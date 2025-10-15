San Bernardino: On I-215 S. and W. Highland Ave at 9 a.m. There was a comment on yesterday’s DAILY MEMO that a minor was taken. L.A. TACO was able to verify that it was a 19-year-old Guatemalan day laborer who was taken by federal immigration agents while on his way to work with his boss. The truck was intercepted by numerous vehicles. The boss was able to prove his status and was not detained. The agents took the Guatemalan man, and he was last known to be held at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.