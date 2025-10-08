Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Tuesday, October 7th. It’s day 124.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Santa Ana: On E Pine St and S Hickory St, around 7:10 a.m., OCRRN was with community watch as they encountered an ICE vehicle in a residential area with no plates. They were later seen moving down and several more vehicles were seen outside for what looked to be staging for a targeted arrest. Two community watch members were out there, seen screaming at ICE and alerting the community to stay indoors. After they left, they were seen on S Hickory and E Chestnut Ave with other vehicles, where one person was confirmed kidnapped.
- Santa Ana: On S Diamond St and W McFadden Ave, around 7:40 a.m. Several ICE agents pulled over a 15-year-old in a red truck. The teenager started recording the altercation as he used the n-word and called the agents gay, amongst other things, getting into at least one agent's head who walked up to the kid in a failed attempt to intimidate him. The agent responded by stating that the area was just “Disneyland” and bluntly claimed he was from South Central LA, specifically from “Florencia”, a notorious street gang with ties to the Mexican Mafia.
- Gardena: At the Home Depot on 740 W 182nd St, around 8:20 a.m., several ICE agents were seen outside on the sidewalk. At least two people were kidnapped.
- San Bernardino: On 30th and H St, around 8:25 a.m., a person was confirmed kidnapped.
- Los Angeles: On San Marino St and S Gramercy Pl, around 11 a.m., a report was submitted of a man being taken by two ice agents. This new black uniform matches the agents seen earlier in Buena Park with the Border Patrol agent.
- Santa Paula: Around 9:00 a.m., VcDefensa spotted an ICE vehicle in an undisclosed residential area and followed it back to Camarillo.
- San Bernardino: On N Arrowhead Ave and W Third St, around 9:15 a.m., a male was seen being shoved into a white truck by masked agents.
- San Diego: In Shelltown on 40th and National Ave, around 8:27 a.m., Union Del Barrio spotted three Customs and Border Patrol agents who were scouting a neighborhood. The community watch members alerted the community and were able to pressure the agents to leave.
- Venice: At Lincoln Millennium Car Wash on 2454 Lincoln Blvd, around 10:40 a.m., 12 agents raided and kidnapped four workers. One was let go.
- Reseda: At a residential area on 7502 Yarmouth Ave, around 9:52 a.m., a man was seen being pulled out of his white truck and taken by three agents.
- Buena Park: In a residential area on 7800 Athens Circle, a family recorded three unmasked men and a masked Border Patrol agent with what appears to be a yellow firearm near a black minivan. You can hear a little boy whisper, “Es la migra.”
- Poway: At Pomerado Rd and Oak Knoll, around 10:50 a.m., community watch teams confirmed the kidnapping of an individual. They were only able to photograph their red work truck that was left behind.
- San Bernardino: At a San Bernardino Court House on 247 W Third St, around 11:10 a.m., a woman was reported kidnapped after a heavy amount of ICE agents were seen scouting the parking lot since 9:15 a.m.
- South Los Angeles: On E Vernon Ave and S Central Ave, around 9:47 a.m., various community watch members witnessed masked agents walking around. A block down on E Vernon Ave and Hooper Ave, a witness saw the agents kidnap someone. They were later seen still lingering on E Vernon Ave and Long Beach Ave, and Central and 51st at 10:41 a.m.
- South Los Angeles: Tam’s Burgers on 51st & Central Ave at 10:51 a.m. Several Agents were seen being active in the parking lot. We’re unclear as to what they were doing.
- Anaheim: At the Anaheim Plaza parking lot on N Loara St and W Westmont Dr, around 6:45 p.m., community watch noticed what seemed to be a debriefing. They were quickly noticed and chased out by the team.
- Inglewood: Home Depot on Century around 11:20 a.m. Agents were spotted driving around and scouting the area.
AT L.A. TACO
- Judge Orders ICE to ‘Release’ Injured Man Held in Hospital for 37 Days Without Charges
- Bayron Rovidio Marin was arrested by Border Patrol agents and unidentified federal agents in plainclothes at the Carson Car Wash in Carson, California, on August 27, according to court documents reviewed by L.A. TACO. After sustaining “severe leg injuries” while being taken into custody, Marin was transported to the emergency room at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in neighboring Torrance.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, flew to Portland to bring peace to the ‘war’ zone, as Trump has called it. She ‘confronted,’ according to this post, a couple of dozen protesters from the roof of the ICE facility in a very anti-climactic scene.
- DHS trolls country music star Zach Bryan after the singer went viral for teasing a new anti-ICE song. They used one of his songs for their latest propaganda video.
- DHS also released another propaganda video in which they dehumanize Latinos, showing agents approaching several cars and people with their guns aimed at them, through car windows, chasing and tackling folks with the caption, “Bag it. Tag it. Take it Down.”
- Block Club Chicago, News Organizations Sue Feds Over First Amendment Violations
- Block Club Chicago and organizations representing reporters across the city and state are suing the federal government for its actions against journalists outside the Broadview ICE facility.
- ICE airs ads stirring up local frustration to recruit police for mass deportation efforts
- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is spending millions of dollars on television advertising in select metro areas around the country, an Associated Press tally found, aimed at recruiting local officers frustrated with their cities’ restrictions on immigration enforcement into President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.
- ICE kept most offices open in shutdown — but not the one inspecting detention centers
- Agency’s entire Office of Detention Oversight has been placed on furlough, despite surging numbers of detainees and the administration’s promise that its deportation push remains unchanged.
- National Guard Arrives In Chicago Area Despite Judge Urging Feds To Hold Off
- President Donald Trump has sent National Guardsmen to Illinois despite local officials objecting. Gov. JB Pritzker previously said the deployment is part of “Trump’s invasion.”
- President Trump's largest immigration detention center is violating at least 60 federal standards.
- It’s intended to hold up to 5,000 migrants and is costing $1.2 billion and counting; it’s the first of 10 facilities Trump plans to build.
- A few of the violations include:
- Basic necessities like working toilets and sinks
- Monitor and treat medical conditions
- Ensure detainees can contact family and lawyers
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information.