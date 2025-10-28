Parias was seriously injured after he was shot during a federal immigration operation. He was prescribed a high dosage of pain medication, which should be taken every 4-6 hours. He took the medication early this morning, but had not yet been issued another dosage when the court was in session around 2 p.m. The U.S. Marshall that was in attendance said he would be back at the MDC around 5 p.m., when he could receive the medication.