Tuesday. October 28th. It’s day 145.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Santa Barbara: In East Side in Santa Barbara, around 7:00 a.m. ICE agents were seen circling various neighborhoods, including Hutash and Milpas St. Photos show that at least one individual’s car window was smashed to force them out on Soledad and Hutash. Community watch teams confirmed that several agents had returned to their Camarillo headquarters by 8:30 a.m. However, a scout was still seen on Milpas St around 12:30 p.m. Five people were confirmed kidnapped.
- San Bernardino: On E 29th St and N Waterman Ave near the 210 Fwy, a flower vendor at the intersection was seen being kidnapped by a masked agent.
- Encinitas: On Rosebay Dr, just outside the Sea Crest Apartments, a masked ICE agent was seen in a gray Nissan Frontier.
- Panorama City: At the Home Depot on 7870 Van Nuys Blvd, around 9:59 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seen in the lot and confirmed to have kidnapped seven people. Border Patrol agents used a ruse to lure day laborers to them, according to a witness L.A. TACO spoke with. The border patrol agents passed themselves off as looking for laborers to hire for a job —a few were dressed as construction workers and were in a work truck —when a white van approached and agents poured out of it. The eyewitness saw the men who were “looking to hire workers”, detain day laborers. The eyewitness who was documenting the raid told the Border Patrol agents that one of the men, who was in his mid to late 50s, had several health issues, daily medication, and weekly hospital visits. The Border Patrol agent replied to her, “I don’t care.” No warrant was shown.
- Not long after the raid, they were involved in a collision at 14547 Arminta St. around 10:17 a.m.
- Glendale: Citi Car Wash on 361 W Broadway, next to the Glendale Galleria, around 12:00 p.m. Masked Border Patrol agents raided the lot. They were seen questioning individuals and ultimately kidnapped seven people.
- Compton: R-Ranch Markets on N Long Beach Blvd at 10:26 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seen questioning people in the parking lot, and possibly one person was detained in their SUV. They were also seen looking for people behind the store and chasing people down Bullis Rd.
- Long Beach: At 6590 Long Beach Blvd, around 10:30 a.m. The same masked Border Patrol agents from R-Ranch Markets were seen kidnapping a flower vendor at the intersection. This is also the same Border Patrol agent who pulled his gun on a community watch member over the weekend.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- BP Commander at large Gregory Bovino is ordered to appear in court every day to report on Chicago enforcement.
- US District Judge Sara Ellis told Bovino, “Kids dressed in Halloween costumes walking to a parade do not pose an immediate threat to the safety of a law enforcement officer. They just don’t. And you can’t use riot control weapons against them.”
- Ellis was referring to an incident over the weekend, when federal agents deployed chemical irritants against residents, including in a neighborhood where dozens of children were planning to march in a Halloween parade.
- They’ve arrested at least 3,000 people since they started in September.
- When agents repeatedly deployed pepper balls, smoke grenades and tear gas against protesters and local police despite the order, Ellis ordered agents to wear body cameras. During the hearing on Tuesday, she told Bovino that he must personally get a body camera and complete training on the use of a body camera by Friday.
- Trump administration shakes up ICE leadership across the country in major overhaul, AP sources say.
- Twelve ICE field office directors — the officers who run the network of field offices around the country responsible for immigration enforcement — were being reassigned.
- Half are to be replaced by existing or retired Customs and Border Protection staff, while the other half would be replaced by ICE officers, both the current and former officials said. The changes were initiated by the Homeland Security Department, the current official said, without specifying which cities were impacted.
- He said the cities include major immigration enforcement targets such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington.
- The reason for the personnel changes wasn’t immediately clear. But they indicate a greater integration of Border Patrol agents in ICE at a time when Customs and Border Protection has been accused of using heavy-handed tactics in its immigration enforcement.
- ICE Just Bought A Social Media Surveillance Bot
