniform matches the agents seen earlier in Buena Park with the Border Patrol agent.
  • Santa Paula: Around 9:00 a.m., VcDefensa spotted an ICE vehicle in an undisclosed residential area and followed it back to Camarillo.
  • San Bernardino: On N Arrowhead Ave and W Third St, around 9:15 a.m., a male was seen being shoved into a white truck by masked agents.
  • San Diego: In Shelltown on 40th and National Ave, around 8:27 a.m., Union Del Barrio spotted three Customs and Border Patrol agents who were scouting a neighborhood. The community watch members alerted the community and were able to pressure the agents to leave.
  • Venice: At Lincoln Millennium Car Wash on 2454 Lincoln Blvd, around 10:40 a.m., 12 agents raided and kidnapped four workers. One was let go.
  • Reseda: At a residential area on 7502 Yarmouth Ave, around 9:52 a.m., a man was seen being pulled out of his white truck and taken by three agents.
  • Buena Park: In a residential area on 7800 Athens Circle, a family recorded three unmasked men and a masked Border Patrol agent with what appears to be a yellow firearm near a black minivan. You can hear a little boy whisper, “Es la migra.”
  • Poway: At Pomerado Rd and Oak Knoll, around 10:50 a.m., community watch teams confirmed the kidnapping of an individual. They were only able to photograph their red work truck that was left behind.
  • San Bernardino: At a San Bernardino Court House on 247 W Third St, around 11:10 a.m., a woman was reported kidnapped after a heavy amount of ICE agents were seen scouting the parking lot since 9:15 a.m.
  • South Los Angeles: On E Vernon Ave and S Central Ave, around 9:47 a.m., various community watch members witnessed masked agents walking around. A block down on E Vernon Ave and Hooper Ave, a witness saw the agents kidnap someone. They were later seen still lingering on E Vernon Ave and Long Beach Ave, and Central and 51st at 10:41 a.m.
  • South Los Angeles: Tam’s Burgers on 51st & Central Ave at 10:51 a.m. Several Agents were seen being active in the parking lot. We’re unclear as to what they were doing. 
  • Anaheim: At the Anaheim Plaza parking lot on N Loara St and W Westmont Dr, around 6:45 p.m., community watch noticed what seemed to be a debriefing. They were quickly noticed and chased out by the team.
  • Inglewood: Home Depot on Century around 11:20 a.m. Agents were spotted driving around and scouting the area. 

AT L.A. TACO

  • Judge Orders ICE to ‘Release’ Injured Man Held in Hospital for 37 Days Without Charges
    • Bayron Rovidio Marin was arrested by Border Patrol agents and unidentified federal agents in plainclothes at the Carson Car Wash in Carson, California, on August 27, according to court documents reviewed by L.A. TACO. After sustaining “severe leg injuries” while being taken into custody, Marin was transported to the emergency room at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in neighboring Torrance.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, flew to Portland to bring peace to the ‘war’ zone, as Trump has called it. She ‘confronted,’ according to this post, a couple of dozen protesters from the roof of the ICE facility in a very anti-climactic scene. 
  • DHS trolls country music star Zach Bryan after the singer went viral for teasing a new anti-ICE song. They used one of his songs for their latest propaganda video. 
  • DHS also released another propaganda video in which they dehumanize Latinos, showing agents approaching several cars and people with their guns aimed at them, through car windows, chasing and tackling folks with the caption, “Bag it. Tag it. Take it Down.”
  • Block Club Chicago, News Organizations Sue Feds Over First Amendment Violations
    • Block Club Chicago and organizations representing reporters across the city and state are suing the federal government for its actions against journalists outside the Broadview ICE facility.
  • ICE airs ads stirring up local frustration to recruit police for mass deportation efforts
    • U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is spending millions of dollars on television advertising in select metro areas around the country, an Associated Press tally found, aimed at recruiting local officers frustrated with their cities’ restrictions on immigration enforcement into President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.
  • ICE kept most offices open in shutdown — but not the one inspecting detention centers
    • Agency’s entire Office of Detention Oversight has been placed on furlough, despite surging numbers of detainees and the administration’s promise that its deportation push remains unchanged.
  • National Guard Arrives In Chicago Area Despite Judge Urging Feds To Hold Off
    • President Donald Trump has sent National Guardsmen to Illinois despite local officials objecting. Gov. JB Pritzker previously said the deployment is part of “Trump’s invasion.”
  • President Trump's largest immigration detention center is violating at least 60 federal standards.
    • It’s intended to hold up to 5,000 migrants and is costing $1.2 billion and counting; it’s the first of 10 facilities Trump plans to build. 
    • A few of the violations include:
      • Basic necessities like working toilets and sinks
      • Monitor and treat medical conditions
      • Ensure detainees can contact family and lawyers

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information. 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Judge Orders ICE To ‘Release’ Injured Man Held In Hospital For 37 Days Without Charges

“The law does not permit this kind of prolonged deprivation of an individual’s liberty without any allegations or charges of violating the law,” said Jean Elizabeth Reisz, an attorney representing Marin, who is also a USC law professor. "It is fundamental to the right to due process in the Constitution, and is also part of our immigration statutes and regulations."

October 7, 2025
Tacos

Five Killer Tacos To Eat In L.A. On National Taco Day

From puffy San Antonio-style tacos from a fine-dining chef to a a blue tortilla from freshly nixtamlized corn that just so happens to be topped in French fries, these are the L.A. tacos to celebrate with.

October 7, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Sponsored

Join Us In Launching The L.A. TACO Documentary Project

Support our first-ever documentary series and help us bring Los Angeles’ untold stories to the screen.

October 7, 2025
Books

The Rarest and Weirdest Finds at ‘Rare Books L.A.’

From the first 40 unscratched lottery tickets in California holding potential 1980s fortune to the original "Anarchist Cookbook" pulled from a garage of spiritual texts, this year's fair was a cabinet of curiosities.

October 7, 2025
News

DAILY MEMO: The Kidnapping of Latino Workers Continues From California to Chicago

Over a dozen masked federal agents surround a driver after a minor traffic accident, meanwhile raids continue at Home Depots, car washes, and random vehicle stops creating billions in forecasted profits for a private prison group.

October 6, 2025
Featured

L.A.’s Kink Pros Are Paying Their Bills and Letting Loose with Leashes, Fire, and Blood

Things get pretty messy in L.A. after sunset. Nonbinary nightlife performer La Frida Lokah said, “The audience wants to watch you explore yourself. It’s the ‘I want to see you watching me, watching you.’” Rubber Bunny, a Latina latex specialist and mother of one said, “ … this isn't something that we're getting white washed out of.”

October 6, 2025
See all posts