News

DAILY MEMO: After a Quiet Friday, Feds Grabbed More Than 40 People From Streets and Bus Stops

After a quiet Friday, Masked Federal agents returned with a vengeance, grabbing at least 40 people, seemingly anyone they could racially profile walking down the streets, waiting at bus stops, and even a couple of street vendors, while getting more aggressive with observers, even pulling guns on two young community watch members.

10:58 PM PDT on October 27, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday, October 27th. It’s day 144. 

ICE RAIDS

Friday. October 24th. Day 141.

  • Poway: Behind the Poway Public Library on 13137 Poway Rd, around 8:00 a.m. A community watch team verified the kidnapping of a man. The agents were seen debriefing in the lot. It is unclear if the individual was taken or transported to the area. In video footage, the man’s wife is heard crying. They allowed the man to call his wife so she could drop off his medication.
  • El Cajon: In the morning, on E Lexington Ave and Avocado Ave, several ICE agents were seen pulled over at the intersection. It was verified that three individuals were kidnapped.

Saturday, October 25th. Day 142.

  • Santa Ana: At a bus stop on W Edinger Ave and S Fairview St, around 8:30 a.m. Two ICE agents were seen kidnapping a male at a bus stop bench. The vehicle was later seen scouting in the city for another hour, looking for more individuals to take.
  • Santa Ana: In a parking lot on S Bristol St and W Edinger Ave, around 9:30 a.m. Two individuals were kidnapped, witnessed by bystanders.
  • Santa Ana: On S Minnie St and E Walnut St, around 10:20 a.m. Agents were seen staging in the area just before going on three separate operations.
  • Santa Ana: By Garfield Elementary School, on N Lacy St and Brown St, around 10:20 a.m. Three agents were seen grabbing a man who was walking in the area, and he was thrown onto the ground by a curb.
  • Santa Ana: On E First St and N Lacy St, around 10:20 a.m. ICE agents were documented by various community watch members kidnapping a man walking in the area, and they were recorded shoving the man into their vehicle.
  • Santa Ana: On N Bush St and E Santa Ana Blvd, around 10:20 a.m. A community watch member verified the kidnapping of an individual in the area. 
  • Santa Ana: Community watch members were seen following and legally documenting the roving raid off First and Lacy while honking and alerting the community. Around 11 a.m. on W First St and N Western Ave, an agent drew his weapon towards a community watch member who drove beside an agent. L.A. Taco reached out to the community watch member, who stated that she was okay and had this to say: “Anyone watching our videos and witnessing what we are doing on the ground should take a moment to reflect. After four months, we cannot stay behind our phones and normalize this harm.”
  • Garden Grove: By the Social Security office on W Chapman Ave and Gilbert St, around 10:40 a.m. Bystanders documented masked agents on foot at the intersection, looking for an individual. It is unknown if they ever found the person.
  • Poway: At the Coffee Bean on Oak Knoll Dr and Sage View Rd, around 9:30 a.m. Agents were seen parked in the lot by a community watch member.
  • Burbank: At the U-Haul on W Alameda Ave and S Victory Blvd, around 9:30 a.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of four individuals.

Sunday, October 26th. Day 143.

  • Santa Barbara: By the Super Cucas Restaurant on 626 W Micheltorena St, around 6:00 a.m. One person was confirmed to be taken.
  • Long Beach: By the Walmart on South St and Hayter Ave, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents pulled over to a pop-up taqueria and kidnapped two individuals, including one of the cooks. Bystanders documented as they were seen yelling at the agents to leave.
  • Long Beach: At the intersection of Cherry Ave and E 56th St, around 10:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents from the Walmart raid went down South St and kidnapped two men who were walking. 
  • Cerritos: At the Home Depot on Alondra Blvd and Studebaker Rd, around 9:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot and attempted to kidnap four individuals. They apprehended two, and the remaining two got away.
  • Norwalk: On 166th St, around 10:10 a.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of two individuals walking down the street.
  • Bellflower: At the Bellflower Recycling Center on 17236 Woodruff Ave, Border Patrol agents were seen staging in the parking lot.
  • Montclair: On Holt Blvd and Amherst Ave, around 11:00 a.m. Masked agents kidnapped an individual in the residential area.

Monday, October 27th. Day 144.

AT L.A. TACO

  • Richard L.A. had his initial court appearance today
    • The judge issued a temporary detainment order for Parias. He will be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
    • His lawyer requested that he be provided with a medical evaluation upon his arrival at the MDC. 
    • Parias was seriously injured after he was shot during a federal immigration operation. He was prescribed a high dosage of pain medication, which should be taken every 4-6 hours. He took the medication early this morning, but had not yet been issued another dosage when the court was in session around 2 p.m. The U.S. Marshall that was in attendance said he would be back at the MDC around 5 p.m., when he could receive the medication. 
    • Parias's lawyer requested that his son be allowed to hug his father, whom he had not seen in a week. The judge denied the request, saying it would constitute a security violation and a breach of protocol. 
    • When the court proceedings ended, his son said tearfully before leaving the courtroom, “Te amo, pa.”
  • Venice Bakery is remembering those that have died in the hands of ICE by adding the recently deceased to their community altar. 

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • DHS says migrant fatally struck by vehicle while fleeing ICE agents 
    • The Department of Homeland Security said an undocumented immigrant was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a highway while attempting to flee immigration officials.
    • A DHS spokesperson said ICE officers stopped Jose Castro-Rivera and other occupants traveling in a vehicle on Thursday as part of a "targeted, intelligence-based immigration enforcement operation." DHS did not provide further details about the operation.

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information. 

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

