Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Thursday. October 16th. It’s day 133.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- San Juan Capistrano: On La Zanja St near Stone Field Park, around 7:45 a.m. The Orange County Rapid Response team confirmed an individual was kidnapped.
- Vista: On E Vista Way Rd and Santa Fe St, around 6:00 a.m. Sheriffs and ICE agents were seen apprehending two individuals.
- Vista: ICE was spotted around 7:30 a.m. near the Days Inn next to the IHOP on Sycamore Ave. L.A. TACO spoke to a community patroller who said that an ICE agent in a truck showed them a flyer of a person they were looking for. The agent left the hotel parking lot, following the encounter with the quick responder. The community observer saw another ICE vehicle near a fire station that was close by. The vehicles eventually returned to the hotel again.Then they left the area.
- “At that point he rolled down his window and showed me this print out. He told me that this is who I was protecting and that this person was a very bad person and that I should be glad that there removing him. I told him that I have no problem with removing criminals if there is a warrant, and I asked him for a judicial warrant which he did not have.”
- Oceanside: Behind a Hobby Lobby on College Blvd and Plaza Dr, around 10:30 a.m. Several ICE agents were seen parked in the area.
- Oxnard: On Oxnard Blvd and Gonzales, VcDefensa responded to sightings of ICE agents in the area. They watched them drive around the area until an ICE agent rammed their vehicle into a volunteer. They proceeded to arrest him, and community support was requested. Various people came out to document the entire ordeal as they watched ICE agents and local law enforcement collaborate together as they arrested the volunteer. He was later released at the Los Angeles Federal Detention Building.
- Fontana: On Slover Ave and Sierra Ave, around 8:30 a.m. Video footage captured three agents detaining a young man. No more info was provided at this time.
- Pomona: On Orange Grove and Dudley, around 9:30 a.m. ICE agents in verified ICE vehicles are seen in photos after kidnapping a man from his vehicle. The car was later still found abandoned on the road.
- San Bernardino: At the San Bernardino Courthouse on 3rd and Sierra, around 9:45 a.m. A known ICE vehicle from a previous raid was seen in the parking lot.
- Colton: On W Olive St and N Seventh St, around 12:50 p.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the area. No kidnappings were confirmed.
- Highland Park: On Figueroa St and W 53rd St, around 7:30 a.m. HSI agents were seen in a joint-operation with another agency outside of someone’s home. It is unconfirmed if anyone was taken.
- La Habra: At the Home Depot on E Lambert Rd and S Harbor Blvd, around 8:58 a.m. Roughly 20 Border Patrol agents surrounded the lot by coming in through three different entrances. They were seen chasing and grabbing day laborers and other individuals who were around them; they ultimately kidnapped 11 people. Video footage shows them detaining a confused woman, and multiple agents are seen apprehending a man on the ground who is wailing in pain.
- Anaheim: At Taqueria El Primo, on S Euclid St and W Orange Ave, around 8:45 a.m. Two ICE vehicles pulled into the lot and five agents were seen detaining an individual.
- Anaheim: On La Palma and Euclid, around 10:10 a.m. Multiple community watch members were responding to reports of various ICE and Border Patrol agents being seen in the area. They were first seen at the Euclid Car Wash where at least 20 agents violently detained two individuals, both were let go because they were both documented. They were then seen driving around various parts down Euclid St, from Romneya all the way to Lincoln scouting roughly 4 blocks. They were seen staging behind El Super on Euclid and Crescent and were pressured out, they moved towards Euclid and North behind the Wal Mart in the Anaheim Plaza. Again, more community watch members showed up alarming the community that ICE was in the area and the ICE agents drove away. Unfortunately, about 20 vehicles were documented around the Euclid area and community watch could not keep up, a man was detained by Border Patrol agents at the In N Out on Euclid and Crescent, however, he was released as he was a legal resident.
- Garden Grove: At the Anaheim West Car Wash, around 11:20 a.m. After being pressured out of Anaheim by community watch teams, ICE made their way to the Anaheim West Car Wash on Euclid and Katella where they kidnapped three people. L.A. TACO spoke with one of the owners who stated that she had received a suspicious phone call moments before the raid. “They asked me if we did auto detailing and if we had workers outside who washed cars by hand. Shortly afterwards we heard people screaming ‘ICE! ICE!’ just outside the store, the person on the phone hung up and six ICE vehicles rushed in.”
AT L.A. TACO
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- The Paletero in Culver City who was taken by ICE 115 days ago, is back home.
- A man from Jordan in ICE custody passes away in Miami Hospital
- MIAMI - Hasan Ali Moh'D Saleh, a 67-year-old from Jordan in ICE custody was pronounced dead by medical professionals at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami, Florida, Oct. 11 at 7:13 p.m. An LCH physician reported the preliminary cause of death as cardiac arrest.
- On Oct. 10, Saleh was taken to LCH due to a fever. Later that day, he was admitted for further treatment and evaluation. On Oct. 11, at approximately 6:32 p.m., LCH medical staff found Saleh unresponsive and immediately started CPR, resuscitating him. A short time later, Saleh again lost his pulse, and CPR was reinitiated. Despite the medical team’s efforts, Saleh passed away. Saleh had a significant medical history, including hypertension, heart disease, renal disease and diabetes.
- Had Access to Flock's Nationwide Network of Cameras:
- A division of ICE, the Secret Service, and the Navy’s criminal investigation division all had access to Flock’s nationwide network of tens of thousands of AI-enabled cameras that constantly track the movements of vehicles, and by extension people, according to a letter sent by Senator Ron Wyden and shared with 404 Media. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the section of ICE that had access and which has reassigned more than ten thousand employees to work on the agency’s mass deportation campaign, performed nearly two hundred searches in the system, the letter says.
- The letter shows that many more federal agencies had access to the network than previously known. We previously found, following local media reports, that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had access to 80,000 cameras around the country. It is now clear that Flock’s work with federal agencies, which the company described as a pilot, was much larger in scope.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a monthly or yearly member of L.A. TACO, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our documentary fundraiser so we can continue to bring you this vital information.