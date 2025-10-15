Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Elderly Man Hospitalized After ICE Hit and Run in Pacoima, One of 17 Incidents Reported Today

Masked ICE and Border Patrol agents raided several parking lots outside Home Depots, Superior Grocers, a bakery, a recycling center, a carnitas spot, a donut shop, and a tea house, resulting in at least 12 confirmed kidnappings of workers and street vendors while also scouting residential areas throughout the Southland.

10:04 PM PDT on October 14, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Tuesday, October 14th. It’s day 132.

ICE RAIDS

Monday, October 13th. It’s day 131. 

  • San Bernardino: On I-215 S. and W. Highland Ave at 9 a.m. There was a comment on yesterday’s DAILY MEMO that a minor was taken. L.A. TACO was able to verify that it was a 19-year-old Guatemalan day laborer who was taken by federal immigration agents while on his way to work with his boss. The truck was intercepted by numerous vehicles. The boss was able to prove his status and was not detained. The agents took the Guatemalan man, and he was last known to be held at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino. 

Tuesday, October 14th. It’s day 132.

  • Camarillo: Around Cortez Cir, as well as on Hueneme Rd, between 7:34 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Known ICE vehicles were seen driving around Oxnard on Hueneme Rd, eventually making their way back to their office in Camarillo.
  • San Diego: In Barrio Logan, on 21st and Commercial St, around 9:00 a.m. Community watch discovered an ICE vehicle parked in the neighborhood, they proceeded to alert the community. No one was reported taken.
  • Sylmar: At an intersection on Foothill Blvd and Paxton St, around 9:25 a.m. ICE agents were seen chasing down a vehicle that led into a car crash at the intersection. In video footage, you can see masked agents exiting their vehicle, it is reported that a man was taken to the hospital, and an elderly man was injured. The agents were seen leaving without kidnapping anyone.
  • Carson: At the Home Depot on S Main St and E Sepulveda Blvd, around 9:40 a.m. Customs and Border Patrol agents kidnapped three day laborers. Two were confirmed to be let go.
  • Carson: At the Carson Courtyard Plaza on Main & Lomita, around 10:00 a.m. Customs and Border Patrol agents kidnapped a male by the Superior Grocers. Photo and video footage shows them standing in front of the Pollo Peruano.
  • Carson: At the Angelo Bakery on S Main St and E Lomita Blvd, there is a confirmed kidnapping of one individual.
  • Torrance: At the Ponce Recycling Center on Del Amo Blvd and Hawthorne Blvd. One person was confirmed to be kidnapped.
  • Torrance: At a plaza just outside of the Carnitas El Indio on W 228th St and Western Ave, various Border Patrol agents were seen in the parking lot. There are no confirmed kidnappings at this time.
  • Wilmington: At the Boston Cream Donuts on N Wilmingt on Blvd and W Anaheim St, one person was confirmed taken.
  • Wilmington: At the Hojas Tea House on N Avalon Blvd and W L St, one of the employees was taken by masked ICE and Border Patrol agents as he was taking out the trash. Hoja’s submitted a statement online displaying their heartache as he was a valued member of the company for over 12 years. 
  • Wilmington: We have a report from the Harbor Area Peace Patrols confirming the kidnapping of two vendors. No more details are provided at this time.
  • Long Beach: At the Home Depot on 110 E Sepulveda, ICE was seen scouting, no kidnappings were reported.
  • San Bernardino: Behind Franks Burgers On N G St and W Baseline St, around 10:00 a.m. A man was forcibly removed from his vehicle and taken by masked individuals, one was seen with an ERO vest.
  • Tustin: At a residential neighborhood on Pasadena Ave and McFadden Ave, around 8:40 a.m. Community watch members noticed the recurring scout who’s been seen in the area for several days in a row.
  • Anaheim: At a residential neighborhood on E Orangewood Ave and S Nautical St, around 9:05 a.m. A concerned resident reached out to L.A. TACO regarding an unfamiliar parked vehicle with a sun visor in the area. We connected them to Rapid Response teams who arrived at the location within 15 minutes. They were able to confirm that there were in fact two ICE vehicles in the area. The community watch teams, OCRRN and Migra Watch, were able to pressure both vehicles to leave.
  • Costa Mesa: Around 19th, 18th and Placentia, around 10:40 a.m. Community watch teams followed ICE agents around these two blocks for just under an hour as they kidnapped four individuals. The individuals were randomly targeted, one of the victims ran inside an apartment complex for help, but was ultimately grabbed by two masked agents. The community watch team confirmed he was on his way home.
  • Garden Grove: In a residential area on Buaro St and Jentges Ave, around 1:00 p.m. Community watch teams and surrounding neighbors witnessed several ICE agents shove a man into their vehicle.

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • Newsom signs controversial bill letting relatives care for kids if parents are deported.
    • Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday signed Assembly Bill 495, allowing a broad range of relatives to step in as children’s caregivers if their parents are deported, a measure that had provoked a firestorm of conservative criticism.
  • Growing number of US veterans face arrest over Ice raid protests
    • US military veterans increasingly face arrest and injury amid protests over Donald Trump’s deportation campaign and his push to deploy national guard members to an ever-widening number of American cities.
    • The Guardian has identified eight instances where military veterans have been prosecuted or sought damages after being detained by federal agents
  • Los Angeles County officials have declared an immigration emergency.
    • The proclamation, introduced by Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Janice Hahn, empowers the County to mobilize resources, expedite contracting and procurement, coordinate interagency response, provide rent relief for tenants, and request state and federal assistance to protect and stabilize impacted communities.

