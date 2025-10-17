Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Thursday. October 16th. It’s day 133.

The Paletero in Culver City who was taken by ICE 115 days ago, is back home.

A man from Jordan in ICE custody passes away in Miami Hospital MIAMI - Hasan Ali Moh'D Saleh, a 67-year-old from Jordan in ICE custody was pronounced dead by medical professionals at Larkin Community Hospital in Miami, Florida, Oct. 11 at 7:13 p.m. An LCH physician reported the preliminary cause of death as cardiac arrest. On Oct. 10, Saleh was taken to LCH due to a fever. Later that day, he was admitted for further treatment and evaluation. On Oct. 11, at approximately 6:32 p.m., LCH medical staff found Saleh unresponsive and immediately started CPR, resuscitating him. A short time later, Saleh again lost his pulse, and CPR was reinitiated. Despite the medical team’s efforts, Saleh passed away. Saleh had a significant medical history, including hypertension, heart disease, renal disease and diabetes.

Had Access to Flock's Nationwide Network of Cameras: A division of ICE, the Secret Service, and the Navy’s criminal investigation division all had access to Flock’s nationwide network of tens of thousands of AI-enabled cameras that constantly track the movements of vehicles, and by extension people, according to a letter sent by Senator Ron Wyden and shared with 404 Media. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the section of ICE that had access and which has reassigned more than ten thousand employees to work on the agency’s mass deportation campaign, performed nearly two hundred searches in the system, the letter says. The letter shows that many more federal agencies had access to the network than previously known. We previously found, following local media reports, that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had access to 80,000 cameras around the country. It is now clear that Flock’s work with federal agencies, which the company described as a pilot, was much larger in scope.



