Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Monday, October 27th. It’s day 144.
ICE RAIDS
Friday. October 24th. Day 141.
- Poway: Behind the Poway Public Library on 13137 Poway Rd, around 8:00 a.m. A community watch team verified the kidnapping of a man. The agents were seen debriefing in the lot. It is unclear if the individual was taken or transported to the area. In video footage, the man’s wife is heard crying. They allowed the man to call his wife so she could drop off his medication.
- El Cajon: In the morning, on E Lexington Ave and Avocado Ave, several ICE agents were seen pulled over at the intersection. It was verified that three individuals were kidnapped.
Saturday, October 25th. Day 142.
- Santa Ana: At a bus stop on W Edinger Ave and S Fairview St, around 8:30 a.m. Two ICE agents were seen kidnapping a male at a bus stop bench. The vehicle was later seen scouting in the city for another hour, looking for more individuals to take.
- Santa Ana: In a parking lot on S Bristol St and W Edinger Ave, around 9:30 a.m. Two individuals were kidnapped, witnessed by bystanders.
- Santa Ana: On S Minnie St and E Walnut St, around 10:20 a.m. Agents were seen staging in the area just before going on three separate operations.
- Santa Ana: By Garfield Elementary School, on N Lacy St and Brown St, around 10:20 a.m. Three agents were seen grabbing a man who was walking in the area, and he was thrown onto the ground by a curb.
- Santa Ana: On E First St and N Lacy St, around 10:20 a.m. ICE agents were documented by various community watch members kidnapping a man walking in the area, and they were recorded shoving the man into their vehicle.
- Santa Ana: On N Bush St and E Santa Ana Blvd, around 10:20 a.m. A community watch member verified the kidnapping of an individual in the area.
- Santa Ana: Community watch members were seen following and legally documenting the roving raid off First and Lacy while honking and alerting the community. Around 11 a.m. on W First St and N Western Ave, an agent drew his weapon towards a community watch member who drove beside an agent. L.A. Taco reached out to the community watch member, who stated that she was okay and had this to say: “Anyone watching our videos and witnessing what we are doing on the ground should take a moment to reflect. After four months, we cannot stay behind our phones and normalize this harm.”
- Garden Grove: By the Social Security office on W Chapman Ave and Gilbert St, around 10:40 a.m. Bystanders documented masked agents on foot at the intersection, looking for an individual. It is unknown if they ever found the person.
- Poway: At the Coffee Bean on Oak Knoll Dr and Sage View Rd, around 9:30 a.m. Agents were seen parked in the lot by a community watch member.
- Burbank: At the U-Haul on W Alameda Ave and S Victory Blvd, around 9:30 a.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of four individuals.
Sunday, October 26th. Day 143.
- Santa Barbara: By the Super Cucas Restaurant on 626 W Micheltorena St, around 6:00 a.m. One person was confirmed to be taken.
- Long Beach: By the Walmart on South St and Hayter Ave, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents pulled over to a pop-up taqueria and kidnapped two individuals, including one of the cooks. Bystanders documented as they were seen yelling at the agents to leave.
- Long Beach: At the intersection of Cherry Ave and E 56th St, around 10:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents from the Walmart raid went down South St and kidnapped two men who were walking.
- Cerritos: At the Home Depot on Alondra Blvd and Studebaker Rd, around 9:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and attempted to kidnap four individuals. They apprehended two, and the remaining two got away.
- Norwalk: On 166th St, around 10:10 a.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of two individuals walking down the street.
- Bellflower: At the Bellflower Recycling Center on 17236 Woodruff Ave, Border Patrol agents were seen staging in the parking lot.
- Montclair: On Holt Blvd and Amherst Ave, around 11:00 a.m. Masked agents kidnapped an individual in the residential area.
Monday, October 27th. Day 144.
- Montclair: On Holt Blvd, between Central Ave and S Benson Ave, around 5:57 a.m. An older man was reported to have been kidnapped near a bus stop.
- Pomona: On E Mission Blvd, near S Towne Ave, around 7:03 a.m. Three individuals who were at bus stops were kidnapped in this area.
- Los Angeles: At the Home Depot on W Slauson Ave and S Western Ave, around 8:45 a.m. Customs and Border Patrol agents came into the lot and kidnapped thirteen individuals.
- Whittier: On Bright Ave and Philadelphia St, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents pulled into the intersection and attempted to kidnap a construction worker. The individual was able to get away momentarily, however agents were able to follow him back to his home, and they were recorded forcing him into their vehicle.
- Torrance: At Miami’s Auto Spa on 2472 Pacific Coast Hwy, around 10:18 a.m. Border Patrol agents pulled into the lot and began to kidnap the car wash workers. Several individuals were on scene, recording and yelling at the agents, demanding that they leave.
- Van Nuys: At the U-Haul on Saticoy St and Van Nuys Blvd, around 10:47 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping individuals who were in the lot. They ultimately took three.
- North Hollywood: By a Wells Fargo on Bellingham Ave and Victory Blvd by the Hollywood Fwy, around 11:00 a.m. Agents were seen gathered right near the Wells Fargo building. It is unclear if they were staging or processing the individuals they took from a recent raid.
- Los Angeles: In Westmont, on W Imperial Hwy and S Vermont Ave, around 11:55 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping an older male, video footage shows him giving out info to reach his daughter.
- Pala: On the 76 E, between Rice Canyon Rd and Horse Ranch Creek Rd, at 3:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents conducted another checkpoint. No kidnappings have been reported.
AT L.A. TACO
- Richard L.A. had his initial court appearance today
- The judge issued a temporary detainment order for Parias. He will be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
- His lawyer requested that he be provided with a medical evaluation upon his arrival at the MDC.
- Parias was seriously injured after he was shot during a federal immigration operation. He was prescribed a high dosage of pain medication, which should be taken every 4-6 hours. He took the medication early this morning, but had not yet been issued another dosage when the court was in session around 2 p.m. The U.S. Marshall that was in attendance said he would be back at the MDC around 5 p.m., when he could receive the medication.
- Parias's lawyer requested that his son be allowed to hug his father, whom he had not seen in a week. The judge denied the request, saying it would constitute a security violation and a breach of protocol.
- When the court proceedings ended, his son said tearfully before leaving the courtroom, “Te amo, pa.”
- Venice Bakery is remembering those that have died in the hands of ICE by adding the recently deceased to their community altar.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- DHS says migrant fatally struck by vehicle while fleeing ICE agents
- The Department of Homeland Security said an undocumented immigrant was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a highway while attempting to flee immigration officials.
- A DHS spokesperson said ICE officers stopped Jose Castro-Rivera and other occupants traveling in a vehicle on Thursday as part of a "targeted, intelligence-based immigration enforcement operation." DHS did not provide further details about the operation.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information.