This article was co-published with Local News Pasadena, a publication dedicated to covering provocative stories in the greater Pasadena region.

Pasadena’s No Kings protest event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, at City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave. from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Given the June 2025 No Kings protest turnout of approximately 4,000 attendees, local organizers are confident that attendance on Saturday will be in the 7,000+ range because of the especially high mobilization and ongoing awareness for the demonstration.

While there were no reported incidents at last June’s demonstration in Pasadena, that was also before our city was besieged by forces from ICE, along with other agencies occasionally lending a hand such as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Department of Labor (DOL)/Wage and Hour Division.

A "No Kings Day" protestor yells while holding an upside-down American flag in downtown Los Angeles on June 14, 2025. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

Here are some tips we’ve gleaned for your safety during the event.

Know your rights ahead of time. The First Amendment protects your right to peacefully assemble and protest. Be aware that law enforcement may impose narrow restrictions (e.g., on time, place, manner) so long as they are content-neutral. Familiarize yourself with local laws in your city or state (e.g., regarding curfews, permits, protest zones).

Plan logistics and situational awareness. Map out entrance and exit routes, alternate paths, and safe meeting points. (Have a map accessible offline.) Stay aware of your surroundings and what’s happening around you—don’t tunnel-vision on chants or signs. Dress appropriately (comfortable clothing, layers, sturdy shoes). Bring essentials: water, snacks, phone charger/portable battery, identification, any needed medications, and mask or bandana (for smoke, tear gas, etc.).

If confronted by law enforcement, arrested, or given orders, you have the right to remain silent. The ACLU recommends invoking that right. However, you may be legally required to provide your name and address in many jurisdictions—do not refuse to provide that information. If arrested, remain calm, don’t resist, and ask for a lawyer immediately. Take note (or have someone else take note) of officers’ badge or patrol numbers, and any details of the arrest (such as time and location). If law enforcement issues a dispersal order (ordering protesters to leave), follow lawful instructions to relocate or disperse (unless you know the order is clearly unlawful).

Police deploy tear gas at the first No Kings protest in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Kemal Cilengir for L.A. TACO.

Handling tear gas, pepper spray, or crowd-control measures. Stay calm; try to move out of the affected area (upwind/higher ground, if possible). Rinse eyes with water; for pepper spray, gentle cleansers like baby shampoo or baking soda solutions may help. Avoid rubbing your eyes or face. Use protection like goggles, bandanas, and masks if you anticipate exposure.

Protect your data and privacy. Lock your phone, turn off unnecessary services (Bluetooth, etc.), and use encrypted communication where possible. Be cautious about taking photos or videos where you might inadvertently include bystanders who don’t want to be documented. If you are stopped by law enforcement, know that refusing to unlock your phone may be a legal shield in many jurisdictions (your mileage may vary by state). (This is more a general protester-rights principle, not always specific to ACLU’s “No Kings” guidance, but consistent with their broader “Know Your Rights” approach.)

Look out for one another and provide mutual support. Stay in groups, buddy up, and have check-in systems (e.g., periodic texts to a designated contact). Assign roles if possible (e.g., medic, legal observer, first aid). Try to avoid escalating tension; intervene where safe (verbal de-escalation) if you see others provoking confrontation.

Maintain de-escalation awareness and training. The ACLU is offering “Protest Safety, Know Your Rights & De-Escalation Training” sessions ahead of the protests. Stay calm during tense moments, avoid confrontations, and help de-escalate conflicts with others (including law enforcement or counterprotesters).

Our award-winning Local News Pasadena team will be reporting on the event.