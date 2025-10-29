Skip to Content
News

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Gets Into Another Car Accident After Playing Dress Up at Home Depot

Border Patrol agents played dress up today, wearing masks to mock community observers as they left Terminal Island, and disguising themselves as construction workers to lure day laborers at a San Fernando Valley Home Depot, getting into car accidents again, and kidnapping more than 20 people from all over today, including Compton and two flower vendors from San Bernardino and North Long Beach.

10:41 PM PDT on October 28, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday. October 28th. It’s day 145. 

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • BP Commander at large Gregory Bovino is ordered to appear in court every day to report on Chicago enforcement.
    • US District Judge Sara Ellis told Bovino, “Kids dressed in Halloween costumes walking to a parade do not pose an immediate threat to the safety of a law enforcement officer. They just don’t. And you can’t use riot control weapons against them.”
    • Ellis was referring to an incident over the weekend, when federal agents deployed chemical irritants against residents, including in a neighborhood where dozens of children were planning to march in a Halloween parade.
    • They’ve arrested at least 3,000 people since they started in September. 
    • When agents repeatedly deployed pepper balls, smoke grenades and tear gas against protesters and local police despite the order, Ellis ordered agents to wear body cameras. During the hearing on Tuesday, she told Bovino that he must personally get a body camera and complete training on the use of a body camera by Friday.
  • Trump administration shakes up ICE leadership across the country in major overhaul, AP sources say.
    • Twelve ICE field office directors — the officers who run the network of field offices around the country responsible for immigration enforcement — were being reassigned.
    • Half are to be replaced by existing or retired Customs and Border Protection staff, while the other half would be replaced by ICE officers, both the current and former officials said. The changes were initiated by the Homeland Security Department, the current official said, without specifying which cities were impacted.
    •  He said the cities include major immigration enforcement targets such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington.
    • The reason for the personnel changes wasn’t immediately clear. But they indicate a greater integration of Border Patrol agents in ICE at a time when Customs and Border Protection has been accused of using heavy-handed tactics in its immigration enforcement.
  • ICE Just Bought A Social Media Surveillance Bot

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information. 

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

