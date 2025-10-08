Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday, October 7th. It’s day 124.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

AT L.A. TACO

Judge Orders ICE to ‘Release’ Injured Man Held in Hospital for 37 Days Without Charges Bayron Rovidio Marin was arrested by Border Patrol agents and unidentified federal agents in plainclothes at the Carson Car Wash in Carson, California, on August 27, according to court documents reviewed by L.A. TACO. After sustaining “severe leg injuries” while being taken into custody, Marin was transported to the emergency room at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in neighboring Torrance.



IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

